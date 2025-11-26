WATCH: Trump Reacts to the Shooting of Two Members of the National Guard

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies; All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

Trump is calm, but he also sounds very deeply angry:

MUST WATCH: Full Trump remarks on the shooting of national guardsmen by an Islamic t*rrorist who Biden flew into our country pic.twitter.com/pDNxpVAV1s — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2025

We think we recognize that anger: It is the anger of a man who tried to stop something from happening and it still happened.

Look, there are some Afghan refugees who saved the lives of American soldiers. There are others who probably just about kissed the ground when they came here, glad to be free of the Taliban and appreciating American freedom in a deep way. The next Hung Cao might be among them.

But we are also facing an enemy that uses deceit as one of their major tools. Trump very reasonably has been shouting from the rooftops that we didn’t know who all of those refugees are and that dangerous people might have been hiding among them. It has been about ten months and Trump has done his best to clean up all the messes left behind by the Autopen Administration Biden Administration. But today, the very danger Trump had warned us about resulted in this horrible shooting. So, we think we get how he feels. His feeling is not ‘I told you so,’ so much as ‘I frakking told you this would happen!’—if you can understand the shift in tone we are going for.

(Except we don’t think Trump would ever say ‘frakking.’)

And Libs of TikTok is right to highlight this passage from his speech.

Trump promises to reexamine every Afghan who Biden brought into our country.



Biden flew in tens of thousands of unvetted Afghans into our country!



Major national security issue pic.twitter.com/fEtGhKyMlo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2025

Because duh.

On to reactions:

Let’s hope so.

This is the resolute strength that we needed tonight. We will not yield to the terrorists that want us dead. Praying for the two National Guardsmen to pull through 🙏 — Rising Eagle (@risingeagleusa) November 27, 2025

Worthless. Can we pretend these guardsmen were jewish? Would that get a response? You’re all massive disappointments. — Mandate of Heaven Respecter (@robdodsonson) November 27, 2025

Sorry, what? What is he even trying to say? That Trump isn’t sufficiently pissed? Was he watching the same speech?

Deport them all! Get them the hell out of our Country NOW! — Freedom Fighters (@FreedomsEarned) November 27, 2025

There are several saying that, but we won’t publish all of them just because it is redundant. Never mistake this kind of article for a scientifically representative sample.

They weren't just "shot", they were murdered. — Rich da Rush (@rickfromsticks) November 27, 2025

Actually we are pleased to say we aren't sure they are dead at this hour, so there is still hope. *Taps the disclaimer at the beginning.*

So, there is still time to pray that they pull through, if you are inclined.

How many deportations today? — Unexpert (@Unexpert8) November 27, 2025

Not enough.

"If they can't love our country, we don't want them."

Amen to that. https://t.co/8j8xHlqpta — Robyn Oakes (@shimmertree) November 27, 2025

It’s the flip side to the notion that America is an idea, not just a place. J.D. Vance forcefully disagreed with that in the past, but let’s pretend that is true.

Then if America is an idea, not just a place, then we have to make sure that the people coming into America subscribe to the ideals of America. Which means no islamofascists, for starters.

But they told us they did

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gjTn6bfwvZ — Lindsey 🇺🇸 (@Lindsey52384781) November 27, 2025

Can we circle back to that?

To misquote Stephen Stills: "And if you can't be in the country you love, honey... Love the country you're in!"

Why did it take this tragic event to do something that should have already have been done — The Magadonian (@GAJamLive) November 27, 2025

We don’t get that argument. Trump is doing his level best to get rid of bad apples among the immigrants. Is he claiming that he didn’t do enough…?

Oh, except if you check his profile, as of this writing it says he seems to be in the United States… except he is using a VPN, which means he could be from any country. So we suspect an effort by a foreign power to sow division.

Trump is absolutely correct.



Immigration without assimilation is an invasion. https://t.co/ahBQC2JmYB — ColdObjectivity (@ColdObjectivity) November 27, 2025

When are you going to do something about the guns? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) November 27, 2025

Imagine thinking that D.C. is not sufficiently hostile to guns.

When Virginia (led by Radical Democrats) seceded from the Union, West Virgina seceded from Virginia. pic.twitter.com/EImX4sO2NO — Great Uncle Rom (@GreatUncleRom) November 27, 2025

That post is off topic, but it's worth remembering as we discuss these brave members of the West Virginia National Guard.

Finally:

The day that Islamic Republic of Iran doesn’t exist anymore, the world will see peace and stability again like 1979 and before. https://t.co/HWuPKDMqkS — Javid Shah 👑 (@JaaveedShaah) November 27, 2025

Except from what we heard, Iran might not exist much longer.

Iran's Hydro-Political Nightmare: When Greed and Incompetence Drain a Nation. My new article in #Iran #FreeIran2025 https://t.co/BdxdIJQQet — STRUAN STEVENSON (@STRUANSTEVENSON) November 3, 2025

Stay tuned to that. Iran might suddenly start emptying as a country if they can’t turn things around.

And you know what will come next, right? A demand that every country take in the refugees. Rinse and repeat.

David Byrne ain't wrong.

