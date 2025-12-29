The Easiest Grift Flip from The Bulwark: MTG Bashes Trump, Jonathan V. Last Falls in Love

Netanyahu Announces Israel Is Awarding the Country's Highest Cultural Honor to 'Literally...
VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on December 29, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File

Jonathan Last of 'Bulwark' has strange new respect for Marjorie Taylor Greene now that she is beefing with Trump. That's literally all it takes. Just criticizing Trump with him and Last will write nice things about you. Conserving conservatism or something like that. For people who dislike Trump so much, they are certainly obsessed with talking and writing about him.

Last has no shame. 

She's a new woman now or something.

Honestly, in his mind he probably thinks he is the elite and royalty. He certainly believes he is better than Republicans who vote for Trump.

It's best to point and laugh. Imagine how mentally diseased one hast be to actually work there.

It's almost like she often changes her stances on things.

Basically.

He's so principled he hates X, but still uses it to advertise his nonsense writing. 

Pretty much.

