WATCH as Democrat Congresscritters Call for the Military to Disobey Orders

Via Libs of TikTok we get this very cringe video from Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, and Representatives Chris Delusional Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, Chrissy Hoolahan and Jason Crow…

(Yeah, we don’t know who most of those people are, either.)

…where they basically call on our military to disobey illegal or unconstitutional orders:

BREAKING: Elected Democrats just released a video encouraging members of the military to commit treason and DEFY orders from Trump and Hegseth pic.twitter.com/Sm4calnccR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2025

Now, first, on the surface what they are saying is not actually controversial. If any president, for instance, decides to declare him or herself ‘dictator for life’ our military should absolutely refuse to obey any orders aimed at enforcing that.

The problem is that you know this not the game they are playing. For instance, whenever Democrats talk about the Constitution, we ask sarcastically ‘Which Constitution are you talking about? The Constitution you believe in that has things like a right to abortion and gay marriage in it? Or the actual Constitution which has freedom of expression and the right to keep and bear arms in it?’

There is a certain breed of people—and almost all of them are in the Democratic party—that believe that the Constitution means whatever they want it to mean, rather than looking at it objectively and recognizing that it is a document written by other people whose values don’t always line up with yours. Unfortunately, a lot of those people are in the judiciary and even currently on the Supreme Court, which is how we got the Supreme Court to interpret the Fourteenth Amendment—an amendment written by evangelical Christians who made it a crime to have gay sex—in a way that made gay marriage a constitutional right.

And we can almost imagine some leftist getting ready to claim that this means that this author wants to ban gay marriage or something like that. That kind of thinking is exactly the problem. We said nothing about whether or not a state should voluntarily allow for gay marriage. We only said that the federal Constitution doesn’t make gay marriage a right. A rational person recognizes that there can be and often is a difference between what you want the law to say, and what it currently says—but that kind of rationality is in short supply in the Democratic party.

And the point of this diversion is to make the point that this is the kind of analysis we think these Congresscritters are hoping for. They aren’t hoping that our military personnel will study what the founders meant by a particular provision and do their best to interpret the Constitution as the founders intended. No, they are hoping that they will base their interpretation of the Constitution on what they wished it said, regardless of what it actually says. It is a recipe for chaos in our military.

Second, we have to correct LOTT a bit here. Someone disobeying an order isn’t automatically treason. If we are going to say we believe in the Constitution, we have to follow the constitutional definition of treason, which says:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

Of course, disobeying an order can be treason. For instance, if it is World War II and you are ordered to keep our plans for the invasion on D-Day from the Germans, and you decide to send the Germans a copy because you hope that they win the war, that is treason. Thus, there are definitely scenarios where disobedience of an order can be treason, but there are plenty where it is not. You can’t just say that all disobedience of orders is treason.

And saying ‘it isn’t treason’ doesn’t mean it is right or legal—disobeying a lawful order is a crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice—but let’s all calm down about throwing words like treason, traitor, etc.

Also, by the way, a mistake about the law is not typically a defense to breaking it. So, if any member of the military wants to go down that route, they better be damn sure that they are right, because a mistake in interpretation of the law—including the Constitution—is no defense to the crime of disobeying a lawful order. In that case, you might want to consult the Constitution that has a right to bear arms in it, rather than the one that has a right to abortion in it.

On to reactions:

Of course, we have talked about what actually counts as incitement under the Constitution before, and we won’t rehash it here except to say this is only incitement if you believe Trump committed incitement on January 6, 2021. But as we said here, under the actual law of incitement, Trump didn’t commit incitement, and, applying those principles here, what these Congresscritters said isn’t incitement either.

It used to be that if you were convicted of a crime, you lost your right to vote. Rolling back those laws appears to have been a huge mistake.

Well, Democrats Just say what you’re trying to do!

You are trying to start a civil war. Plain as day, a blind man can see. You people are Evil, It’s True, you are going to lie this

Country in to a Civil War! I hope the people who stand with you see how much you hate Americans! — Jess (@Jess1373659) November 18, 2025

These are the smme people who wanted to use the military to force us to take an experimental vaccine or put us in camps until we did. pic.twitter.com/WOmChG2cui — EthanAllen and the GMB (@Ethan_Allen_GMB) November 18, 2025

Democrats of the enemy of America!! As a voter this is unacceptable!! I wish I had never supported this party in the past and I will never support it ever again!! The Democrat Party has burned a bridge with Americans!



Democrats fight voters every time they lose They can't… pic.twitter.com/gR3jG5ZypE — Sunshine Diamond Eyes (@sundiamondshine) November 18, 2025

The cut off text:

They can’t accept it, they go to war against voters when the hypocrites expect nothing but complete compliance when they win and are in office! Democrats have no respect for our Republic or the voters they supposedly serve!! Each and every one of you can go to hell! You are the enemy and you will be treated as such! Lock up every single one, throw the book at them!

Words like this cannot be a crime under the First Amendment. But we see people pretty openly aiding and abetting activities such as evading immigration enforcement and that should be met with criminal consequences.

We tend to say that when Democrats say that something is a ‘threat to democracy’ you can usually swap out the phrase ‘threat to the Democratic agenda’ and the claim will make more sense—because that’s what they really mean.

This is completely bizarre and totally reckless, if not seditious. https://t.co/bdpIzfupvM — Katherine G. Robertson (@KGRob27) November 18, 2025

These people are psychopaths. And this commercial was created with brainwashing in mind - how cringe and appalling.



Not to mention, it genuinely looks like treason imo. 😬 https://t.co/gW22hio26P — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) November 18, 2025

This is actually crazy.

The Senate can't 'have their back,' law enforcement and intelligence serve the executive branch.



And the facial asymmetry in this video would make you think it was about stroke awareness. https://t.co/7FpjaEPDjn — BrutalBrittany💕 (@BrutalBrittany2) November 18, 2025

Can you imagine if Republicans made this video with a Democrat in charge?



My lord https://t.co/sT7WPbDlRh — Chris McGowne (@cjmcgowne) November 18, 2025

Jack Smith would try to lock them up for treason—or anything he could get them on.

When I was a Special Forces Captain, I refused the unlawful order to receive an experimental shot and was forced out of the Army for it.



Where do Democrats get off putting out shit like this? https://t.co/00TdHDofdU — John Frankman (@JohnFrankmanFL) November 18, 2025

What we did during the pandemic was nothing less than shameful.

