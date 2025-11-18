Consider Praying for 'Nate the Lawyer' As He Faces Brain Surgery

Let’s start with the basics. This is ‘Nate the Lawyer’ and he’s been having a rough time of it lately:

Going into get my Brain Tumor removed.



See you guys on The other side.



Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/L7ZXs6DfTM — Nate The Lawyer (@NatetheLawyer) November 16, 2025

He runs a YouTube channel talking about legal issues and the like, as well as this Twitter/X account. Here’s a video he posted talking about his health issues:

This author had a friend a few years ago who had a ‘benign growth in his brain’ and our comment upon hearing that description was something like ‘there is no such thing as a ‘benign growth on the brain.’ There’s only ‘scary’ and ‘less scary.’ But there is no version of this where you can properly call it benign.’ Naturally, we hope this isn’t all out cancer, but we have no doubt that he is scared even if he is putting on a brave face, all of which is understandable.

In any case, that was two days ago and apparently there was a complication:

Here is my Brain Tumor.

Surgery had to be postponed because it’s massive. Will be under the knife Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FBnpBeEKZA — Nate The Lawyer (@NatetheLawyer) November 17, 2025

Thus he is going into surgery if everything goes to plan tomorrow. Naturally, you might consider praying for him if you are inclined to do that sort of thing.

On to reactions:

Dear God, wrap Nate in Your light today. Guide the surgeons' hands with precision and calm, remove every obstacle to his full recovery, and flood his body with resilience and peace. Let him wake up feeling the love from all of us who have been touched by his voice and wisdom.… — FireKraker (@Firekraker72) November 16, 2025

The cut off text:

Surround his family and friends with comfort too. Amen.

There were several similar prayers written out in similar fashion.

I am friends with two women who had a sudden diagnosis (brain tumor), went into operation to remove quickly like you, and are both here and thriving like nothing happened over a decade later. You’ve got this 💪🏻 — Jessica M (@jessigreerM) November 16, 2025

Don't follow you but saw your pre-op brain surgery post.



Praying all goes well for you in surgery and that you have a speedy and full recovery in Jesus' Mightiest Name above all names.

🕊️

In Jesus Holy Love,@realMKOrts w/ husband @DrDigitalDave — 🇺🇸TurtleDove™️ aka @MichelleKatherineOrts on TS (@realMKOrts) November 16, 2025

I subscribe to your YouTube channel, but I did not know about this. I hope everything goes well for you today. You have many more videos to make! Get well soon! — potterylover (@potterylover) November 16, 2025

We honestly never checked his channel out until just tonight, but this video seems pretty sensible—and we learned a few things we didn’t—on an issue we wrote about the other day:

Wow. This post reached 9million and has one of the highest amount of likes I’ve ever seen on X.



‘Lawtube’ may not be the flashiest or most public, but the level of community we have and the impact creators like @NatetheLawyer make are extremely significant.



Prayers for Nate. https://t.co/0Xph45PWtC — JAMES (@jamesfromcourt) November 17, 2025

This bro better make it out. The Assembly is rooting for you https://t.co/GztcNJYz2e pic.twitter.com/C9oI5Pdb3S — Valor21☦️ (Caleb W.H) (@Valor21me) November 16, 2025

Nate is one of my fave and most trusted Twitter follows. Sometimes you don’t know the person IRL but you can get a good sense of their goodness, fairness, & humor just from social media. Prayers for @NatetheLawyer and his doctors and that tue tumor is benign. https://t.co/h1RFNJnKW0 — Deborah Sampson (@Debsam1760) November 17, 2025

Puts life into perspective ...



The stuff that worries us today isn't *that* important in the grand scheme of things https://t.co/QAs4k8Xbn7 — Invest With Doc (@InvestwithDoc) November 16, 2025

Expect a personality change when the tumor is gone.



Typically, one becomes less intense.



I have had several friends who had large tumors like this removed.



They had been very high-strung, excitable, emotionally and intellectually intense before surgery; they became very… — Kenneth A. Grimm ن "K. A. G. Sundaram" (@kagsundaram) November 17, 2025

The cut off text:

They had been very high-strung, excitable, emotionally and intellectually intense before surgery; they became very laid-back (and very solid) after surgery.

You surely know by now this author has no medical expertise, but it is utterly logical to say that his personality might change, either as a direct result of all of this… or just the way any serious medical crisis might make one re-evaluate your life. As Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘God still has a way of wringing good out of evil’ and we can hope something good can be wrung from this experience for Nate and his family.

Finally:

I can read minds. Until they cut it out Wednesday. 😂 — Nate The Lawyer (@NatetheLawyer) November 17, 2025

We related to this very hard. We always try to laugh in the face of any adversity.

