The Easiest Grift Flip from The Bulwark: MTG Bashes Trump, Jonathan V. Last Falls in Love

Jonathan Last of 'Bulwark' has strange new respect for Marjorie Taylor Greene now that she is beefing with Trump. That's literally all it takes. Just criticizing Trump with him and Last will write nice things about you. Conserving conservatism or something like that. For people who dislike Trump so much, they are certainly obsessed with talking and writing about him.

Advertisement

This might be the most Jonathan V Last thing that Jonathan V Last has ever written pic.twitter.com/cHveqsOeNC — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 29, 2025

Scientists Say that The Newfound Respect Meter is 30 seconds to midnight. https://t.co/63W17LrVad pic.twitter.com/B53uS9dHKR — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) December 29, 2025

Don't know the words for properly conveying how embarrassing that post is, I'm open to the possibility they don't exist. https://t.co/IXhAigOOLt — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) December 29, 2025

Last has no shame.

People on the left praising and believing the good word of Marjorie Taylor Green, literally the “Jewish space lasers” lady, will never cease to be endlessly amusing to me https://t.co/6i22jEhitl — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 29, 2025

She's a new woman now or something.

why does he add last after V? shouldn't it just be Jonathan the fifth. — MilspecMoses 📟 (@MilspecMoses) December 29, 2025

Honestly, in his mind he probably thinks he is the elite and royalty. He certainly believes he is better than Republicans who vote for Trump.

It's really hard to overstate how mentally diseased you'd have to be taken The Bulwark seriously. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) December 29, 2025

It's best to point and laugh. Imagine how mentally diseased one hast be to actually work there.

She is going to rug pull him so hard — Phiophill (@Phiophills) December 29, 2025

It's almost like she often changes her stances on things.

Everything that I'm coming up with involves taking the lord's name in vain which I do try to avoid though I'm not great at it — Freakit1234 (@MaupinMari76912) December 29, 2025

I always thought the V stood for "very".



As in:

THE VERY LAST IN A CLASS OF 32...

or

THE VERY LAST MAN I WOULD EVER GO OUT WITH — Adi (@Amara_Adi) December 29, 2025

So Last is admitting he's always been…this? — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) December 29, 2025

Basically.

He's so principled he hates X, but still uses it to advertise his nonsense writing.

She's still unhinged btw, she literally has not changed her views on anything at all other than she hates Trump, she's still a lunatic. — JET0802 (@jet08021) December 29, 2025

Advertisement

“People don’t change”



Speak for yourself, you self-righteous dork. — Southern Yankee (@DixiePapist) December 29, 2025

Scientists theorized that such a concentration of Jonathan V Last would result in the creation of a singularity so massive that it would collapse the entire Earth, but that reckless bastard, Jonathan V Last, went and did it anyway. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) December 29, 2025

GP She's a grifter. Always has been. She's just changing up her grift because Trump yanked her old grift out from under her. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 29, 2025

Pretty much.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!