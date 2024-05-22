The Left Has a TOTAL Meltdown Over the Flags at Justice Alito's Vacation Home

The Mainstream Media and Democrats, but that's just one in the same, have no intention of leaving conservative Supreme Court Justices alone. Today's target? Judge Alito's vacation house.
NEWS— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 22, 2024
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s New Jersey beach house had an “Appeal to Heaven” flag flying outside of it last summer.
This was two years after Alito’s main residence in the DC area had an inverted flag flying outside of it.
The “Appeal To Heaven” flag was… pic.twitter.com/ahdpbPSCco
Last summer, two years after an upside-down American flag was flown outside the Virginia home of Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., another provocative symbol was displayed at his vacation house in New Jersey, according to interviews and photographs.
This time, it was the “Appeal to Heaven” flag, which, like the inverted U.S. flag, was carried by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Also known as the Pine Tree flag, it dates back to the Revolutionary War, but largely fell into obscurity until recent years and is now a symbol of support for former President Donald J. Trump, for a religious strand of the “Stop the Steal” campaign and for a push to remake American government in Christian terms.
Three photographs obtained by The New York Times, along with accounts from a half-dozen neighbors and passers-by, show that the Appeal to Heaven flag was aloft at the Alito home on Long Beach Island in July and September of 2023. A Google street view image from late August also shows the flag.
Holy sh*t. This flag that has existed for 250 years and been flown by thousands of people for two and a half centuries was also flown at Samuel Alito’s beach house. I am shocked. Once I figure out why this is even the slightest bit of a scandal I will be extremely outraged! https://t.co/tVoFFmGLBV— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 22, 2024
Recommended
If it is anything to do with a conservative Justice, it must be made a scandal of the highest order.
.@BillKristol then: Respect the “complicated history” of the Confederate flag— John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 22, 2024
Bill Kristol now: “How dare Justice Alito fly a flag from the American Revolution!” pic.twitter.com/T0A529QMcX
BREAKING: the flag of a genocidal, antisemitic terror group has been spotted flying outside Justice Alito’s hous—wait, sorry, never mind, that wasn’t Justice Alito, sorry, nothing wrong with that flag, nothing at all, forget I said anything pic.twitter.com/gOmW7wQsub— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 22, 2024
The Left has no problem with the flag of an actual terrorist group that is still holding American hostages.
“There’s another Alito flag.” pic.twitter.com/kfnK53czL3— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 22, 2024
Chris Hayes is crying into his sweater again.
Justice Alito: Flies a Revolutionary War flag outside his beach house.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 22, 2024
Liberals: "This is outrageous! Kick him off the Supreme Court."
Judge Merchan: Donated to Joe Biden and has a daughter raising money for Democrats.
Liberals: "It's perfectly fine that he's presiding over…
Per usual, the Left expects the Right to live by a whole different set of rules.
These Alito stories about flags and symbols that predate Jan. 6 by centuries are so funny. All I can think of is that one “Boss Baby” tweet. pic.twitter.com/vhKu8gSRSc— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 22, 2024
Every Uber driver with an air freshener hanging from their mirror is now a suspected insurrectionist.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 22, 2024
You can just feel Kristol posting this after he awkwardly lowered the same flag from his front yard. https://t.co/1hUusIKxXg— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 22, 2024
Damn I can’t believe HBO’s John Adams decided to put such a fringe hate symbol in its opening sequence https://t.co/UUt2CHdJFq pic.twitter.com/sj6ntaQc3g— Sunny (@sunnyright) May 22, 2024
Ron Swanson had an Appeal to Heaven flag on his desk— Who Is David Harsanyi? (@davidharsanyi) May 22, 2024
After dealing with the Left, who can blame anyone for 'appealing to Heaven'?
Join the conversation as a VIP Member