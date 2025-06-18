VIP
No One Is Above the Law! Axios Has a List of Dems 'Arrested,...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Already Has Somebody to Blame As 'Peak Fire Season' Begins...
The Not So Classy Responses to Kristi Noem's Hospitalization by The Daily Mail...
Chuck Schumer: Democrats to Hide Behind ‘Starving Children’ to Avoid Joe Biden Cognitive...
Above the Law: Emboldened Brad Lander Is Encouraging Others to Obstruct ICE After...
Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55
Steer & Escort: NYT Crafts Dem-Friendly Phrases to Downplay Brad Lander’s Obstruction of...
Chuck Schumer Blames Trump for Political Violence in Minnesota, Forgets His Own SCOTUS...
DNC Chair Drops an F-Bomb on Trump, Tells Him Not to Waste Gov....
VIP
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Lists Better Uses of Money Than a Parade for a...
Soy-Infused Protesters Take Swings at a MAGA Hat Piñata and Donald Trump Doll
Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried...
This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All
The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'

Oh, No! Not a FLAG! Wired Magazine Faceplants With Rehashed Outrage Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on June 18, 2025
Twitchy

Ugh. And here we go again. 

Remember last year when the media ginned up a months-long fake firestorm over the fact that SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito's wife flew the 'Appeal to Heaven' flag at the couple's beach home

Advertisement

Apparently, Wired magazine did not get the memo that no one -- absolutely no one -- outside of the dead legacy media cared about that. They are trying to manufacture some pearls to clutch again over the historic American flag, which was recently flown over the Small Business Administration building. 

Sigh. They will never stop beating the dead J6 horse. They don't know how. 

Where is Giorgia Meloni with an epic eye roll when you need her? 

To her credit, SBA administrator Kelly Loeffler gave the story a tacit eye roll by not even bothering to respond to it. 

Oh, dear. Jon Lewis (who?) is upset about a 'theocracy.' It must be a crisis.

Recommended

Gov. Gavin Newsom Already Has Somebody to Blame As 'Peak Fire Season' Begins in California
Doug P.
Advertisement

LOL. 'Controversially.' 

Since Wired magazine can't ever be bothered to do any homework, let's take a minute to remind them of the historical significance of the 'Appeal to Heaven' flag.

If Washington were alive today, he would smack these people with an entire cherry tree. 

Well, as leftists showed last weekend, they hate the American military like they hate the rest of America, so it makes sense that they would hate the Appeal to Heaven flag as well. 

Wired feeling threatened by the flag is reason enough for every patriotic American to purchase and fly one. 

This is the way. 

It would be awesome to see the flag flying at more government facilities. If nothing else, we can be assured that the people at Wired would crawl into the shower and cry in the fetal position for days on end. 

Advertisement

Of course, Wired also forgot that just a year ago, when the Alito 'scandal' surfaced, the media was not so politely reminded that the flag has never once been controversial -- not even in San Francisco -- until the media decided that it was. 

Whoops. 

Better yet, just shutter the magazine entirely since AI is probably already better at writing about technology than Wired ever was. 

LOL. A 'disinformation expert' from ProPublica and a castoff from defunct VICE. 

Truly, the best and brightest are working for Wired these days. 

We can't wait until they get their layoff notice. 

Advertisement

Wired magazine must still think we live in the Biden era, when Merrick Garland's DOJ and Chris Wray's FBI labeled anything patriotic as 'far-right,' even the famous Betsy Ross and Gadsden flags. 

Yeah, that's over. And someone should tell them, in the words of a recent failed presidential candidate, 'We're not going back.'

But outside of the fake and failed outrage that Wired tried to foment with this ridiculous article, one would expect that they could at least do a little research to learn how badly this propaganda campaign failed the last time they tried it. 

Instead, it reveals yet another reason that legacy media died in November 2024. 

They are apparatchiks, yes, but even more than that, they are just plain lazy.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CHRISTIANITY JANUARY 6 LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gov. Gavin Newsom Already Has Somebody to Blame As 'Peak Fire Season' Begins in California
Doug P.
The Not So Classy Responses to Kristi Noem's Hospitalization by The Daily Mail and The Bulwark
FuzzyChimp
Chuck Schumer: Democrats to Hide Behind ‘Starving Children’ to Avoid Joe Biden Cognitive Investigation
Warren Squire
Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55
Amy Curtis
Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus
Brett T.
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gov. Gavin Newsom Already Has Somebody to Blame As 'Peak Fire Season' Begins in California Doug P.
Advertisement