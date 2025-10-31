VP JD Vance Just Fat-Faced the Meme and Stole Halloween—Libs in Shambles

One thing about JD Vance is he is going to be in on the joke. He will ensure people are laughing with him and not at him.
Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/0JOOwlCn8J— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
Love the new look, Mr. VP!
King of 2028 😭 https://t.co/Hy20bm97Tv— JDee’s Ponytail (@amy_ray601) October 31, 2025
Based https://t.co/r7uu4gDB9S pic.twitter.com/7YhTDL834E— Salty Traveling C (@Salty_Texas_C) October 31, 2025
Wins Halloween https://t.co/JbY2YknKU6— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 31, 2025
Being able to laugh at yourself is an underrated skill. Perfection. https://t.co/V55ZxNQl2b— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 31, 2025
Yes, in this day and time, self-depreciation is a must.
https://t.co/kYB86wChmf pic.twitter.com/195FCtlvXI— ℒ (@FletchMatlock) October 31, 2025
MAKE SURE YOU SAY THANK YOU. https://t.co/M6OLqdvf3o— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 31, 2025
Hilarious. Ok this is one “political” costume I like. https://t.co/ssxttuNGlv— Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) October 31, 2025
I HAVE BEEN WAITING ALL MONTH FOR THIS https://t.co/zIM0PrEbEp— Caitlin Francis (@MrsCMFrancis) October 31, 2025
Vance proving he is in on the joke.
okay, this wins halloween https://t.co/6rLguXAGdA— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 31, 2025
You joyless doomsayers should move to a platform where the rule of "nothing ever happens" still exists.— Barnabas (@barnabasdotexe) October 31, 2025
You will not survive here. This is the land of mirth now. https://t.co/ZfbPSakcn0 pic.twitter.com/TPM89hi1bO
Libs would NEVER embrace the meme their enemies would make of them https://t.co/pIcjrN3njq— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 31, 2025
Libs are joyless.
He did it. He actually did it.— Old Hollow Tree (@OldHollowTree) October 31, 2025
We live in the greatest time in history. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/btpzzxq3O6 pic.twitter.com/pQGv1UCeIo
I hope this is the portrait hung when he’s president ☠️ https://t.co/6SbLmSUlqp— Laya, Mother of Citrus 🔱 (@_loonielovegood) October 31, 2025
Double dog dare him!
🤣😂🤣 JD Vance just did the fat face JD meme for Halloween 🎃 https://t.co/ZhmwdPgDpT pic.twitter.com/d14AljvwWI— Emily (@emilylazzell) October 31, 2025
We’re so back https://t.co/93KH892YKf— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 31, 2025
The son I never had. https://t.co/bMfkEkO7LG pic.twitter.com/UhDSrO2idX— TugboatPhil - American Nogger (@TugboatPhil) October 31, 2025
Just call him Daddy.
Our VP is a legend. https://t.co/iATLXoiSAW— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 31, 2025
As the kids say, 'He's GOATed'.
