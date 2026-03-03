Scott Jennings Renders Anti-Trump CNN Panel SPEECHLESS With Straight-Fire Defense of Iran Strikes (Watch)

Leave it to Scott Jennings to leave an entire panel of CNN hyenas speechless during a debate on Operation Epic Fury.

That we have any American even on the fence about taking out the Islamic regime of terror is quite honestly not only confusing but also incredibly disheartening. When Obama was able to get Bin Laden, Republicans didn't wag their fingers and shriek about getting Congress's approval.

They just knew it was the right thing to do.

Just like striking Iran.

Jennings had enough himself ... watch this:

WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY on the rationale for bombing Iran.



SCOTT JENNINGS: I think these butchers deserve to die. Not just because of the missiles, not just because of the nuclear program but for 47 years, Josh, they have waged war against Western civilization, against the… pic.twitter.com/WvcnEl1yQH — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 3, 2026

Post continues:

... United States. Their mantra is “Death to America”; they have killed American soldiers and American personnel. They have maimed people, our people, and so if you want to go back decades or you want to go back two weeks, there are plenty of reasons to believe that those people that we killed being gone is good for U.S. national security. That's my view.

And *crickets*.

The best part, in our opinion, besides the fact that none of them know what to say, is that he called them BUTCHERS. Oh, and he reminded them of the 47 years of war the Islamic regime has waged against the world.

Finally, we have a president who was willing to do what should have been done 46 years ago.

Seems like people didn’t have an issue when Hillary said she was going to take out Iran https://t.co/O7l31GlNBE — RW&B (@ckthis1out) March 3, 2026

Democrats and their supporters are only really mad because it was Trump who got it done. They can't stand it when he does something right, even when it's absolutely the right thing to do.

Taking action always brings critics. But the truth is something had to be done. — Dave Lantow (@realdavelantow) March 3, 2026

Winner winner chicken dinner.

