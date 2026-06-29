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Nate Silver Looks at Sales Figures for Dr. Jill Biden’s Memoir

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on June 29, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

We'd honestly forgotten that Dr. Jill Biden has published a new memoir, "View From the West Wing." She did the media tour of the usual friendly outlets, such as The View. We learned from excerpts that she thought her husband, Joe, was having a stroke during his debate with Donald Trump, but ended up praising him and taking him to Waffle House. She also told MS NOW that "we chose Kamala … or Joe chose Kamala to be VP …he had full confidence in her."

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So, how's the book doing?

Nate Silver reports that her memoir debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list, and then vanished.

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Biden fans are angry at Silver for going MAGA. Someone should publish a coffee-table book of Biden's wardrobe choices next to the upholstery that inspired them. Now, that was entertaining.

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