'You GOT IT, Joe!' Elizabeth Warren Says Working Class Should Be Heap Big Excited About Zohran Mamdani

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is attempting to relate more to the working class who largely did not vote for him in the primary. The "democratic socialist" also opposes ICE raids, police who wear masks (or police in general for that matter) and is among those who says walls don't work.

Advertisement

That's what makes his recent wedding reception so ironic:

Socialist NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani celebrated his recent nuptials with a lavish, three-day affair at his family’s ritzy, secluded Ugandan compound — complete with masked security guards and a cellphone jamming system, The Post has learned. The gates of the bustling, private compound, which sits in the wealthy Buziga Hill area outside the capital city of Kampala, were heavily guarded by military-style, masked men this week, with guests streaming in and partying until midnight, according to sources in the town who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons.

Zohran "defund the police" Mamdani also really appreciates his personal NYPD security detail that protects him (he wouldn't be a socialist hypocrite without the "cops for me but not for thee" part).

Add it all up and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, along with Joe Scarborough, really like what they see:

🚨JUST IN: Pocahontas get's on Morning Joe to praise NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani.



"You GOT IT Joe! He comes in an talks about how to make NYC affordable for families"



Democrats are troughing their FULL support behind a communist. pic.twitter.com/JK6MKyqUbx — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 4, 2025

Yes, the Dems have done a bang-up job in the last few years of making NYC "more affordable" to the working class, so we're totally sure that electing one that's even to the Left of the last couple mayors will do the trick (cue massive eye roll).

Democrats for socialism. Even though she is a multi-millionaire.

Kind of rich, in my opinion. https://t.co/dFVgT67m3C — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) August 4, 2025

The Democrats openly back criminals, and illegals, communists! — Connie A (ConnieA) (@a_conniea94998) August 4, 2025

They do have their "priorities," and the average American isn't anywhere near the top of that list.

If Elizabeth Warren supports Mamdani then voting for him is definitely a bad idea. And despite that there's a very good change that he'll win.

Communism seems affordable until everyone except the elite politicians are in poverty and standing in breadlines. — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) August 4, 2025

Maybe Mamdani figures that when his grand plans go down the toilet he can just move back in with his rich parents. Not everybody will have that option.

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City. Elizabeth Warren loves him, so you KNOW he'd be a disaster.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!