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Scorn Porn: Failed ‘Journalist’ Jim Acosta Posts Video Mocking Attendance at Great American State Fair

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on June 29, 2026
Meme

Democrat podcaster Jim Acosta is gloating about light attendance at The Great American State Fair (GASF). The sixteen-day event on the National Mall opened on Thursday, and crowd numbers should increase heading into the Fourth of July weekend. But right now Acosta thinks it’s a great look for him to mug for his cellphone camera as he indulges in some perverse victory dance of sorts.

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Here’s Acosta’s ‘report’ from the GASF he posted on social media Monday afternoon. (WATCH)

Don’t ever underestimate how low Acosta is willing to go in his personal crusade against President Donald Trump.

Acosta seems surprised that Washington, D.C., which votes 90 percent for Democrats, is refusing to turn out for the GASF. Posters say MAGA employment doesn’t help afternoon attendance numbers.

Acosta is a millionaire whose sad hobby is pretending to be a journalist. Unlike most working Americans, he’s got plenty of free time on his hands.

Commenters say Acosta should have set up a booth at the fair celebrating himself and his fellow rejected ‘journalists.'

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We’re pretty sure D.C. has an ordinance that makes midway-like freak shows illegal. Sorry, Jim, Don, and Scott. Maybe a dunking booth for charity?

Here's a more balanced look at the GASF, also from Monday. (WATCH)

Too bad McGinniss didn’t capture Acosta doing multiple takes for his vindictive video.

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With Democrats shunning the GASF and some states refusing to participate, it stands to reason crowds of patriots won’t show up until the weekend.

Do you really want Acosta deceptively editing that interview to make fun of you? That's exactly what he would do. Don’t give Acosta the pleasure. Leave him to stew in his irrelevance as the rest of us celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this weekend.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA WASHINGTON AMERICA 250

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