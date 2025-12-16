Prodigal Elon Musk Returns to Trump White House Family in Time to Help Fund Republicans in Midterms

It appears that the rift between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk has been resolved. Both are now back together and preparing for the midterm elections. Axios reports Musk is now funding Republican candidates again.

Advertisement

Whatever issues divided the two were repaired during a recent White House dinner. (WATCH)

🚨BREAKING: In an incredible development, Elon Musk has begun funding REPUBLICANS in the 2026 midterms, to help President Trump secure the second half of his term - Axios



Musk reportedly had dinner with JD VANCE and Susie Wiles last month!



LET'S GO! The boys are back 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qSXo9HpoBJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

It’s music to our ears.

Posters say Musk realized that for Western Civilization to survive, he had to put his financial muscle behind the only party fighting to preserve it.

This is nothing short of a battle for the future of Western civilization.



And Elon realizes that. pic.twitter.com/8DEpkVwG6N — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 16, 2025

He knows the left is the true evil. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

He has seen it first hand being called a N*zi and his cars being set on fire — Laura W (@Laura_LotusMS) December 16, 2025

The violent Democrat Party and its destructive foot soldiers must be defeated; they can’t be reasoned with.

Commenters say Musk’s ideas for a third party would only deliver tyranny because it would split voters on the right and deliver power back to the Democrats.

As much as I think a lot of people wanted to see a 3rd party (AKA, America Party) or thought it was a good idea in theory...



...the reality was always that it was going to split votes away from the GOP and then the Democrats would win



Elon is a realist, so I'm glad to see this. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 16, 2025

Also the Congress would never cooperate with a new party candidate. We need to purge what we have! — Lorraine Sommer (@nurselorraine) December 16, 2025

America needs him. His willingness to challenge a broken system and call out the evil embedded in it is exactly what this country needs right now. 🇺🇸 — Michelle (@Misha21122) December 16, 2025

Musk is an asset in the fight to preserve freedom and liberty.

Posters are glad the team that returned Trump to the White House is back together again.

This is great news! — Lori Shemek, PhD (@LoriShemek) December 16, 2025

Great news for Trump's term from 2027-January 2029. We can't lose the majority. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

If Gavin’s keeps taking jabs at his kid he’ll spend a billion taking him down too. — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) December 16, 2025

Clearly JD and Elon like each other.



If it's JD vs Gavin, Elon will be even more invested. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

JD Vance and Musk are a partnership we hope is never broken.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.