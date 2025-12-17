A Georgia Senate Panel's Grilling Fani Willis About Her Trump Witch Hunt Spending and She's LOSING It

Nearly one month ago Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal prosecution of Donald Trump was officially dismissed.

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: The case against President Trump in Georgia is DEAD



A Big Fat L for Big Fat Fani Willis 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/m4dnw1k9KI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 26, 2025

All the Left's lawfare against Trump ended up backfiring to such a degree that they helped give him a second term in the White House. The only thing Willis' effort gave the world was this picture which now appears on a wall in the White House:

Now the focus has turned to Willis and the money that was spent during her prosecution of Trump.

The Georgia Senate is looking into documents showing how much money Willis' office paid Nathan Wade, and she doesn't appreciate the scrutiny. It's quite obvious the FA portion is over for Willis and the FO phase has arrived. The level of attempted deflection here is truly incredible:

Fani Willis loses her damn mind when presented with documents showing how much money her office paid her lover Nathan Wade during the witch hunt against President Trump:



"Why don't you investigate how many times they called me the n word?" pic.twitter.com/luC6E5rORM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 17, 2025

"Why don't you investigate somebody else!?" LOL. Nice try, Fani.

Mr. Wade billed 160 hours a week? There are 168 hours in a week. — John Scott (@johnnybiztalk) December 17, 2025

Didn't sleep much, did he?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and lawfare efforts like the one that backfired on Fani Willis.

