Scott Jennings Renders Anti-Trump CNN Panel SPEECHLESS With Straight-Fire Defense of Iran Strikes (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:41 AM on March 03, 2026
ImgFlip

Leave it to Scott Jennings to leave an entire panel of CNN hyenas speechless during a debate on Operation Epic Fury. 

That we have any American even on the fence about taking out the Islamic regime of terror is quite honestly not only confusing but also incredibly disheartening. When Obama was able to get Bin Laden, Republicans didn't wag their fingers and shriek about getting Congress's approval.

Advertisement

They just knew it was the right thing to do.

Just like striking Iran.

Jennings had enough himself ... watch this:

Post continues:

... United States. Their mantra is “Death to America”; they have killed American soldiers and American personnel. They have maimed people, our people, and so if you want to go back decades or you want to go back two weeks, there are plenty of reasons to believe that those people that we killed being gone is good for U.S. national security. That's my view.

And *crickets*.

The best part, in our opinion, besides the fact that none of them know what to say, is that he called them BUTCHERS. Oh, and he reminded them of the 47 years of war the Islamic regime has waged against the world.

Finally, we have a president who was willing to do what should have been done 46 years ago.

Democrats and their supporters are only really mad because it was Trump who got it done. They can't stand it when he does something right, even when it's absolutely the right thing to do.

