Polyamory Isn't Liberation—It's Lindy West's Public Humiliation Ritual to Convince You Monogamy Sucks

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on March 06, 2026
ImgFlip

Lindy West is a feminist blogger who is also quite obese. She recently shared on a podcast about her former monogamous marriage that has now 'opened' to include others. Yes, really. She apparently was not a fan of the idea when her husband brought it up, but is now trying to convince everyone she is happy about it.

If they convince young people monogamy is just not attainable or desirable and then convince them not to have children, there goes society.

Even AI isn't impressed.

Of course he did. He knows it's the easy button to get leftist white women to do whatever he wants.

Honestly, maybe we've learned more than enough. 

Of course, she isn't happy. She just won't admit that because then she'd have to admit her whole theology is problematic.

She still hates it. It never gets better.

She can't face reality.

They want women to be ugly, miserable and willing to accept any and all kinds of abuse. Oh, and also work full-time.

She has proven every wave of feminism is more terrible than the last and even the most strident adherents are miserable. 

