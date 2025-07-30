Zohran Mamdani Calls for Immediate Nationwide Ban on ‘Assault Weapons’

So, the people of New York City are really going to elect a communist who wants to take their guns away.

It looks like mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is back in the United States after a brief stint at his family's heavily guarded compound in Uganda, from where he mourned the lives of those killed in a mass shooting by a possibly white shooter in midtown Manhattan, particularly the life of a police officer whom he'd like to have been defunded.

It took about five minutes after the shooting for New York Rep. Ritchie Torres to call for "a national ban on military style weapons."

It looks like Mamdani is back in New York City, where he echoed Gov. Kathy Hochul's call for a nationwide ban on "assault rifles," which is about as specific as "military style weapons."

Commie Mamdani calls for a nationwide ban on “assault rifles." pic.twitter.com/0z5E7giC7F — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 30, 2025

If we've learned anything from history, it's not to let communists disarm you.

So let me get this straight, this foreigner moved to our country and wants to take from us the fundamental rights guaranteed by our ancestors? — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) July 30, 2025

Only folks like @ZohranKMamdani can have armed floks around them pic.twitter.com/JzDlScAUdo — BScovs07 (@BScovs07) July 30, 2025

Hyperventilating to score politcal points after a tragedy. Guns are the low hanging fruit of the do-nothings on both sides of the aisle. — Real Deal (@NoticingPerson) July 30, 2025

Does this include his massive protection detail, too?



🖕 — Smoopsie (@SmoopsiePoopsie) July 30, 2025

The gun grabbers have absolutely no designs on infringing on your right to buy a firearm. What did someone say the other day? The service pistol of the police officer who was killed was no match for the killing power of an AR-15.

Never happening.



He should have stayed in Uganda. — Scott Donnell (@ScottDonnell13) July 30, 2025

Where it's safe. For his rich family, anyway.

Nope. Always the clarion call of the communist. — DJH (@georgiagirl211) July 30, 2025

Anything you can do to bring America down? That’s his main function. — JOTUS 1776 (@JotusX1) July 30, 2025

Honestly it's enraging that a man whose ideology is so repugnant to our country and the Constitution is allowed to run for office. — RegularguyTN (@RegularguyTN) July 30, 2025

It's absolutely no surprise that Mamdani agreed to the call for a nationwide ban on assault rifles, but he is a couple of days late to the party. If he were a true Democrat, he would have beaten Torres to the punch.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

