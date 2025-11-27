Bill Kristol is Dragged for an Old Post Comparing Afghan Refugees to Charlie Kirk and We're Here for It

Wow, there are poorly aged posts on Twitter/X and then there is whatever this is…

Every Afghan refugee coming to America--and it would be great if we could help as many as "a couple hundred thousand" to escape--will have done more to help American troops, and American civilians serving our country, than Charlie Kirk every has. https://t.co/CdKZCCm2BO — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 16, 2021

Oy vey. A bit of advice, Bill, in case you end up reading this: It is almost never a good idea to speak about a large group of people with absolute language. Don’t say ‘every,’ ‘all’ or even words like ‘none’—with the big exception being concepts that are true by definition. So writing ‘all Christians are dumb’ is itself dumb. On the other hand, saying ‘all Christians believe in Jesus?’ Well, that’s kind of baked into the definition.

Anyway, that idiot post was published at 2:59 p.m. on August 16, 2021—long before Charlie Kirk died, or the shooting of two members of West Virginia’s National Guard, stationed in Washington, D.C. And maybe he realized belatedly he said something stupid, because he wrote this a minute later:

Almost every Afghan refugee will turn out to be so much better an American than Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/CdKZCCm2BO — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 16, 2021

So at least he is qualifying his terms. Still this has aged like limburger cheese left on a sidewalk in Dallas, Texas, during a record heat wage.

(We speak from experience on that point. We needed years of therapy.)

And just to give credit where credit is due, it was ‘Amuse’ that alerted us to the second post. And in the process of looking for that we found the other, dumber one.

WOW — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) November 27, 2025

This didn't age well, Billy. — Wayfarer (@wayfarer679) November 27, 2025

You come with a capital R. pic.twitter.com/Nm6V8ixaCr — Billy Joe Santiago ✝️ 🎲💂‍♂️ (@Williamson36265) November 27, 2025

How do you feel about this now, Billy? — George Hill (@ghnynex) November 27, 2025

Inquiring minds and all that.

Wanna see possibly the worst take ever on X? https://t.co/AFkmP0Waji — S.Kinny (@SkinnyFilter) November 27, 2025

Don’t say that. Someone will try to beat him.

In case you forget who Bill Kristol is: https://t.co/EtIKQe4u0Y — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) November 27, 2025

Dang it, we almost did. We were so close to that level of zen of forgetting he existed.

You can’t hate Bill Kristol enough https://t.co/lYcIKGoTlp — Aaron Hill (@AaronHill1980) November 27, 2025

Weekly reminder that Bill Kristol is almost always wrong. https://t.co/rkAQvFUFom — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) November 27, 2025

Only weekly?

Jesus loves you.



May Jesus forgive my hatred. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 27, 2025

This will probably be your most viewed post ever. All because you are wrong and sick. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 27, 2025

This is the worst aged tweet ever.



… and it was already pretty poorly aged the moment you tweeted it too. — Danny Able (@DK_Able) November 27, 2025

Pretty much.

The mask has been off for a long time. https://t.co/K7meypfhlQ pic.twitter.com/Gj9Q8K44yw — Evangelical Dark Web (@EvangelicalDW) November 27, 2025

My policy platform is that we deport Bill Kristol to Afghanistan. https://t.co/pRgMT9JfhC — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) November 27, 2025

Okay, fine. We can make an exception and deport a natural born American.

Bill could have deleted this idiotic tweet any point in the last 4 years. https://t.co/GBbrhRH1c3 — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) November 27, 2025

As of this writing, he still hasn’t.

This is disgusting Bill. Have a little class and remove it. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) November 27, 2025

That’s the irony of it all. Bill Kristol is all about the perception of class. He thinks that ‘unlike that oaf Donald Trump, I am a person with class, a quiet dignity.’ But even before the death of Kirk, a person with class wouldn’t have said that.

Finally, this is one heck of a video:

Wow, what a racist, arguing that we need to exploit the labor of dark skinned people. He would have fit right in with the Democratic party... in 1850.

