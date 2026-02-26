'Play This on Repeat'! Dems at the SOTU Have Already Made a GREAT...
Leader John Thune SHREDDED After Republicans Discover What He Made Time for INSTEAD of Passing SAVE Act

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on February 26, 2026
Twitchy

While President Trump said many powerful things during his SOTU Tuesday night, one thing stood out to this editor and millions of other Republicans.

'Pass the SAVE Act. GET IT DONE, JOHN.' 

You'd think that would be enough to put a fire under Leader John Thune's backside to get this thing done but for whatever reason... he's still dragging his feet. What the ever-loving EFF? And bro, don't tell us you don't have time to get it done when you make time for this:

Don't get us wrong, we love dogs. 

Especially this editor.

But making time for this while ignoring what the majority of Americans want done? Not a good look, John.

Useless.

Sadly, this is beginning to feel all too true. Where are they? How can this not already be done? Surely they want to secure our elections, stop illegals from voting, and end mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. These things are killing the Republican Party.

Stephen Miller TORCHES Obama Hack Jon Favreau in BRUTAL Smackdown About Dems Putting Illegals FIRST
Sam J.
We're not being dramatic, just honest.

WTAF?

