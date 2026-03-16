RATIO ALERT! Dem Senator's Self-Imposed Term Limits Pledge Just Aged As Expected (SUCH a Liar)

Over the years we've heard a lot of politicians running for reelection promising to not spend more than (fill in the blank) number of years in office, and that always sends BS detectors into overload mode.

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Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has become the latest to prove why those pledges should never be taken seriously:

It’s official—I filed for reelection to the U.S. Senate! Hundreds of volunteers across Virginia powered this effort, collecting more than 18,000 signatures. Our grassroots team is strong, organized, and ready to compete everywhere across the Commonwealth. Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/28pe2Pvsnh — Mark Warner HQ (@MarkWarnerVA) March 16, 2026

Shorter Mark Warner: "Yeah, I lied again":

Remember when you promised you'd only run twice?



You were a liar then and you're still a liar now. https://t.co/AUgfBwBTA9 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 16, 2026

Good times:

Power and grift are a hell of an addictive drug evidently. — Don Spear (@Linflas) March 16, 2026

Let's help make his current term his last. — Mr Jefferson (@KidTexaco) March 16, 2026

We'd hope that voters will force Warner to live up to his two-term pledge but we won't bet very much money on that.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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