Polyamory Isn't Liberation—It's Lindy West's Public Humiliation Ritual to Convince You Monogamy Sucks

Lindy West is a feminist blogger who is also quite obese. She recently shared on a podcast about her former monogamous marriage that has now 'opened' to include others. Yes, really. She apparently was not a fan of the idea when her husband brought it up, but is now trying to convince everyone she is happy about it.

The goal is the complete destruction of every building block of our society. Once you understand that, everything else makes sense. https://t.co/BS01Qr93Rd pic.twitter.com/2CtxD9R8YH — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 5, 2026

If they convince young people monogamy is just not attainable or desirable and then convince them not to have children, there goes society.

I mentioned this on the podcast but just out of curiosity I sent a screenshot of Lindy West's memoir that I found alarming to my favorite therapist (Claude AI) and here's the full response fwiw pic.twitter.com/oQg3I6IbFW — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 5, 2026

Even AI isn't impressed.

Lindy West’s husband told her it was racist that she was uncomfortable with his desire to have sex with other women. https://t.co/tzSjzLvVJo — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) March 5, 2026

Of course he did. He knows it's the easy button to get leftist white women to do whatever he wants.

What if we *didn't learn everything? Have we tried not learning everything? https://t.co/z3ZbDyu7o5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 6, 2026

Honestly, maybe we've learned more than enough.

I read the Lindy West piece in the NYT about her throuple/open marriage journey, & to each their own, but I did not come away from it w/ a happy feeling. I do not think she was treated with respect/care through much of that process, even if it ended at a place she’s happy with. — Spongebob SquareAss (@thereisnojayjay) March 5, 2026

Of course, she isn't happy. She just won't admit that because then she'd have to admit her whole theology is problematic.

Lindy West’s poly thing going viral right now is bizarre. She did a whole documentary defending her embrace polyamory like 3 years ago and it was just as depressing then as it is now. — Miri Vinni (@MiriVinni) March 5, 2026

She still hates it. It never gets better.

There is a certain kind of person whose entire career and life philosophy is based on something egregiously wrong they're not willing to fix about themselves. Their entire life becomes cope, as they're in too far deep to check their priors and the very false premises upon which… pic.twitter.com/Ahf4r7mQQG — Autumn Christian (@teachrobotslove) March 6, 2026

She can't face reality.

Why did they push ‘Lindy West’ on us?



Who was responsible for that decision?



Was it just that she is so unpleasant that it felt transgressive for the media to make her ‘a thing’? https://t.co/q6AwuWfAgZ — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) March 6, 2026

They want women to be ugly, miserable and willing to accept any and all kinds of abuse. Oh, and also work full-time.

If you think about it, Lindy West is kind of a martyr figure absorbing the contradictions and consequences of each wave of libfeminism (Jezebel, fat acceptance, polyamory) like a large sponge — Jasmine (@bustanutkeaton) March 6, 2026

She has proven every wave of feminism is more terrible than the last and even the most strident adherents are miserable.

