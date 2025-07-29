'Nature Is Healing:' As Zohran Mamdani Prays for Fallen NYPD Officer, NEVER Forget How He REALLY Feels

In the wake of the horrific Monday evening shooting in Manhattan that killed four, including NYPD officer Didarul Islam, Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is acting exactly like the smarmy politician he is. He said he was heartbroken over the shooting, after repeated calls to defund the NYPD, and then he had the audacity to post this about Officer Islam:

Officer Didarul Islam was one of four people killed in yesterday’s horrific shooting.



A Bangladeshi immigrant who joined the NYPD four years ago, he lived in Parkchester with his pregnant wife, their two young children, and his elderly parents.



When he joined the police… pic.twitter.com/9KRZhQeB5c — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) July 29, 2025

The post continues:

A Bangladeshi immigrant who joined the NYPD four years ago, he lived in Parkchester with his pregnant wife, their two young children, and his elderly parents. When he joined the police department, his mother asked him why he would pursue such a dangerous job. He told her it was to leave behind a legacy that his family could be proud of. He has done that, and more. I pray for him, his family, and honor the legacy of service and sacrifice he leaves behind.

But the Internet is forever, and let's not forget how Mamdani really feels about the NYPD:

That's real, too:

nature is healing https://t.co/lOmsw73TKc — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 7, 2020

Despicable.

He also had this to say about the NYPD:

We don't need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety.



What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD.



But your deal with @NYCMayor uses budget tricks to keep as many cops as possible on the beat.



NO to fake cuts - defund the police. https://t.co/2RCXU8heg2 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 29, 2020

'Racist, anti-queer and a major threat to public safety.'

You should drop out of the race and stay in Uganda. pic.twitter.com/5cMWpxU9KJ — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 29, 2025

He should.

You’ve repeatedly called to defund the police, slandered them, and specifically targeted the NYPD.



You even called the NYPD “racist.”



No one is buying that you suddenly care about our heroes in blue.



Do America a favor and self-deport.



You’re a fraud and jihadist.



Leave now. pic.twitter.com/ELI347suzm — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 29, 2025

We all see you, Mamdani.

It’s so sad. He would never have died in your New York City. Because you would have fired him and shuttered all the precincts. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) July 29, 2025

Where's the lie?

Dude, your contempt for cops is well documented. We all know you are tweeting this dishonest BS ( dishonest vis a vis your honest feelings) so that you can be mayor.



Have fun being less popular with NYPD than de Blasio was. pic.twitter.com/VFWWxU6RJU — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 29, 2025

Well-documented.

Your social media team wrote a nice tribute. Too bad we know the truth, which is that no only did you want to defund the police and replace them with social workers, you once even reveled in a random cop’s suffering https://t.co/WHLK4hHUao https://t.co/ZYrhLgbxrc pic.twitter.com/YahBHtQEom — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 29, 2025

He likes cops suffering.

There’s a crisis in the city Zohran Mamdani wants to run. A member of its police force, which he deeply despises and wants to defund, has been murdered.



He is overseas, reportedly partying at the lavish and heavily-guarded compound his family owns. And yes, he *loathes* NYPD: pic.twitter.com/d8PxDtAcz1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 29, 2025

He absolutely loathes them.

The first tweet is the most disturbing because it shows a sociopathic tendency toward the people he constructs as his enemies. Once he decides you are his enemy, he has absolutely no compassion for you.



Why was that cop crying? He has no idea. For all he knows, the cop could be… https://t.co/8LozntVZ58 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 29, 2025

The entire post reads:

Why was that cop crying? He has no idea. For all he knows, the cop could be sad that his wife just died of cancer. Or maybe she was reading about Martin Luther King Jr. and was moved to tears by his sacrifice. Or maybe someone tried to kill him and he was in trauma over it. Mamdani doesn’t know why the cop is suffering. All Mamdani cares about is that the cop is suffering. He wants every police officer to suffer and he takes joy from it when they do. Which makes him pretending to eulogize the officer who died yesterday all the more phony.

He's incredibly phony.

The internet does not forget. https://t.co/Bw9nJqnAPk pic.twitter.com/V97NMFxKNz — Tucker Carlson Network 🇺🇸 Fan Account (@TCNetworkFans) July 29, 2025

We do not forget. And we do not forgive.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.