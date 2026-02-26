Leader John Thune SHREDDED After Republicans Discover What He Made Time for INSTEAD of Passing SAVE Act

While President Trump said many powerful things during his SOTU Tuesday night, one thing stood out to this editor and millions of other Republicans.
'Pass the SAVE Act. GET IT DONE, JOHN.'
You'd think that would be enough to put a fire under Leader John Thune's backside to get this thing done but for whatever reason... he's still dragging his feet. What the ever-loving EFF? And bro, don't tell us you don't have time to get it done when you make time for this:
Days after John Thune said there wasn’t enough time to vote on the SAVE Act, it was revealed that senators instead held a dog parade inside the chamber, bringing their pets in for photos and celebration rather than advancing the election legislation.— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 26, 2026
pic.twitter.com/KhFOBeDjrU
Don't get us wrong, we love dogs.
Especially this editor.
But making time for this while ignoring what the majority of Americans want done? Not a good look, John.
This is why the US Senate doesn't have time to focus on the SAVE Act to secure elections for US Citizens and Voter ID.— Based Jessica (@RealJessica) February 26, 2026
They had a Dog Parade today. Sen. Thom Tillis’ final dog parade featuring the dogs of Congress plus @BabydogJustice and owner @JimJustice_WV
They are useless. pic.twitter.com/IdS0tXK7nT
Useless.
Sadly, this is beginning to feel all too true. Where are they? How can this not already be done? Surely they want to secure our elections, stop illegals from voting, and end mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. These things are killing the Republican Party.
Recommended
We're not being dramatic, just honest.
WTAF?
============================================================
Related:
Rashida Tlaib Didn't Think We'd Find Out What She Chanted at SOTU - Deaf Peeps Just Proved Her WRONG
Stephen Miller TORCHES Obama Hack Jon Favreau in BRUTAL Smackdown About Dems Putting Illegals FIRST
OOF! X Ratios TF Out of Miles Taylor for Trying to Taunt Trump With Dems' BIG, Fancy SOTU Rebuttal Event
Trans-Flag Flying Lefty Melts DOWN in Weepy Blog Because Hockey Is MANLY and Patriotic Again (No, Really)
OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was
============================================================
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member