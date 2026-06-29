Nate Silver Looks at Sales Figures for Dr. Jill Biden’s Memoir

We'd honestly forgotten that Dr. Jill Biden has published a new memoir, "View From the West Wing." She did the media tour of the usual friendly outlets, such as The View. We learned from excerpts that she thought her husband, Joe, was having a stroke during his debate with Donald Trump, but ended up praising him and taking him to Waffle House. She also told MS NOW that "we chose Kamala … or Joe chose Kamala to be VP …he had full confidence in her."

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So, how's the book doing?

Did we ever get sales figures for Jill Biden's memoir? — Nick Field (@nick_field90) June 27, 2026

You mean Dr. Jill Biden. — Kurt Steiner (@Kurt_Steiner) June 28, 2026

Nate Silver reports that her memoir debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list, and then vanished.

It debuted at #1 on the NYT due to astroturfed bulk orders (not my opinion it got the infamous † indicating this) and is now *completely* off the list 2 weeks later. Very rare for a "#1" to fall that fast. Virtually no one except political reporters are actually reading it. https://t.co/dUU8kswlDN — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 27, 2026

USAID probably bought a couple. — Ollie Llama (@texasollie) June 27, 2026

At least those top secret documents have some company now pic.twitter.com/ZrvRZB5BsR — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) June 28, 2026

These books are considered loss leaders for publishers because they rarely earn out. That logic is why we’re down to four major publishers. — F.X. Regan (@FXRegan) June 28, 2026

They might buy it put on their shelf, but political reporters aren't reading it either. — The Old Knickerbocker (@Dexpectations12) June 28, 2026

So this was basically a fraudulent payoff to the Biden family? — Entertainment720Economy (@E720Economy) June 28, 2026

How is any of this political book buying nonsense allowed for either party? It’s literally a money laundering scheme run to give politicians and their families a giant cash windfall when they leave office. No one reads this shit except hardcore sycophants — Marky Mark (@MarkyMa11373784) June 28, 2026

The least interesting First Lady and least interesting president of modern times. Not surprising. — J.D. Biard (@dbiard) June 28, 2026

''Bestseller'' slots are often purchased for marketing purposes. — Brian (@Echo2323) June 29, 2026

Jake Tapper bought most of the copies — krash (@GamingAITech) June 28, 2026

When a book debuts at number one and then disappears almost instantly, it exposes how the NYT list rewards influence, not readership. This isn’t a new phenomenon for politically connected authors, but the contrast between the headline and the actual demand couldn’t be clearer. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) June 28, 2026

Biden fans are angry at Silver for going MAGA. Someone should publish a coffee-table book of Biden's wardrobe choices next to the upholstery that inspired them. Now, that was entertaining.

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