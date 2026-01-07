Jasmine Crockett Compares Trump to Maduro As She Observes the Dems’ J6 Holiday on ABC’s ‘The View’

January 6th has become one of the Democrat Party’s High Holy Days. Democrat Jasmine Crockett spent her party’s holiday on ABC’s The View among her fellow observers. It didn’t take long for her to invoke J6 and dishonestly compare President Donald Trump, the duly ELECTED President of the United States, to Venezuela’s recently extracted dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett: "Everyone wants to talk about how Maduro was illegitimate. As we sit here on January 6th, I do want to be clear. Somebody else was trying to be a Maduro of the United States. Somebody else wanted to do the exact same thing. The difference is Maduro was successful." Good lord. Look how proud of herself she is for this brain-wormed drivel. Practiced it in the mirror all morning.

Here’s Crockett, feeling at home with her fellow airheads. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett: "Everyone wants to talk about how Maduro was illegitimate. As we sit here on January 6th, I do want to be clear. Somebody else was trying to be a Maduro of the United States. Somebody else wanted to do the exact same thing. The difference is Maduro was… pic.twitter.com/DksaM3qt88 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2026

It must be a big mirror. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 6, 2026

XXL. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2026

That mirror is the only thing that's ever done any reflecting in her home.

Posters point out the absurdity of Crockett’s creaky comparison.

I plan so diabolically sinister by Donald Trump, that the committee who “investigated” it,



hid and destroyed evidence, and required a last minute pardon by the President who was installed fraudulently, 2 weeks after the alleged ‘insurrection’. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 6, 2026

A plan so sinister that he left office as scheduled — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2026

Right on time, despite phony claims he’d “lock himself in the White House!” pic.twitter.com/e5oGI7cGTN — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 6, 2026

That rascally dictator!

Commenters have some closing thoughts on Crockett as Democrats extinguish their J6 vigil candles.

Imagine conflating J6 and Maduro… and then having a bunch of Botox zombies nodding along in agreement — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) January 6, 2026

Even on mute my ears hurt. — ColoradoCC1776 (@Coloradocc1776) January 6, 2026

…….. Jasmine Crockett makes no sense when she open her mouth…. — JV (@joveg8) January 6, 2026

As a Texan I truly look forward to her Senate run. Just like that shoulder padded jacket she’s wearing, her campaign will be pure comedy gold. — Matthew Willis (@mwwillis) January 6, 2026

Will probably replace Whoopi on this show in the near future. She fits like a glove. — Moloko + (@rheaton51) January 6, 2026

We have to admit that Crockett landing on The View is probably more likely than not. Maybe she can join the cast after her U.S. Senate dreams come crashing to the ground.

