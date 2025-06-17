John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers...
For Someone Who Loves Warmongering, Bill Kristol Has NO CLUE About the Men and Women Who Serve

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on June 17, 2025
Twitter - Bill Kristol

There's nothing that fake conservative and neocon dinosaur Bill Kristol loves more than war. More precisely, there's nothing Kristol loves more than sending OTHER people's children off to pointless wars for his own profit and power. 

But even with his nefarious motivations for pushing global conflicts, you would think that after decades of doing it, Kristol would have at least gained SOME insight into the sensibilities of the people who fight in them. 

But nope. You would be wrong in thinking that. 

Over the past week, Kristol's X account was a non-stop barrage of hate against President Trump, which is nothing new. But Kristol is so broken, he also took out his hate against the U.S. Army's 250th Anniversary celebration on the streets of Washington, DC. 

Yesterday, Kristol tried to justify all of his doomsaying about the parade by claiming that the soldiers wanted nothing to do with it. He has no evidence for this, of course; he just expects everyone to believe it because he said it. 

There is plenty more to Kristol's Substack article, but we're not going to bore (or punish) anyone with it. (You can read it here if you hate yourself.) Suffice it to say that he celebrated the silly 'No Kings' protests as a resounding success (even though we already didn't have a king), while bashing the Army parade as a miserable failure. 

But it was his denigration of the warfighters, noted in the post above, that was the most disgraceful. 

The nerve of Kristol, thinking he can speak for soldiers or officers when most of them HATE him for pushing as many extended deployments for them as possible. 

He does not. But he knows plenty about getting cozy with defense contractors and their D.C. lobbyists. 

Ha.

HAHAHAHA. 

We're tempted to ask Grok to visually re-create that scene. Because it would be hilarious ... and accurate. 

Kristol's credibility died a long time ago. But it's funny to watch him delude himself that he still has any. Especially with military servicemembers. 

He won't ever stop. He can't stop. 

This is what terminal TDS does to people. They can't go a single waking minute (likely not any sleeping minutes either) without making everything about Trump.

Disgust is the correct reaction. 

But, to be clear, no one is talking about putting troops in Iran. However, there was no bigger cheerleader for wasting hundreds of billions of dollars in Ukraine during the Biden administration than Kristol and his neocon ilk. 

He never cared for or about the military. He only cared about increasing his influence. 

Ironically, it was that obsession that ended any influence he might have once had. Forever. 

LOL. 

That's a pretty accurate meme. Except Kristol is even uglier than that guy standing in the corner. 

It seems only proper to let a veteran have the last word on Kristol's disrespectful attempt at gaslighting the Army's 250th birthday.

And we can confirm that he doesn't have a clue. He never has a clue. 

He's simply the only one who thinks he does.

Tags: BILL KRISTOL DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY MILITARY

