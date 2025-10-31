VIP
VP JD Vance Just Fat-Faced the Meme and Stole Halloween—Libs in Shambles

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on October 31, 2025
Twitchy

One thing about JD Vance is he is going to be in on the joke. He will ensure people are laughing with him and not at him. 

Love the new look, Mr. VP!

Yes, in this day and time, self-depreciation is a must.

Vance proving he is in on the joke.

Libs are joyless.

Double dog dare him!

Just call him Daddy.

As the kids say, 'He's GOATed'.

