Daily Beast EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted 'Cancun' Cruz Was on Vacation When Flash Flood Hit

VIP
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Every time we look at the responses to a post by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, we always see multiple people bringing up the time in February 2021 when he accompanied his daughter to Cancun during an ice storm in Texas. Now it's the summer of 2025, and people still won't let it go, kind of like Joe Biden still clinging to the "very fine people" hoax.

So we know what to expect going into The Daily Beast's EXCLUSIVE report on Cruz being on vacation in Athens, Greece, on Independence Day, when the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks, rising 26 feet in just 45 minutes. It's an absolute tragedy, especially considering the deaths of the young girls whose Christian camp was swept away in the flood.

The Daily Beast even came up with a graphic of Cruz in "Where's Waldo?" gear for its report.

The Daily Beast reports under the clever sub-head "Greek Tragedy":

While Cruz admired the Doric columns of the fifth century B.C. ancient Greek temple, emergency workers were still searching for summer campers and families caught in the flash floods that cascaded through Texas Hill Country and inundated the Guadalupe River.

It is not the first time that Cruz has faced criticism for holidaying while his constituents have faced a natural disaster.

In 2021, Cruz took his family on a trip to Cancun, Mexico, after Texas was hit by a winter storm that left millions in his state freezing without power or water. At the time, the senator defended his sunshine flight by saying he wanted to be “a good dad” but returned because “it didn’t feel right.”

What part of "flash flood" don't they get? 

Macarena Martinez, Cruz's communications director, wasn't having it:

Here's the guy who admits to being the executive editor of The Daily Beast:

Did The Daily Beast post flood warning posts to X to its 1.2 million followers? Certainly, it could have saved lives if it had taken place in the early warning effort.

How dare Cruz take a vacation over a long holiday weekend knowing a flash flood was imminent?

***

