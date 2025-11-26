IT'S OFFICIAL! This Is the ONLY Thing Fani Willis' Criminal Prosecution of Trump Helped Accomplish

DHS Puts Media/Dem Spin on ICE Detainees Into 'Shockingly Dangerous' Perspective
Doug P. | 12:50 PM on November 26, 2025
Meme screenshot

The epic backfire is complete. 

Fani Willis' criminal prosecution of Trump (and others) in Fulton County, Georgia is officially a massive fail for the Democrats (add it to the list): 

What did Willis' case against Trump accomplish? Nothing that the Democrats were hoping for:

Willis, with some help from Alvin Bragg, Letitia James and even Jack Smith, unleashed lawfare efforts that ended up putting Trump back into the White House, where his mugshot is proudly on display. 

Rest assured if the Dems take back the House after the midterms it'll be nothing but two years worth of Trump Impeachment-Palooza all based on whatever charges they can fabricate. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lawfare and lunacy.

