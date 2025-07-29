It's the Hypocrisy: Champagne Socialist Zohran Mamdani Addresses Manhattan Shooting From Ugandan Compound

'Nature Is Healing:' As Zohran Mamdani Prays for Fallen NYPD Officer, NEVER Forget...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 11:00 AM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Yesterday evening, an armed gunman walked into the Blackstone Building and shot several people before ending his own life. It was a horrific crime, and one Democrats immediately seized on to push their anti-gun agenda (again).

The other day, we also told you about how avowed socialist NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani held a lavish wedding at his parents 'Ugandan compound,' complete with fancy food, swanky guests, and armed guards.

Mamdani wants to run this city, but he's back at his compound rather than being in Manhattan:

Here's more from the New York Post:

Mamdani is in Uganda celebrating his nuptials at a heavily guarded private compound in the wealthy Buziga Hill area outside the capital city, Kampala.

Police said four people were shot dead — including married 36-year-old police officer Didarul Islam — when maniac Shane Tamura barged into the 44-story building in Midtown with an assault rifle around 6:30 p.m.

A fifth person was also shot and injured. And four more sustained minor injuries while trying to flee, cops said.

This writer is old enough to remember how the media got its knickers in a twist because Ted Cruz was vacationing in Greece when floods hit Texas over the Independence Day weekend. They demanded Cruz fly back even though, as a Senator, he has no role in emergency relief in the state of Texas.

Mamdani is vying to lead the city of New York.

This writer notices no one is demanding that he return.

That's (D)ifferent.

Oh, we'll tell you more about that in a bit.

Being the mayor of a major city means you're on call 24/7.

If Mamdani isn't up for that job, he should drop out of the race.

From a guy who thinks the wealthy shouldn't exist.

YUP.

Hang it in the Louvre.

It sure does.

He's a hypocrite. We get it.

Solid position.

