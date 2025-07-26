According to the NY Post Zohran Mamdani LOVES Capitalism and Police (Just Not for YOU)

New York City Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani -- colloquially known in realistic circles as "Mamdani the commie" -- is at the very least a committed socialist who has called for government to seize the means of production (totally NOT a communist thing to say according to PolitiFact), defund the police, and has embraced "globalize the intifada."

Earlier this month Scott Jennings pointed out that a lot of people who voted for Mamdani are rich liberals who can afford to leave the city when his plans go all to hell. The working class, not so much (and a whole lot of them in NYC didn't vote for Mamdani).

Add it all up and this latest story isn't really surprising at all, considering they hypocrisy levels we see from rich climate change alarmists and socialist/communist preachers like Mamdani:

Inside Zohran Mamdani’s posh multi-day Uganda wedding bash with phone jamming system, armed guards https://t.co/QxmMnkMt3I pic.twitter.com/yDXwZiX87p — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2025

One thing's for sure: The elites who say "defund the police" will always make sure they have their own security force.

From the NY Post:

Socialist NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani celebrated his recent nuptials with a lavish, three-day affair at his family’s ritzy, secluded Ugandan compound — complete with masked security guards and a cellphone jamming system, The Post has learned. The gates of the bustling, private compound, which sits in the wealthy Buziga Hill area outside the capital city of Kampala, were heavily guarded by military-style, masked men this week, with guests streaming in and partying until midnight, according to sources in the town who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons.

The "walls don't make us safer" people always manage to put themselves behind tall gates, don't they?

Beginning to think Mamdani likes capitalism a bit more than he lets on. https://t.co/nsNyDkBsQQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 26, 2025

Just a little! But "capitalism for me but not for thee" is a familiar theme coming from socialist politicians.

Hey, there's a reason AOC is behind Mamdani's mayoral campaign!

Why use armed guards instead of social workers? https://t.co/mwkiwB8tvn — tedfrank (@tedfrank) July 27, 2025

The social workers are for everybody else to call when a psychopath breaks into their house. Mamdani will have armed guards while yelling "defund the police" and trying to take guns away from everybody else.

He certainly knows how to live like a communist leader! https://t.co/aFhqcFOXdl — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 26, 2025

Yep, he's already got it figured out.

Mamdani’s Uganda wedding circus isn’t a celebration—it’s a masterclass in hypocrisy. Armed guards? Phone jammers? For a guy who wants to defund NYPD and replace cops with “community mediators,” his private security detail screams elitist double standard. Rent freeze warrior by… — CityDeskNYC (@CityDeskNYC) July 26, 2025

And Mamdani's parents are wealthy so if he's elected and the grand scheme goes down the drain he can always move back in with the folks. Not everybody will be that fortunate.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist (and hypocrite apparently) and he has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

