Quick Verdict: Asif Merchant Found GUILTY on All Counts in Iran-Ordered Plot to Murder President Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on March 06, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A Pakastani national who claims he was working in concert with Iran to assassinate Trump has been found guilty by a New York jury.

The Pakistani national charged with attempting to organize an assassination plot against now-President Donald Trump on behalf of Iranian intelligence has been found guilty of murder-for-hire and terrorism charges following a jury trial in Brooklyn.

The federal jury took just two hours to convict Asif Merchant, 47, after testimony from a confidential informant, two undercover FBI agents who posed as Mafia contract killers, and the defendant himself, according to the New York Daily News.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that two Iranian-linked plots to assassinate then-candidate Donald Trump — both allegedly linked to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — were launched in 2024 as Iran sought to meddle in the election to stop Trump’s return to the White House, with one of the trials kicking off in late February just days before U.S. and Israeli strikes commenced against the Iranian regime last Saturday.

The Justice Department filed charges against Pakistani national Asif Merchant and against Afghan national Farhad Shakeri for their alleged roles in Iranian-backed assassination plots. The former defendant’s somewhat convoluted plot targeted Trump, while the latter defendant’s apparently more sophisticated plot was also aimed at the president.

The sad thing is he'd probably win and Jeffries would raise money for him.

That would be a deterrent for the next psycho who got some crazy ideas.

The jury disagreed.

Oh, his commissary account will always be overflowing. They will make sure he has plenty of money on his books.

Seems like a reasonable punishment for trying to murder the President, honestly.

DOJ DONALD TRUMP IRAN TERRORISM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

