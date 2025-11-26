IT'S OFFICIAL! This Is the ONLY Thing Fani Willis' Criminal Prosecution of Trump Helped Accomplish

The epic backfire is complete.

Fani Willis' criminal prosecution of Trump (and others) in Fulton County, Georgia is officially a massive fail for the Democrats (add it to the list):

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: The case against President Trump in Georgia is DEAD



A Big Fat L for Big Fat Fani Willis 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/m4dnw1k9KI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 26, 2025

What did Willis' case against Trump accomplish? Nothing that the Democrats were hoping for:

BREAKING: Judge Scott McAfee has officially dismissed the Fulton County criminal prosecution of President Trump and all of his co-defendents.



Fani Willis took President Trump's mugshot and all she did was help him be re-elected President. pic.twitter.com/lXLhRLOACY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 26, 2025

Willis, with some help from Alvin Bragg, Letitia James and even Jack Smith, unleashed lawfare efforts that ended up putting Trump back into the White House, where his mugshot is proudly on display.

All the leftists fervent dreams of seeing Trump behind bars crash down one by one.

Surely you’ll get him next time. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 26, 2025

Rest assured if the Dems take back the House after the midterms it'll be nothing but two years worth of Trump Impeachment-Palooza all based on whatever charges they can fabricate.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lawfare and lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.