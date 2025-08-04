'This Truancy Ends Now:' Gov. Greg Abbott Warns TX Dems He'll Vacate Their Seats If They Don't Return

Yesterday, we told you how Texas Democrats fled the state to prevent a quorum, trying to stop a vote on redistricting.

It's childish, of course, and Governor Greg Abbott isn't going to tolerate Democrats not doing their job. He's given them until 3 pm today to return to the Lone Star State and be present for the quorum, or he's going to go scorched earth on them:

🚨BREAKING NEWS from TX Governor Greg Abbott:



“This truancy ends now. The derelict Democrat House members must return to Texas and be in attendance when the House reconvenes at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 4, 2025. For any member who fails to do so, I will invoke Texas Attorney… pic.twitter.com/lCg1LXSyum — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

The entire post reads:

'This truancy ends now. The derelict Democrat House members must return to Texas and be in attendance when the House reconvenes at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 4, 2025. For any member who fails to do so, I will invoke Texas Attorney General Opinion No. KP-0382 to remove the missing Democrats from membership in the Texas House.' WOW.

He's well within his rights to do so, too. The Texas state constitution lays out the consequences for lawmakers who are truant. That also means Abbott could appoint their successors.

Imagine if lawmakers everywhere just ran away when they thought they weren't going to win? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 4, 2025

This isn't the first time Democrats have done this. This writer remembers when Wisconsin Democrats fled to Illinois to try to stop a vote on then-Governor Scott Walker's union-busting Act 10.

Hardball. Love it. — Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) August 4, 2025

This is what you should do.

If Republicans pulled a stunt like this, a Democratic governor wouldn't hesitate to vacate their seats.

Don't forget one very important thing, @GregAbbott_TX;



This means nothing if you don't follow through. — Blank (@SparklyBon) August 4, 2025

THIS.

Abbott has to make good on this threat.

This, my friends, is the way https://t.co/s0kb2Zunwk — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 4, 2025

Yes. Yes, it is.

I warned you. Hilariously all 51 must stay out of state because Dems lost so many seats last year lmfao. Even one person coming back will be placed in house arrest until the session ends https://t.co/qgfVT1Oacb — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) August 4, 2025

We wonder if they'll come back or if they'll call Abbott's bluff.

Democrats don't take kindly to having to work. https://t.co/aExY4tn8Ei — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 4, 2025

That, and they don't take kindly to democracy when they're on the losing side of the vote.

This is exactly how to manage. It’s awesome. It would have been better if GOVERNOR ABBOT had not issued a warning but it was the right thing to do. https://t.co/dYtlENyM0M — Ken Brandon (@K_Brand) August 4, 2025

Well, we all know what happens if the Democrats don't show up and Abbott follows through: the Dems will sue, and this gives Abbott the ability to tell the court, 'They were warned.'

