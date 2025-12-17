VIP
A Georgia Senate Panel's Grilling Fani Willis About Her Trump Witch Hunt Spending and She's LOSING It

Doug P. | 12:40 PM on December 17, 2025
Nearly one month ago Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal prosecution of Donald Trump was officially dismissed.  

All the Left's lawfare against Trump ended up backfiring to such a degree that they helped give him a second term in the White House. The only thing Willis' effort gave the world was this picture which now appears on a wall in the White House:

Now the focus has turned to Willis and the money that was spent during her prosecution of Trump.

The Georgia Senate is looking into documents showing how much money Willis' office paid Nathan Wade, and she doesn't appreciate the scrutiny. It's quite obvious the FA portion is over for Willis and the FO phase has arrived. The level of attempted deflection here is truly incredible: 

"Why don't you investigate somebody else!?" LOL. Nice try, Fani. 

Didn't sleep much, did he? 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and lawfare efforts like the one that backfired on Fani Willis.

