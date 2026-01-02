VIP
Say It Ain't SO! Mamdani Voters ANGRY New Communist Mayor Did NOT Provide Any Food at Inaugural Party

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on January 02, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Would you look at that? Zohran Mamdani didn't provide any food or bathrooms at his inaugural block party ... 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

A Communist didn't feed or provide for people ... we're SHOCKED.

From the New York Post:

Scores of Zohran Mamdani fans who braved freezing temperatures to celebrate the new mayor as he was publicly sworn into office Thursday were left disappointed by the bash the socialist pol had promised.

Around 10,000 supporters stood outside City Hall during the event — billed as an “Inauguration for a New Era Block Party” by Mamdani’s staff — crammed into several barricaded pens without access to bathrooms or any food concession stands.

“It’s definitely not a block party,” said Danny Mahabir, 30, an Astoria resident who told The Post he’d been expecting a mix of food and music at the New Year’s Day festivities.

Awww, poor Danny. He thought he'd show up and there would be a party because YAY, communism!

And now we all see how Mamdani got elected; dumb people who don't understand what communism really looks like, who expect a party, voted for him.

Woof.

Communism sounds great if you're stupid and of course, until you see a Communist in action. Luckily, for those of us not living in NYC, Mamdani is wasting no time making sure his supporters can see who he really is and what he really stands for.

Carol Roth Hilariously Notices Something About Mamdani's Coronation
Gordon K
Hint, Communism SUCKS.

They're getting exactly what they voted for. Nice how that works out.

Don't it?

But they were promised a bunch of free stuff, you guys!

Uh huh.

This editor is thankful for New York City because with the circus moving into Virginia in a couple of weeks ... the commies up north are the only ones we can point and laugh at anymore.

Spanberger is going to SUCK. 

But we digress.

That should be his new motto ... GET USED TO IT.

============================================================

