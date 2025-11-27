(Holy) Ghost in the Machine? Christians Grapple With AI-Generated Song Rising to Top...
Six Years on the Table: Wisconsin Judge Who Tried to Hide an Illegal...
How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark...
Roost Not Roast: Why Some Lucky Turkeys are Giving Thanks This Thanksgiving Day
Worst Possible Timing: 'Fully Vetted' Afghans Protest in Doha Demanding U.S. Entry –...
Nuttier-Than-A-Squirrel's-BM Democrat Aftyn Behn Wants At-Home Abortions. No, Really
Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated...
JD Vance Remembers What Happened When He Criticized Biden's Refugee Policy and Guarantees...
America First Response: USCIS Stops All Afghan Immigration After National Guard Attack
'They're Orcs': Terry Schappert UNLEASHES on the Left For Their Incitement of Political...
Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is...
WATCH: Trump Reacts to the Shooting of Two Members of the National Guard
Sen. Mark Kelly Tells Rachel Maddow He Knows About Political Violence

Bill Kristol is Dragged for an Old Post Comparing Afghan Refugees to Charlie Kirk and We're Here for It

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 1:30 PM on November 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Wow, there are poorly aged posts on Twitter/X and then there is whatever this is…

Oy vey. A bit of advice, Bill, in case you end up reading this: It is almost never a good idea to speak about a large group of people with absolute language. Don’t say ‘every,’ ‘all’ or even words like ‘none’—with the big exception being concepts that are true by definition. So writing ‘all Christians are dumb’ is itself dumb. On the other hand, saying ‘all Christians believe in Jesus?’ Well, that’s kind of baked into the definition.

Anyway, that idiot post was published at 2:59 p.m. on August 16, 2021—long before Charlie Kirk died, or the shooting of two members of West Virginia’s National Guard, stationed in Washington, D.C. And maybe he realized belatedly he said something stupid, because he wrote this a minute later:

So at least he is qualifying his terms. Still this has aged like limburger cheese left on a sidewalk in Dallas, Texas, during a record heat wage.

(We speak from experience on that point. We needed years of therapy.)

And just to give credit where credit is due, it was ‘Amuse’ that alerted us to the second post. And in the process of looking for that we found the other, dumber one.

Inquiring minds and all that.

Don’t say that. Someone will try to beat him.

Dang it, we almost did. We were so close to that level of zen of forgetting he existed.

Only weekly?

Pretty much.

Okay, fine. We can make an exception and deport a natural born American. 

As of this writing, he still hasn’t.

That’s the irony of it all. Bill Kristol is all about the perception of class. He thinks that ‘unlike that oaf Donald Trump, I am a person with class, a quiet dignity.’ But even before the death of Kirk, a person with class wouldn’t have said that.

Finally, this is one heck of a video:

Wow, what a racist, arguing that we need to exploit the labor of dark skinned people. He would have fit right in with the Democratic party... in 1850.

RELATED: WATCH: Trump Reacts to the Shooting of Two Members of the National Guard

‘Cancer Sucks:’ An Update on ‘Nate the Lawyer’

Consider Praying for ‘Nate the Lawyer’ As He Faces Brain Surgery

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

