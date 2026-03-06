Dem Candidate Graham Platner's Fresh Red Flag: Brags About Wrestling (and Beating?) High...
Illegal Immigrant Nashville Reporter Nabbed by ICE in Targeted Operation – Visa Overstay of 5 Years

justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 PM on March 06, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

A reporter for a Nashville Spanish Language station has been picked up by ICE. She was outside of a gym with her husband and taken into custody.

Advertisement

When you enter on a 14 day tourist visa, you have to leave after 14 days. This shouldn't be hard.

Rodriguez-Flores has lived in the U.S. for five years, and "frequently reports on stories critical of ⁠ICE," her lawyers said in a court filing in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. They claim ICE did not have a warrant.

That probably wasn't her best idea.

Bill Melugin of Fox had some additional details.

Once again, the Biden Administration granting asylum like privileges to people who did not qualify for asylum is causing many issues. Basically, they gave her a work permit, but that did not entitle her to stay in the country.

Not surprisingly, Jim Acosta 'independent journalist' is melting down. Someone get him his Diary to write in.

The Biden Administration wanted to cause this type of confusion. They created this nonsense. 

Advertisement

The Democrats created this mess. Now the Trump Administration has to deal with it.

