Socialist Hypocrite Zohran 'Defund the Police' Mamdani Thankful to Have a Personal NYPD Security Detail

The more we're learning about Zohran Mamdani, the more disturbing (and yet predictable and unsurprising) the story about the New York City mayoral candidate is getting. Up to and including his recent wedding bash in Uganda:

Inside Zohran Mamdani’s posh multi-day Uganda wedding bash with phone jamming system, armed guards https://t.co/QxmMnkMt3I pic.twitter.com/yDXwZiX87p — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2025

"Cops and guns for me but not for thee" is pretty on brand for an elitist socialist.

For a story about a "defund the police," anti-walls/fences, anti-capitalist, "unmask ICE agents and ban guns" leftist, this story was a banquet of hypocrisy:

Socialist NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani celebrated his recent nuptials with a lavish, three-day affair at his family’s ritzy, secluded Ugandan compound — complete with masked security guards and a cellphone jamming system, The Post has learned. The gates of the bustling, private compound, which sits in the wealthy Buziga Hill area outside the capital city of Kampala, were heavily guarded by military-style, masked men this week, with guests streaming in and partying until midnight, according to sources in the town who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons.

As they used to say in direct response advertisements on TV, "but wait, there's more!"

Let's start with this reminder about Mamdani's position on cops. This week he called for a ban on "assault weapons" (three years ago he tweeted that ALL guns should be banned), and previously Mamdani had this to say:

No, we want to defund the police. https://t.co/XJgIKNWnFy — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 8, 2020

As usual, there's a healthy dose of hypocrisy in this story as well.

Mamdani doesn't want to defund ALL the police:

Zohran Mamdani, who wants to defund the police, says he likes having his own personal NYPD security detail pic.twitter.com/8vNmtbCi7H — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 30, 2025

Well, there it is.

It's always "rules for you, but not for me." I'm sure he has armed security while pushing to strip everyone else of their gun rights. — AJ Stavole (@AJStavole) July 30, 2025

Of course he does, he’s not paying for it. https://t.co/a36EQmbXIM — Makarios M (@MakariosM1) July 30, 2025

And his rich parents aren't even paying for this one either!

There's a reply to the post about Mamdani's personal NYPD detail that goes like this: "Mamdani should have NYPD security detail. What do you think would happen to this man if he just walked around freely?"

Yeah, some people will just refuse to get the point.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and mega hypocrite who has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

