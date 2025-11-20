‘Cancer Sucks:’ An Update on ‘Nate the Lawyer’

On Tuesday evening, we told you about YouTuber ‘Nate the Lawyer’ facing surgery for some kind of tumor in his brain. We explained that the surgery was scheduled for Wednesday, and suggested that if you were inclined to pray, that you spare a thought for him. And, in the comments, there was at least one request for a follow up post when he got out of surgery, so… here you go.

To bookend this, first Nate posted this on Wednesday morning at 6:52 a.m.:

Here we go.

My last picture before they cut my hair off.

I am scared but we get to test if prayer works.

I bet it does.

There are no atheists in fox holes. This is one hell of a fox holes. pic.twitter.com/hhbxa6FI0o — Nate The Lawyer (@NatetheLawyer) November 19, 2025

Then at 8:02 a.m. he posted this:

Let’s go.



See you guys in 6 to 10 hours. pic.twitter.com/vyzrDlqCHJ — Nate The Lawyer (@NatetheLawyer) November 19, 2025

(Btw, later I saw someone claim that someone doxxed him by saying what hospital he is at, but you can see the name of it, backwards, on the blanket.)

In any case, it went a bit longer than 6-10 hours. Indeed, he didn’t post again until today, but several people who claimed to be in the know posted on his progress:

Looks like Nate’s surgery was successful!! If I hear anything more from my end, I’ll let you all know!! Now to pray for his full recovery, to hopefully hear that the tumor has been tested and is benign… https://t.co/xlLr4NDkMK — Legal Bytes 🍽💙 (@legalbytesmedia) November 20, 2025

The post he quoted was posted at 10:51 p.m., so that is closer to 16 hours than 6-10 hours—though surely not all of that time was spent in actual surgery. And we get more detail here:

Update on @NatetheLawyer . Surgery was completed w/o complications about 30 minutes ago. Nate is still in recovery and I cannot see him today (past visting hours). His wife is there however and can see him in 1-2 hours. More details to follow tomorrow. — Uncivil Law 🤠 (@UncivilLaw) November 20, 2025

That was posted at 10:41 p.m. And even if he wasn’t in the same time zone, it would appear on this author’s computer to be Eastern Standard Time, which is where Nate hails from.

Still, we want to stress that we don’t actually know if any of these people actually know him. It seems likely that they are telling the truth, but if it ever becomes important, remember we had no independent way of verifying that they knew anything.

But … we don’t think it will be important.

In any case, today we finally heard from the man himself:

Ok cancer sucks.

I made it.



Now the hard part begins. 12 hour surgery. pic.twitter.com/NXFTaFzMhI — Nate The Lawyer (@NatetheLawyer) November 20, 2025

You will note that before the surgery he was saying that the doctors weren’t sure if it was cancer, but this message strongly suggests that they believe it is cancer, now.

As for the length of the procedure, y’all know by now that this author is not any kind of expert in medicine, but it seems logical to think that once they got in there, they saw it was more difficult than they initially thought it would be. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the surgery was less successful than hoped for. And of course we suspect that doctors are uniquely careful when conducting brain surgery.

Moreover, we have been around long enough to have had two surgeries that knocked us on our keister: getting our appendix out and open-heart surgery (to deal with a bum heart valve we had from birth). In both cases, it was a shock how much the surgery left us debilitated. Even when we expected to be at least a little debilitated, we were still shocked at how bad it was. As we joked about getting our appendix out, ‘you never realize how much you use your stomach muscles until it hurts every time you use your stomach muscles.’ Our point is, we don’t pretend to know how long it will take him to recover, and how debilitated he really will be in the meantime, so we don’t know how much he will be able to communicate with the world during this process. So we suggest everyone give him all the time and space he needs.

And, of course, just based on life experience, we wouldn’t be surprised if right now they are trying to determine whether they got all of the cancer—assuming he definitely had that. Depending on how they feel about it, we wouldn’t be surprised if he gets follow up treatments such as chemotherapy, which everyone knows is a rough road to travel. So, if you were praying before, consider including specific prayers for the best outcome.

Some reactions:

Lose the hair man — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 20, 2025

Ron has been very supportive of Nate throughout this ordeal so that should be taken as gentle humor, probably related to his own male pattern baldness. Indeed, we are pretty sure we learned about Nate’s difficulties from his feed.

You get any superpowers yet? — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) November 20, 2025

That’s a callback to a comment in the last post, where Nate himself joked about the possibility of getting superpowers.

You’re surrounded by angles of the most high



You will pass through this and come out stronger.



I wish you a very quick recovery Nate. pic.twitter.com/UYOs5EEhcI — Ebuka Laz (@Ebuka_Laz) November 20, 2025

That’s nicely done. We suspect AI did it, but still it’s nice.

Someone even added music:

Been following this your health challenges and Nate all i can say is that you are a fighter 💪



May God Angels cover you and heal you man



Sending you well wishes and Love from Nigeria❤️ pic.twitter.com/OiAEqCEPFw — Emma Obiora (@Benedoree) November 20, 2025

Cancer sucks for real brother!! But you are a fighter and will kick its ass! This afternoon I have my last brain radiation session to take care of a few of the tumors but mainly the one that’s encroaching onto my left eye optical nerve 🙄. I’ll be praying for you ! — CrotonLodge (@crotonlodge) November 20, 2025

Sounds rough. We are praying for him, too.

Some will say that this was AI, too, but we deny that claim.

Cancer tried to shut you up but you refused



Congrats Nate pic.twitter.com/cNr30skbNY — Emma Obiora (@Benedoree) November 20, 2025

And on a different tack about superpowers:

That is the right attitude, its going to suck for a little while BUT you have been given a gift - everything shifted 5 degrees for me - i now consider it a superpower. I see clearer and love stronger than I was ever capable of. — Jeremy Gordon (@ottawajazman) November 20, 2025

In other words, the re-evaluation of life that is likely to happen is also a superpower. But there were other people yucking it up on the topic, too:

Where is a your laser eye cannon? I thought you would get some cool cybernetics. — Joshua Done (@JoshuaDone) November 20, 2025

That’s for the recovery phase, man!

I’ve been praying for you - not sure who you are or why you are on my timeline, but that doesn’t matter! You are someone’s son, friend and loved one - no one should go through this alone! Keep up the fight! — steph (@StephInRealTime) November 20, 2025

Exactly right.

He's back! And he retained some hair! https://t.co/BZy8DwHXsa — Eric Hunley (@hunleyeric) November 20, 2025

We wonder if he would look cooler bald, but apparently we won’t find out.

Rest Brother, tell us all about it in a week or https://t.co/IhzzHDA1ue selfess about your healing, dont allow negative energy from anyone around you as you progress. Play Healing scriptures on repeat https://t.co/YeexoO9O46, https://t.co/lRvOjDWpJl music. U r in our prayers🙏 https://t.co/zzF0zCEshK — Tamtha Clark (@93941a3c12bf401) November 20, 2025

Sounds like a great idea.

Finally:

Preparing for your testimony mate. pic.twitter.com/WO6gYlbXat — Ebuka Laz (@Ebuka_Laz) November 20, 2025

Heh. But only when you are ready, sir.

