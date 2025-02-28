BREAKING: Mexican Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero and Other Cartel Members Now in...
Speech Breach: Prime Minister Kier Starmer Lies to Bret Baier About Censorship in...
Tart Taunt: Attention-Starved Don Lemon Implies Megyn Kelley’s Husband Has Gay-Crush for H...
Hakeem Jeffries Swaps ‘Basket of Deplorables’ for ‘Parade of Horribles' as Dems Run...
Born Identity: The View’s Joy Behar Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant Accusing Musk of...
Federal Judge Affirms President Trump Has the Constitutional Power to Fire CIA Employees...
Rep. Melanie Stansbury Reminds Trump America Rejected a Reckless, Abusive King
VIP
Flashback: CNN's Brian Stelter Asks if Fox News Should Be Removed From Press...
VIP
Get to Work or Get Out: Congress Has No Excuse
Doctor Asks If You Voted for President Trump to Starve the WHO of...
NYT: Deputy FBI Director Has It Out for ‘Scumbag Commie Libs’
VIP
Jake Tapper is Either a Terrible Reporter or a Corrupt One (You'll Have...
Former USAID Worker Says She's 'Cried Every Day' Since Being Fired
Bill Gates Has a WEIRD Obsession With Cow Farts, and X Users Are...

Military Moves: President Trump Names Hung Cao as U.S. Under Secretary of Navy

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:54 AM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Hung Cao missed out on being a Virginia Senator in 2024, but now he’s joining President Donald Trump’s team as the U.S. Under Secretary of the Navy.

His Senate campaign video is a great intro to the man. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Republican Hung Cao lost to Democrat Senator Tim Kaine by nine points in November.

Commenters say Virginia’s loss is our nation’s gain. They say he’ll be a fine addition to Trump’s impressive team. 

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Some posters are already familiar with Cao’s career. His credentials are top-notch.

Hegseth’s 44 years old and Cao appears to be in his early 50s. We expect the two will hit it off immediately.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NAVY SECRETARY OF DEFENSE TIM KAINE VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
BREAKING: Mexican Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero and Other Cartel Members Now in U.S. to Face Justice
Warren Squire
Tart Taunt: Attention-Starved Don Lemon Implies Megyn Kelley’s Husband Has Gay-Crush for His Beau
Warren Squire
Speech Breach: Prime Minister Kier Starmer Lies to Bret Baier About Censorship in the UK and Europe
Warren Squire
Doctor Asks If You Voted for President Trump to Starve the WHO of Cash
Brett T.
Hakeem Jeffries Swaps ‘Basket of Deplorables’ for ‘Parade of Horribles' as Dems Run Out of Ideas
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa Aaron Walker
Advertisement