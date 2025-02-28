Military Moves: President Trump Names Hung Cao as U.S. Under Secretary of Navy

Hung Cao missed out on being a Virginia Senator in 2024, but now he’s joining President Donald Trump’s team as the U.S. Under Secretary of the Navy.

His Senate campaign video is a great intro to the man. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Trump names HUNG CAO the U.S. Under Secretary of the Navy.



This guy is BADA*S. This was his U.S. Senate campaign launch for Virginia in the 2024 election.



TRUMP: “Hung is the embodiment of the American Dream.“



pic.twitter.com/tqINRy0f9e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 28, 2025

Republican Hung Cao lost to Democrat Senator Tim Kaine by nine points in November.

Commenters say Virginia’s loss is our nation’s gain. They say he’ll be a fine addition to Trump’s impressive team.

Some posters are already familiar with Cao’s career. His credentials are top-notch.

Cao has an impressive career. Special operations EOD and deep sea diving, combat, Pentagon budget officer, and four years with FBI Joint Task Force alongside DHS. Then on to politics. He ought to be fantastic as Under Sec Navy. — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) February 28, 2025

Hegseth’s 44 years old and Cao appears to be in his early 50s. We expect the two will hit it off immediately.