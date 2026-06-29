Scorn Porn: Failed ‘Journalist’ Jim Acosta Posts Video Mocking Attendance at Great American State Fair

Democrat podcaster Jim Acosta is gloating about light attendance at The Great American State Fair (GASF). The sixteen-day event on the National Mall opened on Thursday, and crowd numbers should increase heading into the Fourth of July weekend. But right now Acosta thinks it’s a great look for him to mug for his cellphone camera as he indulges in some perverse victory dance of sorts.

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Here’s Acosta’s ‘report’ from the GASF he posted on social media Monday afternoon. (WATCH)

Shoddy displays and tiny crowds. But lots of Trump worship. Sad. My report from Trump’s Great American State Fair down on the National Mall. pic.twitter.com/IfUpNMZMVY I’m — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 29, 2026

I didn’t think you could be more petty but here you are. — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) June 29, 2026

Don’t ever underestimate how low Acosta is willing to go in his personal crusade against President Donald Trump.

Acosta seems surprised that Washington, D.C., which votes 90 percent for Democrats, is refusing to turn out for the GASF. Posters say MAGA employment doesn’t help afternoon attendance numbers.

People who have jobs are working, Jim.



Not all of us can do podcasts in a closet. — Deedo (@Deedo_2026) June 29, 2026

Some people have to work at 1pm on a Monday afternoon. You- not so much. — Barbara M (@Barbara35980709) June 29, 2026

Acosta is a millionaire whose sad hobby is pretending to be a journalist. Unlike most working Americans, he’s got plenty of free time on his hands.

Commenters say Acosta should have set up a booth at the fair celebrating himself and his fellow rejected ‘journalists.'

I must have missed the fired journalist booth, heard it was manned by you Lemon and Pelley? — John (@royemunson2024) June 29, 2026

If Acosta, Lemon, and Pelley were at that booth, it would be the busiest booth at the fair. — Hot Head 42 (@hot_head42) June 29, 2026

We’re pretty sure D.C. has an ordinance that makes midway-like freak shows illegal. Sorry, Jim, Don, and Scott. Maybe a dunking booth for charity?

Here's a more balanced look at the GASF, also from Monday. (WATCH)

Tour of the Great American State Fair:



Approx a thousand people there on a Monday. Not bumpin’, not empty.



Huge event space, hence why the crowd is so spread out (took me 4 min to walk 1/2 the space on the mall).



Ferris wheel is the highlight.



It’s HOT and getting HOTTER. pic.twitter.com/s9owCVhVzL — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 29, 2026

True, numbers are paltry all things considered. But there were at least a thousand people this morn. Take with that what you will. My post was not an endorsement of the fair if that’s what you’re thinking. Nor was it intended to denigrate the endeavor. I’m REPORTING on what I SEE — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 29, 2026

Too bad McGinniss didn’t capture Acosta doing multiple takes for his vindictive video.

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With Democrats shunning the GASF and some states refusing to participate, it stands to reason crowds of patriots won’t show up until the weekend.

This from today? It’s Monday, the 4th is Saturday. At least give people a chance to get there. — Kitty G (@Nankno07) June 29, 2026

The 4th is this weekend, Jim.



Check back then. If I see you there, you can interview me. — Docjiles - Nuclear MAGA Technologist (@docjiles) June 29, 2026

Do you really want Acosta deceptively editing that interview to make fun of you? That's exactly what he would do. Don’t give Acosta the pleasure. Leave him to stew in his irrelevance as the rest of us celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this weekend.