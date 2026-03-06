China Sold Iran Fancy CM-302 Missiles—Turns Out They're Temu Trash: 100% Failure Rate in Real War

Well, that's embarrassing. Apparently, China sold a whole bunch of missiles to Iran and when Iran tried to use them, they didn't work. Oopsie!
BREAKING: China secretly supplied 50 CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles to Iran. During the ongoing war, Iran reportedly launched them, but none hit their targets, either intercepted by the U.S. Navy or failing mid-flight due to technical issues. Chines equipments failing again pic.twitter.com/Om75qY3uSJ— Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) March 6, 2026
Zero stars on Google Reviews for them.
It's hard to quantify how bad this has been for China.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 6, 2026
Like Russia, the ineffectiveness of their TEMU military technology has been exposed, and that's going to cost them a lot of money in foreign sales. https://t.co/oZR4BDjO7R
It will be hard to convince other countries to buy from them going forward.
We have no objective verification of this yet, but after the Maduro raid, I wouldn’t be surprised. One of the main outcomes of the Iran war, as I said a few days ago, is likely to be a profound geopolitical realignment, as smaller countries realise support from China and Russia… https://t.co/9FjDfJ5Omr— RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 6, 2026
It will certainly cause other countries to stop and think.
China lies about everything from their population size to their military capabilities— Rex (@R89Capital) March 6, 2026
Paper tiger https://t.co/ZyBRcsEi4A
What happens when you order your missiles off of Temu. https://t.co/loHw7wLSz2— Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) March 6, 2026
That's a shame.
Super*duper*sonic amirite? https://t.co/LD7mDMokYA— Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) March 6, 2026
Guys. That’s what happens when you use anti ship missiles from the defense equivalent of Temu. You gotta go with Raytheon or Lockheed. The Shah’s government knew that. https://t.co/Tvq5X9kJW1— 7% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) March 6, 2026
Chinese weaponry is Hammer Tech. https://t.co/C9aoF9H3Sn pic.twitter.com/PjFYakFS4L— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 6, 2026
China sucks. https://t.co/2ZyyjhGtJZ— Toni Baruch ✡️ (@Tonibaruch) March 6, 2026
Basically.
Trump is making “Made in China” mean something again. https://t.co/vlHz0UEou0— Peter Novak, the MAGA Astrologer (@PathfinderAstro) March 6, 2026
And it means nothing good.
Temu missiles suboptimal, news at 11. https://t.co/pONQgi4FSJ— ByBulletBombandDagger 🗡️🔫🇺🇲 (@DaggerAndBullet) March 6, 2026
Queue the sound track “nothing beats a jet2 holiday…”— Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) March 6, 2026
Everything made in china sucks. Military equipment. Furniture. Solar panels. Solar panels. Solar panels.
The only thing china has ever made that worked was COVID. https://t.co/MUNuCDY3NV
Touche!
Chinese military equipment fails spectacularly — again. They’re really good at surveillance of a captive domestic population, but their military hardware stinks. https://t.co/pBLn1ia1No— Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 6, 2026
Like most Communist countries, they are best at terrorizing their own citizens.
But US missiles are certainly hitting Iranian ships, and that’s the big difference in modern warfare. Ours work. And don’t think China and Russia aren’t noticing that. https://t.co/QPSSIzLvRP— John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) March 6, 2026
Americans are winners ... never forget.
