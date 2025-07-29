'Nature Is Healing:' As Zohran Mamdani Prays for Fallen NYPD Officer, NEVER Forget How He REALLY Feels

EPA Chief Zeldin Unleashes Trump Agenda: Scrapping Obama-Era Climate Rules to Slash Costs
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:00 PM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In the wake of the horrific Monday evening shooting in Manhattan that killed four, including NYPD officer Didarul Islam, Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is acting exactly like the smarmy politician he is. He said he was heartbroken over the shooting, after repeated calls to defund the NYPD, and then he had the audacity to post this about Officer Islam:

The post continues:

A Bangladeshi immigrant who joined the NYPD four years ago, he lived in Parkchester with his pregnant wife, their two young children, and his elderly parents.

When he joined the police department, his mother asked him why he would pursue such a dangerous job. He told her it was to leave behind a legacy that his family could be proud of.

He has done that, and more.

I pray for him, his family, and honor the legacy of service and sacrifice he leaves behind.

But the Internet is forever, and let's not forget how Mamdani really feels about the NYPD:

That's real, too:

Despicable.

He also had this to say about the NYPD:

'Racist, anti-queer and a major threat to public safety.'

He should.

We all see you, Mamdani.

Where's the lie?

Well-documented.

He likes cops suffering.

He absolutely loathes them.

The entire post reads:

Why was that cop crying? He has no idea. For all he knows, the cop could be sad that his wife just died of cancer. Or maybe she was reading about Martin Luther King Jr. and was moved to tears by his sacrifice. Or maybe someone tried to kill him and he was in trauma over it. 

Mamdani doesn’t know why the cop is suffering. All Mamdani cares about is that the cop is suffering. He wants every police officer to suffer and he takes joy from it when they do.

Which makes him pretending to eulogize the officer who died yesterday all the more phony.

He's incredibly phony.

We do not forget. And we do not forgive.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

