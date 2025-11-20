Cynical Publius: The Dems Are Up to Their Usual Obfuscation With Their Sedition...
‘Cancer Sucks:’ An Update on ‘Nate the Lawyer’

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 5:15 PM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Joseph Kaczmarek

On Tuesday evening, we told you about YouTuber ‘Nate the Lawyer’ facing surgery for some kind of tumor in his brain. We explained that the surgery was scheduled for Wednesday, and suggested that if you were inclined to pray, that you spare a thought for him. And, in the comments, there was at least one request for a follow up post when he got out of surgery, so… here you go.

To bookend this, first Nate posted this on Wednesday morning at 6:52 a.m.:

Then at 8:02 a.m. he posted this:

(Btw, later I saw someone claim that someone doxxed him by saying what hospital he is at, but you can see the name of it, backwards, on the blanket.)

In any case, it went a bit longer than 6-10 hours. Indeed, he didn’t post again until today, but several people who claimed to be in the know posted on his progress:

The post he quoted was posted at 10:51 p.m., so that is closer to 16 hours than 6-10 hours—though surely not all of that time was spent in actual surgery. And we get more detail here:

That was posted at 10:41 p.m. And even if he wasn’t in the same time zone, it would appear on this author’s computer to be Eastern Standard Time, which is where Nate hails from.

Still, we want to stress that we don’t actually know if any of these people actually know him. It seems likely that they are telling the truth, but if it ever becomes important, remember we had no independent way of verifying that they knew anything.

But … we don’t think it will be important.

In any case, today we finally heard from the man himself:

You will note that before the surgery he was saying that the doctors weren’t sure if it was cancer, but this message strongly suggests that they believe it is cancer, now.

As for the length of the procedure, y’all know by now that this author is not any kind of expert in medicine, but it seems logical to think that once they got in there, they saw it was more difficult than they initially thought it would be. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the surgery was less successful than hoped for. And of course we suspect that doctors are uniquely careful when conducting brain surgery.

Moreover, we have been around long enough to have had two surgeries that knocked us on our keister: getting our appendix out and open-heart surgery (to deal with a bum heart valve we had from birth). In both cases, it was a shock how much the surgery left us debilitated. Even when we expected to be at least a little debilitated, we were still shocked at how bad it was. As we joked about getting our appendix out, ‘you never realize how much you use your stomach muscles until it hurts every time you use your stomach muscles.’ Our point is, we don’t pretend to know how long it will take him to recover, and how debilitated he really will be in the meantime, so we don’t know how much he will be able to communicate with the world during this process. So we suggest everyone give him all the time and space he needs.

And, of course, just based on life experience, we wouldn’t be surprised if right now they are trying to determine whether they got all of the cancer—assuming he definitely had that. Depending on how they feel about it, we wouldn’t be surprised if he gets follow up treatments such as chemotherapy, which everyone knows is a rough road to travel. So, if you were praying before, consider including specific prayers for the best outcome.

Some reactions:

Ron has been very supportive of Nate throughout this ordeal so that should be taken as gentle humor, probably related to his own male pattern baldness. Indeed, we are pretty sure we learned about Nate’s difficulties from his feed.

That’s a callback to a comment in the last post, where Nate himself joked about the possibility of getting superpowers.

That’s nicely done. We suspect AI did it, but still it’s nice.

Someone even added music:

Sounds rough. We are praying for him, too. 

Some will say that this was AI, too, but we deny that claim.

And on a different tack about superpowers:

In other words, the re-evaluation of life that is likely to happen is also a superpower. But there were other people yucking it up on the topic, too:

That’s for the recovery phase, man!

Exactly right.

We wonder if he would look cooler bald, but apparently we won’t find out.

Sounds like a great idea.

Finally:

Heh. But only when you are ready, sir.

