FACT-Filled Thread Takes NYT APART for Sharing Fake Pic of Crowd Cheering New Supreme Leader in Tehran

It's wild watching leftist rags trying to make the terrorist Islamic regime look good ...

We know, we shouldn't be surprised, but c'mon, as John Fetterman said, shouldn't we all be happy that we're taking out bad people? Shouldn't we all openly oppose terrorism? They are willing to push fake images to support the anti-Israel, anti-Trump narrative of who... the Left? Iran?

This is so weird and gross.

Error Level Analysis (ELA) of this @NYTimes 'Tehran crowd' photo shows signs of digital manipulation — a uniform noise texture across the crowd, anomalous clean values around the fountain, and suspiciously consistent flag density suggesting copy-paste duplication. pic.twitter.com/cGPLKryur5 — Empirical Research and Forecasting Institute, ארפי (@ErfInstitute) March 9, 2026

Fake.

This is how the Islamic Republic manufactures legitimacy. And the US press just… runs it. No verification. No caveat. Hold the regime AND its Western media amplifiers accountable. @SecRubio @POTUS — Empirical Research and Forecasting Institute, ארפי (@ErfInstitute) March 9, 2026

Fake fake fake.

Noise analysis of the @NYTimes Tehran crowd photo shows synthetic, uniformly distributed RGB noise — inconsistent with a single-camera capture. Crowd sections appear duplicated. This image was manufactured. So was the narrative.#Iran #Disinformation pic.twitter.com/t5wF8Uyjij — Empirical Research and Forecasting Institute, ארפי (@ErfInstitute) March 9, 2026

If they blur it and put noise over it? Yeah.

Forensic noise analysis of the @NYTimes Tehran crowd photo reveals synthetic, uniformly distributed RGB noise — inconsistent with any single-camera capture. Level sweep analysis reveals a visible compositing seam between the building layer and the crowd. This image is fabricated. pic.twitter.com/z9WmkS9tMj — Empirical Research and Forecasting Institute, ארפי (@ErfInstitute) March 9, 2026

Sure looks like it.

This is the most revealing evidence for picture fabrication. A luminance gradient map (normal map rendering) shows directionality of light and surface variance. The gradient texture is mechanically repetitive.. A real crowd would show chaotic, non-repeating gradient variance. pic.twitter.com/ARZRRMBFbT — Empirical Research and Forecasting Institute, ארפי (@ErfInstitute) March 9, 2026

Oof.

Crowd videos are circulating — Don’t be fooled by IRI propaganda. They command 2% popular support and are losing ground every single day. Look below, AI generated pic.twitter.com/alPqqciNgg — Empirical Research and Forecasting Institute, ארפי (@ErfInstitute) March 9, 2026

And, of course, The New York Times shared it ... because, of course, they did.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

