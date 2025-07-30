Good: Olivia Julianna Says They’re Offering ICE Student Loan Forgiveness
Zohran Mamdani Calls for Immediate Nationwide Ban on ‘Assault Weapons’

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 30, 2025
So, the people of New York City are really going to elect a communist who wants to take their guns away.

It looks like mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is back in the United States after a brief stint at his family's heavily guarded compound in Uganda, from where he mourned the lives of those killed in a mass shooting by a possibly white shooter in midtown Manhattan, particularly the life of a police officer whom he'd like to have been defunded.

It took about five minutes after the shooting for New York Rep. Ritchie Torres to call for "a national ban on military style weapons."

It looks like Mamdani is back in New York City, where he echoed Gov. Kathy Hochul's call for a nationwide ban on "assault rifles," which is about as specific as "military style weapons."

If we've learned anything from history, it's not to let communists disarm you.

The gun grabbers have absolutely no designs on infringing on your right to buy a firearm. What did someone say the other day? The service pistol of the police officer who was killed was no match for the killing power of an AR-15.

Where it's safe. For his rich family, anyway.

It's absolutely no surprise that Mamdani agreed to the call for a nationwide ban on assault rifles, but he is a couple of days late to the party. If he were a true Democrat, he would have beaten Torres to the punch.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

