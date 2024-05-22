The Left Has a TOTAL Meltdown Over the Flags at Justice Alito's Vacation Home

Hamas Sympathizers Try to Discredit Newly Released Video of Female Hostages
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on May 22, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

The Mainstream Media and Democrats, but that's just one in the same, have no intention of leaving conservative Supreme Court Justices alone. Today's target? Judge Alito's vacation house.

Advertisement

Last summer, two years after an upside-down American flag was flown outside the Virginia home of Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., another provocative symbol was displayed at his vacation house in New Jersey, according to interviews and photographs.

This time, it was the “Appeal to Heaven” flag, which, like the inverted U.S. flag, was carried by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Also known as the Pine Tree flag, it dates back to the Revolutionary War, but largely fell into obscurity until recent years and is now a symbol of support for former President Donald J. Trump, for a religious strand of the “Stop the Steal” campaign and for a push to remake American government in Christian terms.

Three photographs obtained by The New York Times, along with accounts from a half-dozen neighbors and passers-by, show that the Appeal to Heaven flag was aloft at the Alito home on Long Beach Island in July and September of 2023. A Google street view image from late August also shows the flag.

If it is anything to do with a conservative Justice, it must be made a scandal of the highest order.

The Left has no problem with the flag of an actual terrorist group that is still holding American hostages.

Chris Hayes is crying into his sweater again.

Per usual, the Left expects the Right to live by a whole different set of rules.

Advertisement

After dealing with the Left, who can blame anyone for 'appealing to Heaven'?

