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RATIO ALERT! Dem Senator's Self-Imposed Term Limits Pledge Just Aged As Expected (SUCH a Liar)

Doug P. | 9:32 PM on March 16, 2026
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Over the years we've heard a lot of politicians running for reelection promising to not spend more than (fill in the blank) number of years in office, and that always sends BS detectors into overload mode.

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Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has become the latest to prove why those pledges should never be taken seriously:

Shorter Mark Warner: "Yeah, I lied again": 

Good times: 

We'd hope that voters will force Warner to live up to his two-term pledge but we won't bet very much money on that. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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