Oh, No! Not a FLAG! Wired Magazine Faceplants With Rehashed Outrage Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag

Ugh. And here we go again.

Remember last year when the media ginned up a months-long fake firestorm over the fact that SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito's wife flew the 'Appeal to Heaven' flag at the couple's beach home?

Apparently, Wired magazine did not get the memo that no one -- absolutely no one -- outside of the dead legacy media cared about that. They are trying to manufacture some pearls to clutch again over the historic American flag, which was recently flown over the Small Business Administration building.

SCOOP: The "Appeal To Heaven" flag, a popular symbol for Christian nationalists that was waved by January 6 rioters, was raised over the Small Business Administration headquarters last week. https://t.co/dwE8ihTN2E — WIRED (@WIRED) June 17, 2025

Sigh. They will never stop beating the dead J6 horse. They don't know how.

Where is Giorgia Meloni with an epic eye roll when you need her?

To her credit, SBA administrator Kelly Loeffler gave the story a tacit eye roll by not even bothering to respond to it.

“That the ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag is being flown on a government building alongside the American flag should be shocking to anyone who doesn't wish to live in a theocracy,” says Jon Lewis, a research fellow at George Washington University. https://t.co/dwE8ihTN2E — WIRED (@WIRED) June 17, 2025

Oh, dear. Jon Lewis (who?) is upset about a 'theocracy.' It must be a crisis.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has displayed the flag displayed outside of his office and the flag was controversially flown outside of associate justice of the Supreme Court Samuel Alito’s vacation home in New Jersey. https://t.co/dwE8ihUkSc — WIRED (@WIRED) June 17, 2025

LOL. 'Controversially.'

Since Wired magazine can't ever be bothered to do any homework, let's take a minute to remind them of the historical significance of the 'Appeal to Heaven' flag.

You guys sound bat guano insane. The Appeal To Heaven flag dates to George Washington you absolute nutjobs. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 18, 2025

If Washington were alive today, he would smack these people with an entire cherry tree.

It’s not a Christian Nationalist flag. It’s the US Navy’s first flag. Learn something. — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) June 18, 2025

Well, as leftists showed last weekend, they hate the American military like they hate the rest of America, so it makes sense that they would hate the Appeal to Heaven flag as well.

The Appeal to Heaven flag was first used by a small fleet of naval schooners commissioned by George Washington.



Wired claiming it's a threatening symbol does not make it so. https://t.co/vhFiZyA6Au — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 17, 2025

Wired feeling threatened by the flag is reason enough for every patriotic American to purchase and fly one.

I’m gonna have to buy another flag https://t.co/1lWT4vTqVE — Seth (@SethAYork) June 18, 2025

This is the way.

It would be awesome to see the flag flying at more government facilities. If nothing else, we can be assured that the people at Wired would crawl into the shower and cry in the fetal position for days on end.

Of course, Wired also forgot that just a year ago, when the Alito 'scandal' surfaced, the media was not so politely reminded that the flag has never once been controversial -- not even in San Francisco -- until the media decided that it was.

cool here it was flying over sf city hall before the press decided, on a whim, that the flag would henceforth be a symbol of fascism in order to embarrass a supreme court justice they didn’t like https://t.co/duvoRhjRJS pic.twitter.com/cCGWhwxgig — Mike Solana (@micsolana) June 18, 2025

San Francisco flew that flag outside City Hall for 60 years. pic.twitter.com/7nnbNb65Df — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) June 18, 2025

Whoops.

1. You’re despicable. 2. Have you considered writing about technology in your technology magazine? — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) June 18, 2025

Better yet, just shutter the magazine entirely since AI is probably already better at writing about technology than Wired ever was.

LMAO at the 2 clowns that wrote this

👇🏻🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/ZygmoIvstd — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) June 18, 2025

LOL. A 'disinformation expert' from ProPublica and a castoff from defunct VICE.

Truly, the best and brightest are working for Wired these days.

We can't wait until they get their layoff notice.

LOL. Cry harder you dumb clowns. https://t.co/7QDwesGPyz — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 17, 2025

Wired magazine must still think we live in the Biden era, when Merrick Garland's DOJ and Chris Wray's FBI labeled anything patriotic as 'far-right,' even the famous Betsy Ross and Gadsden flags.

Yeah, that's over. And someone should tell them, in the words of a recent failed presidential candidate, 'We're not going back.'

But outside of the fake and failed outrage that Wired tried to foment with this ridiculous article, one would expect that they could at least do a little research to learn how badly this propaganda campaign failed the last time they tried it.

Instead, it reveals yet another reason that legacy media died in November 2024.

They are apparatchiks, yes, but even more than that, they are just plain lazy.