'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed
Shameless Obama Pod Bro Jon Favreau Says Israel Is Lying About the UN...
Brian Stelter: After Epstein Birthday Card ‘Scoop,’ WSJ Reporter Booted From Scotland Trip
The AWFLs Strike Again! Retired Lefty Brit Journo Says Violent Migrants Are Just...
Women Are Banging Pots With Spoons in Scotland to Free Palestine
Sohrab Ahmari Asks How a Starving Infant Can Take or Release Hostages
Internet Is Forever! The NEA Tried Scrubbing Its 2025 Handbook From the Web...
It's a White Ford 'Barack-o!': Trump Trolls Obama With Hilarious Freeway Chase Meme
CNN’s Harry Enten SHATTERS Jemele Hill’s Fantasy that MAGA is Leaving Trump Over...
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Newspaper Says ICE Gave Immigration Lawyer Taco Bell's Phone Number
NBC News Devolves Into Parody With RIDICULOUS Story Attacking the Blue Angels In...
Judge Dismisses Trump Admin Lawsuit Against Chicago Over Its Sanctuary City Policies
Fired ABC Host Terry Moran Says President Trump Must Be 'Stopped' From Seizing...
Lying Liars Who Lie: NBC News Keeps Running Cover for Obama and the...

According to the NY Post Zohran Mamdani LOVES Capitalism and Police (Just Not for YOU)

Doug P. | 9:15 PM on July 26, 2025
Twitchy

New York City Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani -- colloquially known in realistic circles as "Mamdani the commie" -- is at the very least a committed socialist who has called for government to seize the means of production (totally NOT a communist thing to say according to PolitiFact), defund the police, and has embraced "globalize the intifada." 

Advertisement

Earlier this month Scott Jennings pointed out that a lot of people who voted for Mamdani are rich liberals who can afford to leave the city when his plans go all to hell. The working class, not so much (and a whole lot of them in NYC didn't vote for Mamdani). 

Add it all up and this latest story isn't really surprising at all, considering they hypocrisy levels we see from rich climate change alarmists and socialist/communist preachers like Mamdani: 

One thing's for sure: The elites who say "defund the police" will always make sure they have their own security force. 

From the NY Post:

Socialist NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani celebrated his recent nuptials with a lavish, three-day affair at his family’s ritzy, secluded Ugandan compound — complete with masked security guards and a cellphone jamming system, The Post has learned.

The gates of the bustling, private compound, which sits in the wealthy Buziga Hill area outside the capital city of Kampala, were heavily guarded by military-style, masked men this week, with guests streaming in and partying until midnight, according to sources in the town who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons.

Recommended

'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed
Brett T.
Advertisement

The "walls don't make us safer" people always manage to put themselves behind tall gates, don't they? 

Just a little! But "capitalism for me but not for thee" is a familiar theme coming from socialist politicians.

Hey, there's a reason AOC is behind Mamdani's mayoral campaign!

The social workers are for everybody else to call when a psychopath breaks into their house. Mamdani will have armed guards while yelling "defund the police" and trying to take guns away from everybody else. 

Yep, he's already got it figured out. 

Advertisement

And Mamdani's parents are wealthy so if he's elected and the grand scheme goes down the drain he can always move back in with the folks. Not everybody will be that fortunate. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist (and hypocrite apparently) and he has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thanks and have a great weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed
Brett T.
Internet Is Forever! The NEA Tried Scrubbing Its 2025 Handbook From the Web But Corey DeAngelis Saved It
Amy Curtis
It's a White Ford 'Barack-o!': Trump Trolls Obama With Hilarious Freeway Chase Meme
Grateful Calvin
CNN’s Harry Enten SHATTERS Jemele Hill’s Fantasy that MAGA is Leaving Trump Over Media’s Epstein Hysteria
Warren Squire
Brian Stelter: After Epstein Birthday Card ‘Scoop,’ WSJ Reporter Booted From Scotland Trip
Brett T.
Shameless Obama Pod Bro Jon Favreau Says Israel Is Lying About the UN Not Distributing Aid
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed Brett T.
Advertisement