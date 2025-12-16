Prodigal Elon Musk Returns to Trump White House Family in Time to Help Fund Republicans in Midterms

Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on December 16, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It appears that the rift between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk has been resolved. Both are now back together and preparing for the midterm elections. Axios reports Musk is now funding Republican candidates again.

Whatever issues divided the two were repaired during a recent White House dinner. (WATCH)

It’s music to our ears.

Posters say Musk realized that for Western Civilization to survive, he had to put his financial muscle behind the only party fighting to preserve it.

The violent Democrat Party and its destructive foot soldiers must be defeated; they can’t be reasoned with.

Commenters say Musk’s ideas for a third party would only deliver tyranny because it would split voters on the right and deliver power back to the Democrats.

Musk is an asset in the fight to preserve freedom and liberty.

Posters are glad the team that returned Trump to the White House is back together again.

JD Vance and Musk are a partnership we hope is never broken.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK JD VANCE REPUBLICAN PARTY

