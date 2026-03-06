Dems Oppose the Iran Strikes Just Like Putin, So Sen. Whitehouse Wonders What...
China Sold Iran Fancy CM-302 Missiles—Turns Out They're Temu Trash: 100% Failure Rate in Real War

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 06, 2026
Twitchy

Well, that's embarrassing. Apparently, China sold a whole bunch of missiles to Iran and when Iran tried to use them, they didn't work. Oopsie!

Zero stars on Google Reviews for them.

It will be hard to convince other countries to buy from them going forward. 

It will certainly cause other countries to stop and think.

That's a shame.

Basically.

And it means nothing good.

Touche!

Like most Communist countries, they are best at terrorizing their own citizens.

Americans are winners ... never forget.

