It's the Hypocrisy: Champagne Socialist Zohran Mamdani Addresses Manhattan Shooting From Ugandan Compound

Yesterday evening, an armed gunman walked into the Blackstone Building and shot several people before ending his own life. It was a horrific crime, and one Democrats immediately seized on to push their anti-gun agenda (again).

The other day, we also told you about how avowed socialist NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani held a lavish wedding at his parents 'Ugandan compound,' complete with fancy food, swanky guests, and armed guards.

Mamdani wants to run this city, but he's back at his compound rather than being in Manhattan:

NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdami addresses Midtown mass shooting from Uganda compound https://t.co/Ww4auo4BGO pic.twitter.com/Kz1hIdd6WH — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Mamdani is in Uganda celebrating his nuptials at a heavily guarded private compound in the wealthy Buziga Hill area outside the capital city, Kampala. Police said four people were shot dead — including married 36-year-old police officer Didarul Islam — when maniac Shane Tamura barged into the 44-story building in Midtown with an assault rifle around 6:30 p.m. A fifth person was also shot and injured. And four more sustained minor injuries while trying to flee, cops said.

This writer is old enough to remember how the media got its knickers in a twist because Ted Cruz was vacationing in Greece when floods hit Texas over the Independence Day weekend. They demanded Cruz fly back even though, as a Senator, he has no role in emergency relief in the state of Texas.

Mamdani is vying to lead the city of New York.

This writer notices no one is demanding that he return.

That's (D)ifferent.

Yeah...Mr. "we want to defund the police" did not mention the cop killed and pronounced dead at the scene. Guess the news feed to Uganda is shoddy AF. — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) July 29, 2025

Oh, we'll tell you more about that in a bit.

He was at his wedding. Are you against marriage? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MK5bBsR03j — Gato (@_cat_turner) July 29, 2025

Being the mayor of a major city means you're on call 24/7.

If Mamdani isn't up for that job, he should drop out of the race.

Uganda compound? 🤔

Wealthy family. — MsMac (@MsMacAttack321) July 29, 2025

From a guy who thinks the wealthy shouldn't exist.

New York City’s very own Karen Bass 😂😂😂 — Dan Burkland (@DBurkland) July 29, 2025

YUP.

Now that is an elegantly framed tweet. https://t.co/LHuKWywMGQ — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 29, 2025

Hang it in the Louvre.

This is a perfectly composed tweet because it is saying something that we all understand without actually saying it. https://t.co/7SsXJAezQt — i/o (@avidseries) July 29, 2025

It sure does.

Only worthy part of the story “Mamdani is currently in Uganda celebrating his nuptials at a heavily-guarded private compound in the wealthy Buziga Hill area outside the capital city Kampala.” https://t.co/NnttnTx1Vr — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) July 29, 2025

He's a hypocrite. We get it.

Anyone who spends their personal time in a “Ugandan compound” is by definition unfit to hold any public office in the United States and should be legally barred from doing so https://t.co/KngWHfGVv0 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 29, 2025

Solid position.