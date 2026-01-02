Say It Ain't SO! Mamdani Voters ANGRY New Communist Mayor Did NOT Provide Any Food at Inaugural Party

Would you look at that? Zohran Mamdani didn't provide any food or bathrooms at his inaugural block party ...

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

A Communist didn't feed or provide for people ... we're SHOCKED.

Advertisement

Zohran Mamdani fans disappointed by disastrous ‘block party’ with no food, bathrooms https://t.co/hPEwqjfVl6 pic.twitter.com/upZvJBTjpV — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2026

From the New York Post:

Scores of Zohran Mamdani fans who braved freezing temperatures to celebrate the new mayor as he was publicly sworn into office Thursday were left disappointed by the bash the socialist pol had promised. Around 10,000 supporters stood outside City Hall during the event — billed as an “Inauguration for a New Era Block Party” by Mamdani’s staff — crammed into several barricaded pens without access to bathrooms or any food concession stands. “It’s definitely not a block party,” said Danny Mahabir, 30, an Astoria resident who told The Post he’d been expecting a mix of food and music at the New Year’s Day festivities.

Awww, poor Danny. He thought he'd show up and there would be a party because YAY, communism!

And now we all see how Mamdani got elected; dumb people who don't understand what communism really looks like, who expect a party, voted for him.

Woof.

Communism sounds great if you're stupid and of course, until you see a Communist in action. Luckily, for those of us not living in NYC, Mamdani is wasting no time making sure his supporters can see who he really is and what he really stands for.

Hint, Communism SUCKS.

TBH I like the refreshing honesty about what the future holds. — Magills (@magills_) January 1, 2026

They're getting exactly what they voted for. Nice how that works out.

Seems appropriate — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 1, 2026

Don't it?

Well, that didn't take long...if only the commies learned as quickly as communism fails 😂 pic.twitter.com/aFKZuXIxDi — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 2, 2026

But they were promised a bunch of free stuff, you guys!

Wait until they see what free costs and how their city goes to hell. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 2, 2026

Uh huh.

Lmao. — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 1, 2026

Ask the Mayor what he had for lunch. That’s your first lesson in communism. — Mayor of DeSantisville (@DeSantisville) January 2, 2026

BAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!



Suckers — Ashley (@American47Ash) January 1, 2026

This editor is thankful for New York City because with the circus moving into Virginia in a couple of weeks ... the commies up north are the only ones we can point and laugh at anymore.

Spanberger is going to SUCK.

But we digress.

Zohran Mandani setting the tone for his tenure as mayor of NYC, you will be disappointed. Get used to it. pic.twitter.com/mLlUVIITuO — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) January 1, 2026

Advertisement

That should be his new motto ... GET USED TO IT.

============================================================

Related:

MeidasTouch Dork SUPER STOKED Over 4 Kids in Somali Daycare Shows Just How Far GONE the Left REALLY Is

Quality 'Learing' Center Adds New 'Touches' to Prove YES, THEY ARE OPEN and TOTES Legit and LOL (Watch)

BOOMITY! Harmeet K. Dhillon BODIES Washington AG Who Straight-Up Threatened Peeps Investigating FRAUD



Julie Kelly Shares DOOZY of a Thread Detailing Jack Smith's Newly Released Transcript Lie by DAMNING Lie

TOOL BAG Aaron Rupar TROUNCED for Deliberately Cropping Charity Context From Auction to Smear Trump

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about climate change.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!