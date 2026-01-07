Tapper Asks Mark Kelly What Soldiers Should’ve Done Since Dems Are Calling Trump’s...
Jasmine Crockett Compares Trump to Maduro As She Observes the Dems’ J6 Holiday on ABC’s ‘The View’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:26 AM on January 07, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

January 6th has become one of the Democrat Party’s High Holy Days. Democrat Jasmine Crockett spent her party’s holiday on ABC’s The View among her fellow observers. It didn’t take long for her to invoke J6 and dishonestly compare President Donald Trump, the duly ELECTED President of the United States, to Venezuela’s recently extracted dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett: "Everyone wants to talk about how Maduro was illegitimate. As we sit here on January 6th, I do want to be clear. Somebody else was trying to be a Maduro of the United States. Somebody else wanted to do the exact same thing. The difference is Maduro was successful."

Good lord. Look how proud of herself she is for this brain-wormed drivel. Practiced it in the mirror all morning.

Here’s Crockett, feeling at home with her fellow airheads. (WATCH)

That mirror is the only thing that's ever done any reflecting in her home.

Posters point out the absurdity of Crockett’s creaky comparison.

Commenters have some closing thoughts on Crockett as Democrats extinguish their J6 vigil candles.

We have to admit that Crockett landing on The View is probably more likely than not. Maybe she can join the cast after her U.S. Senate dreams come crashing to the ground.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6 THE VIEW NICOLÁS MADURO

