WATCH: Trump Reacts to the Shooting of Two Members of the National Guard

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 11:15 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies; All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

Trump is calm, but he also sounds very deeply angry:

We think we recognize that anger: It is the anger of a man who tried to stop something from happening and it still happened. 

Look, there are some Afghan refugees who saved the lives of American soldiers. There are others who probably just about kissed the ground when they came here, glad to be free of the Taliban and appreciating American freedom in a deep way. The next Hung Cao might be among them.

But we are also facing an enemy that uses deceit as one of their major tools. Trump very reasonably has been shouting from the rooftops that we didn’t know who all of those refugees are and that dangerous people might have been hiding among them. It has been about ten months and Trump has done his best to clean up all the messes left behind by the Autopen Administration Biden Administration. But today, the very danger Trump had warned us about resulted in this horrible shooting. So, we think we get how he feels. His feeling is not ‘I told you so,’ so much as ‘I frakking told you this would happen!’—if you can understand the shift in tone we are going for.

(Except we don’t think Trump would ever say ‘frakking.’)

And Libs of TikTok is right to highlight this passage from his speech.

Because duh.

On to reactions:

Let’s hope so.

Sorry, what? What is he even trying to say? That Trump isn’t sufficiently pissed? Was he watching the same speech?

There are several saying that, but we won’t publish all of them just because it is redundant. Never mistake this kind of article for a scientifically representative sample. 

Actually we are pleased to say we aren't sure they are dead at this hour, so there is still hope. *Taps the disclaimer at the beginning.*

So, there is still time to pray that they pull through, if you are inclined.

Not enough.

It’s the flip side to the notion that America is an idea, not just a place. J.D. Vance forcefully disagreed with that in the past, but let’s pretend that is true.

Then if America is an idea, not just a place, then we have to make sure that the people coming into America subscribe to the ideals of America. Which means no islamofascists, for starters. 

Can we circle back to that?

To misquote Stephen Stills: "And if you can't be in the country you love, honey... Love the country you're in!"

We don’t get that argument. Trump is doing his level best to get rid of bad apples among the immigrants. Is he claiming that he didn’t do enough…?

Oh, except if you check his profile, as of this writing it says he seems to be in the United States… except he is using a VPN, which means he could be from any country. So we suspect an effort by a foreign power to sow division.

Imagine thinking that D.C. is not sufficiently hostile to guns.

That post is off topic, but it's worth remembering as we discuss these brave members of the West Virginia National Guard.

Finally:

Except from what we heard, Iran might not exist much longer.

Stay tuned to that. Iran might suddenly start emptying as a country if they can’t turn things around.

And you know what will come next, right? A demand that every country take in the refugees. Rinse and repeat.

David Byrne ain't wrong.

