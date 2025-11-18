VIP
Consider Praying for 'Nate the Lawyer' As He Faces Brain Surgery

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 11:15 PM on November 18, 2025
AP Photo/Joseph Kaczmarek

Let’s start with the basics. This is ‘Nate the Lawyer’ and he’s been having a rough time of it lately:

He runs a YouTube channel talking about legal issues and the like, as well as this Twitter/X account. Here’s a video he posted talking about his health issues:

This author had a friend a few years ago who had a ‘benign growth in his brain’ and our comment upon hearing that description was something like ‘there is no such thing as a ‘benign growth on the brain.’ There’s only ‘scary’ and ‘less scary.’ But there is no version of this where you can properly call it benign.’ Naturally, we hope this isn’t all out cancer, but we have no doubt that he is scared even if he is putting on a brave face, all of which is understandable.

In any case, that was two days ago and apparently there was a complication:

Thus he is going into surgery if everything goes to plan tomorrow. Naturally, you might consider praying for him if you are inclined to do that sort of thing.

On to reactions:

The cut off text:

Surround his family and friends with comfort too. Amen.

There were several similar prayers written out in similar fashion.

We honestly never checked his channel out until just tonight, but this video seems pretty sensible—and we learned a few things we didn’t—on an issue we wrote about the other day:

The cut off text:

They had been very high-strung, excitable, emotionally and intellectually intense before surgery; they became very laid-back (and very solid) after surgery.

You surely know by now this author has no medical expertise, but it is utterly logical to say that his personality might change, either as a direct result of all of this… or just the way any serious medical crisis might make one re-evaluate your life. As Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘God still has a way of wringing good out of evil’ and we can hope something good can be wrung from this experience for Nate and his family.

Finally:

We related to this very hard. We always try to laugh in the face of any adversity.

RELATED: WATCH as Democrat Congresscritters Call for the Military to Disobey Orders

Sanity Prevails at the Olympics: ‘Women’s Sports Is About to see a Sharp Decline in Testicle Injuries.’

Mamdani Admits He Didn’t Protect Women From Being Raped in Egypt … and the Reason Is Infuriating

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

