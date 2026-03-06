Illegal Immigrant Nashville Reporter Nabbed by ICE in Targeted Operation – Visa Overstay of 5 Years

A reporter for a Nashville Spanish Language station has been picked up by ICE. She was outside of a gym with her husband and taken into custody.

ICE arrested Estefany Rodriguez-Florez, an illegal alien from Colombia, on March 4 during a targeted enforcement operation. She was outside her vehicle marked with the ‘Nashville Noticias’ logo when… pic.twitter.com/zJlHCGwWHx — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) March 6, 2026

When you enter on a 14 day tourist visa, you have to leave after 14 days. This shouldn't be hard.

Rodriguez-Flores has lived in the U.S. for five years, and "frequently reports on stories critical of ⁠ICE," her lawyers said in a court filing in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. They claim ICE did not have a warrant.

That probably wasn't her best idea.

BREAKING NEWS: According to a recently released statement, #NashvilleNoticias reporter Estefany Rodríguez was taken into custody by #ICE on yesterday.



She was with her husband outside a gym when the vehicle they were in was surrounded.



Her legal team says details on the… pic.twitter.com/J1WwltUB1v — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 5, 2026

Bill Melugin of Fox had some additional details.

Hearing from federal sources that she is in the US illegally as a visa overstay as she entered on a tourist visa in 2021 but violated the terms of it by never leaving. Complicated case though, as she later applied for asylum and Biden admin gave her a work permit/EAD (which isn't… https://t.co/oZm4HVa5fT — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 6, 2026

Once again, the Biden Administration granting asylum like privileges to people who did not qualify for asylum is causing many issues. Basically, they gave her a work permit, but that did not entitle her to stay in the country.

Not surprisingly, Jim Acosta 'independent journalist' is melting down. Someone get him his Diary to write in.

Ha ha he disabled comments because he was getting too much blow back. — MEC01 (@NoOneCaresEver0) March 7, 2026

Government bureaucracy makes no sense. Why grant someone the privilege of a work permit after they over stayed a visa? What was governments intent here? https://t.co/uDhZmiAt4J — Johnny_Dice 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@Johnny_Dice_) March 7, 2026

The Biden Administration wanted to cause this type of confusion. They created this nonsense.

Makes your head spin that work permits are issues without knowing if the person has the right to be in the USA. https://t.co/0P72g3seb8 — Kevin Bogan 🇺🇸 (@kbogan256) March 6, 2026

It’s designed that way, it’s not a flaw it’s a feature https://t.co/MBG2XrCCQe — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) March 6, 2026

If Dems /media wanted us to care about such sob stories, perhaps they shouldn't have enabled an invasion of MILLIONS of illegals into the US just to gain an electoral advantage. Any sympathy I actually used to have? Gone. — Sydney Carton, Esq. (@pmags30) March 6, 2026

The Democrats created this mess. Now the Trump Administration has to deal with it.

