VP JD Vance Just Fat-Faced the Meme and Stole Halloween—Libs in Shambles

One thing about JD Vance is he is going to be in on the joke. He will ensure people are laughing with him and not at him.

Love the new look, Mr. VP!

Being able to laugh at yourself is an underrated skill. Perfection. https://t.co/V55ZxNQl2b — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 31, 2025

Yes, in this day and time, self-depreciation is a must.

MAKE SURE YOU SAY THANK YOU. https://t.co/M6OLqdvf3o — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 31, 2025

Hilarious. Ok this is one “political” costume I like. https://t.co/ssxttuNGlv — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) October 31, 2025

I HAVE BEEN WAITING ALL MONTH FOR THIS https://t.co/zIM0PrEbEp — Caitlin Francis (@MrsCMFrancis) October 31, 2025

Vance proving he is in on the joke.

You joyless doomsayers should move to a platform where the rule of "nothing ever happens" still exists.



You will not survive here. This is the land of mirth now. https://t.co/ZfbPSakcn0 pic.twitter.com/TPM89hi1bO — Barnabas (@barnabasdotexe) October 31, 2025

Libs would NEVER embrace the meme their enemies would make of them https://t.co/pIcjrN3njq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 31, 2025

Libs are joyless.

He did it. He actually did it.



We live in the greatest time in history. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/btpzzxq3O6 pic.twitter.com/pQGv1UCeIo — Old Hollow Tree (@OldHollowTree) October 31, 2025

I hope this is the portrait hung when he’s president ☠️ https://t.co/6SbLmSUlqp — Laya, Mother of Citrus 🔱 (@_loonielovegood) October 31, 2025

Double dog dare him!

🤣😂🤣 JD Vance just did the fat face JD meme for Halloween 🎃 https://t.co/ZhmwdPgDpT pic.twitter.com/d14AljvwWI — Emily (@emilylazzell) October 31, 2025

Just call him Daddy.

Our VP is a legend. https://t.co/iATLXoiSAW — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 31, 2025

As the kids say, 'He's GOATed'.

