VIP
Latest Poll Shows American Democrats Are the Most Ungrateful, Miserable SOBs on the...
Capitol Police Officer Honored on Fancy New J6 Plaque Reminds Us AGAIN Democrats...
Another L For the North: Canadian Journo Tries to Prove You Can't Make...
BURN! US Oil & Gas Association BODIES Newsom Press Office 'Pajama Boy' in...
CNN Forced to Delete Viral Fake Report As Trump Stuns Hosts Live
Mehdi Hasan's Big Trump GOTCHA About the SAVE Act Turns Into a Seriously...
Faith and Freedom 250 Episode 1: The Christian Roots of the Declaration of...
Gets WORSE --> DataRepublican Pulls the Curtain FURTHER Back on Thune, Exposes 'Handlers'...
VIP
Quentin Tarantino Going Off on Rosanna Arquette a Reminder of How POISONOUS Lefty...
Just WOW: DAMNING Video Shows People Getting PAID to Sign (and Not Their...
Illegals FIRST: Hakeem Jeffries Gives Up the Plot About Why They're REALLY Blocking...
COMPROMISED?! DataRepublican Pulls BACK the Curtain on Sen. John Thune, and WOW, This...
CNN BACKPEDALS After Posting/Deleting Abhorrent Post Framing Bomb-Throwing Jihadis As Vict...
CNN DELETES Ludicrous Post Making Bomb-Throwing Jihadis the REAL VICTIMS After X Opens...

FACT-Filled Thread Takes NYT APART for Sharing Fake Pic of Crowd Cheering New Supreme Leader in Tehran

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on March 10, 2026
Twitchy

It's wild watching leftist rags trying to make the terrorist Islamic regime look good ... 

We know, we shouldn't be surprised, but c'mon, as John Fetterman said, shouldn't we all be happy that we're taking out bad people? Shouldn't we all openly oppose terrorism? They are willing to push fake images to support the anti-Israel, anti-Trump narrative of who... the Left? Iran?

Advertisement

This is so weird and gross.

Fake.

Fake fake fake.

If they blur it and put noise over it? Yeah.

Recommended

COMPROMISED?! DataRepublican Pulls BACK the Curtain on Sen. John Thune, and WOW, This Explains So Much
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sure looks like it.

Oof.

And, of course, The New York Times shared it ... because, of course, they did.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Capitol Police Officer Honored on Fancy New J6 Plaque Reminds Us AGAIN Democrats Pick the WORST Heroes

BURN! US Oil & Gas Association BODIES Newsom Press Office 'Pajama Boy' in SAVAGE Back and Forth Over Gas

Mehdi Hasan's Big Trump GOTCHA About the SAVE Act Turns Into a Seriously HUMILIATING (Hilarious) Self-Own

Okay, WTAF?! DataRepublican Digs DEEPER on Sen. John Thune, Exposes 'Handlers' in Receipt-Filled Thread

Quentin Tarantino Going Off on Rosanna Arquette a Reminder of How POISONOUS Lefty White Women Really Are

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CYBERSECURITY FAKE NEWS IRAN THE NEW YORK TIMES AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COMPROMISED?! DataRepublican Pulls BACK the Curtain on Sen. John Thune, and WOW, This Explains So Much
Sam J.
Another L For the North: Canadian Journo Tries to Prove You Can't Make S*** Up By ... Making S*** Up
Grateful Calvin
BURN! US Oil & Gas Association BODIES Newsom Press Office 'Pajama Boy' in SAVAGE Back and Forth Over Gas
Sam J.
Mehdi Hasan's Big Trump GOTCHA About the SAVE Act Turns Into a Seriously HUMILIATING (Hilarious) Self-Own
Sam J.
Capitol Police Officer Honored on Fancy New J6 Plaque Reminds Us AGAIN Democrats Pick the WORST Heroes
Sam J.
Gets WORSE --> DataRepublican Pulls the Curtain FURTHER Back on Thune, Exposes 'Handlers' in CRAZY Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

COMPROMISED?! DataRepublican Pulls BACK the Curtain on Sen. John Thune, and WOW, This Explains So Much Sam J.
Advertisement