For Someone Who Loves Warmongering, Bill Kristol Has NO CLUE About the Men and Women Who Serve

There's nothing that fake conservative and neocon dinosaur Bill Kristol loves more than war. More precisely, there's nothing Kristol loves more than sending OTHER people's children off to pointless wars for his own profit and power.

But even with his nefarious motivations for pushing global conflicts, you would think that after decades of doing it, Kristol would have at least gained SOME insight into the sensibilities of the people who fight in them.

But nope. You would be wrong in thinking that.

Over the past week, Kristol's X account was a non-stop barrage of hate against President Trump, which is nothing new. But Kristol is so broken, he also took out his hate against the U.S. Army's 250th Anniversary celebration on the streets of Washington, DC.

Yesterday, Kristol tried to justify all of his doomsaying about the parade by claiming that the soldiers wanted nothing to do with it. He has no evidence for this, of course; he just expects everyone to believe it because he said it.

“As both the appearance of the parade and reports from within the military suggest, neither the soldiers forced to trudge down Constitution Avenue nor their senior officers forced to organize the event seemed to have any enthusiasm for Trump’s spectacle.”https://t.co/q122VCHSHq — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 16, 2025

There is plenty more to Kristol's Substack article, but we're not going to bore (or punish) anyone with it. (You can read it here if you hate yourself.) Suffice it to say that he celebrated the silly 'No Kings' protests as a resounding success (even though we already didn't have a king), while bashing the Army parade as a miserable failure.

But it was his denigration of the warfighters, noted in the post above, that was the most disgraceful.

If you wanna know what soldiers think, ask the guy who wasn’t man enough to be one https://t.co/3q8W5cEcU6 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 17, 2025

The nerve of Kristol, thinking he can speak for soldiers or officers when most of them HATE him for pushing as many extended deployments for them as possible.

I was there. Our troops were having a great time. In fact, they were thanking the people for coming to show their support. You know nothing about our soldiers. https://t.co/jd0c3tFvpb — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 17, 2025

He does not. But he knows plenty about getting cozy with defense contractors and their D.C. lobbyists.

I would try to explain to you how soldiers think but I know it would be a complete waste of time because the only time you have ever faced danger in your life is when Jonah Goldberg pushed you out of the way at the lobster buffet on the Lido Deck. https://t.co/QmrpgffZCO — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 16, 2025

Ha.

HAHAHAHA.

We're tempted to ask Grok to visually re-create that scene. Because it would be hilarious ... and accurate.

The only thing dead behind the eyes wasn’t the troops, Bill. It was your credibility. https://t.co/vEjQVTltk9 — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) June 16, 2025

Kristol's credibility died a long time ago. But it's funny to watch him delude himself that he still has any. Especially with military servicemembers.

Are you still crying about this? https://t.co/U5ECgSOnGY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 16, 2025

He won't ever stop. He can't stop.

Trump's spectacle?

The 250th Birthday of the Army wasn't a 'Trump Spectacle' you lying, unAmerican worm. It was a celebration of this country's history. https://t.co/REebU4qVTe — Dr. Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) June 16, 2025

This is what terminal TDS does to people. They can't go a single waking minute (likely not any sleeping minutes either) without making everything about Trump.

But you’d immediately send those same soldiers to fight in the mud and sand of Ukraine and Iran if you had the chance, you miserable neocon retard, and I bet they’d like that way less than a parade.



Bill Kristol disgusts me. Truly, he does. https://t.co/yWqNM4GOIt — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2025

Disgust is the correct reaction.

But, to be clear, no one is talking about putting troops in Iran. However, there was no bigger cheerleader for wasting hundreds of billions of dollars in Ukraine during the Biden administration than Kristol and his neocon ilk.

He never cared for or about the military. He only cared about increasing his influence.

Ironically, it was that obsession that ended any influence he might have once had. Forever.

This is getting sad, Bill

Even for you — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 16, 2025

Keep tweeting through it, Bill. pic.twitter.com/hPFh9Y4cMu — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 16, 2025

LOL.

That's a pretty accurate meme. Except Kristol is even uglier than that guy standing in the corner.

As a veteran, you have no f*****g idea what you're talking about. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) June 16, 2025

It seems only proper to let a veteran have the last word on Kristol's disrespectful attempt at gaslighting the Army's 250th birthday.

And we can confirm that he doesn't have a clue. He never has a clue.

He's simply the only one who thinks he does.