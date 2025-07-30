Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’
Socialist Hypocrite Zohran 'Defund the Police' Mamdani Thankful to Have a Personal NYPD Security Detail

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on July 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

The more we're learning about Zohran Mamdani, the more disturbing (and yet predictable and unsurprising) the story about the New York City mayoral candidate is getting. Up to and including his recent wedding bash in Uganda: 

"Cops and guns for me but not for thee" is pretty on brand for an elitist socialist.

For a story about a "defund the police," anti-walls/fences, anti-capitalist, "unmask ICE agents and ban guns" leftist, this story was a banquet of hypocrisy: 

Socialist NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani celebrated his recent nuptials with a lavish, three-day affair at his family’s ritzy, secluded Ugandan compound — complete with masked security guards and a cellphone jamming system, The Post has learned.

The gates of the bustling, private compound, which sits in the wealthy Buziga Hill area outside the capital city of Kampala, were heavily guarded by military-style, masked men this week, with guests streaming in and partying until midnight, according to sources in the town who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons.

As they used to say in direct response advertisements on TV, "but wait, there's more!"

Let's start with this reminder about Mamdani's position on cops. This week he called for a ban on "assault weapons" (three years ago he tweeted that ALL guns should be banned), and previously Mamdani had this to say: 

As usual, there's a healthy dose of hypocrisy in this story as well.

Mamdani doesn't want to defund ALL the police: 

Well, there it is. 

And his rich parents aren't even paying for this one either!

There's a reply to the post about Mamdani's personal NYPD detail that goes like this: "Mamdani should have NYPD security detail. What do you think would happen to this man if he just walked around freely?"

Yeah, some people will just refuse to get the point. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and mega hypocrite who has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

