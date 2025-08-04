Byron York Dumps GLACIAL Bucket of Ice Water on Losers Calling Hillary's Russia...
'This Truancy Ends Now:' Gov. Greg Abbott Warns TX Dems He'll Vacate Their Seats If They Don't Return

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:50 AM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

Yesterday, we told you how Texas Democrats fled the state to prevent a quorum, trying to stop a vote on redistricting.

It's childish, of course, and Governor Greg Abbott isn't going to tolerate Democrats not doing their job. He's given them until 3 pm today to return to the Lone Star State and be present for the quorum, or he's going to go scorched earth on them:

The entire post reads:

'This truancy ends now. The derelict Democrat House members must return to Texas and be in attendance when the House reconvenes at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 4, 2025. For any member who fails to do so, I will invoke Texas Attorney General Opinion No. KP-0382 to remove the missing Democrats from membership in the Texas House.'

WOW.

He's well within his rights to do so, too. The Texas state constitution lays out the consequences for lawmakers who are truant. That also means Abbott could appoint their successors.

This isn't the first time Democrats have done this. This writer remembers when Wisconsin Democrats fled to Illinois to try to stop a vote on then-Governor Scott Walker's union-busting Act 10.

This is what you should do.

If Republicans pulled a stunt like this, a Democratic governor wouldn't hesitate to vacate their seats.

THIS.

Abbott has to make good on this threat.

Yes. Yes, it is.

We wonder if they'll come back or if they'll call Abbott's bluff.

That, and they don't take kindly to democracy when they're on the losing side of the vote.

Well, we all know what happens if the Democrats don't show up and Abbott follows through: the Dems will sue, and this gives Abbott the ability to tell the court, 'They were warned.'

