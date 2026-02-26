Leader John Thune SHREDDED After Republicans Discover What He Made Time for INSTEAD of Passing SAVE Act

While President Trump said many powerful things during his SOTU Tuesday night, one thing stood out to this editor and millions of other Republicans.

'Pass the SAVE Act. GET IT DONE, JOHN.'

You'd think that would be enough to put a fire under Leader John Thune's backside to get this thing done but for whatever reason... he's still dragging his feet. What the ever-loving EFF? And bro, don't tell us you don't have time to get it done when you make time for this:

Days after John Thune said there wasn’t enough time to vote on the SAVE Act, it was revealed that senators instead held a dog parade inside the chamber, bringing their pets in for photos and celebration rather than advancing the election legislation.



pic.twitter.com/KhFOBeDjrU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 26, 2026

Don't get us wrong, we love dogs.

Especially this editor.

But making time for this while ignoring what the majority of Americans want done? Not a good look, John.

This is why the US Senate doesn't have time to focus on the SAVE Act to secure elections for US Citizens and Voter ID.



They had a Dog Parade today. Sen. Thom Tillis’ final dog parade featuring the dogs of Congress plus @BabydogJustice and owner @JimJustice_WV



They are useless. pic.twitter.com/IdS0tXK7nT — Based Jessica (@RealJessica) February 26, 2026

Useless.

Sadly, this is beginning to feel all too true. Where are they? How can this not already be done? Surely they want to secure our elections, stop illegals from voting, and end mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. These things are killing the Republican Party.

We're not being dramatic, just honest.

WTAF?

