Judge Halves Rapist’s Sentence Noting He’s an African American Male Who’s ‘Experienced This Society’

Caution: This video is infuriating. We wouldn't have believed the caption if we hadn't watched the video ourselves. We looked it up, and it's an old story, from February, but it's still worth telling. A 24-year-old who was convicted of sodomy, robbery, and kidnapping in a Louisville, Kentucky court faced a 65-year prison sentence, but Judge Tracey Davis ultimately sentenced Christopher Thompson to 30 years. The judge heard that Thompson came in "hurt and angry" and apparently took pity on him because he was an African American male who had "you know, experienced this society, etc."

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🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Leftist Judge Tracy Davis just slashed a 65-year recommended prison sentence IN HALF for a r*pist — she felt bad he was a black 'victim'



This is madness.



These judges are a threat to EVERYBODY. They must be removed pic.twitter.com/Himz1cWGIB — DR POOL (@DRPOOLQ17) April 29, 2026

WDRB reported back in February:

"Before we even get appearances, Mr. Thompson, I'm going to need you to be respectful," Davis told him. Thompson responded with a string of obscenities and threats, at one point telling the judge to "eat a d***" and adding "If I could spit on you, I would." The cursing and derogatory remarks continued through most of the sentencing hearing. Despite the outbursts, Davis said her sentencing decision was based on Thompson's circumstances, not his behavior in the courtroom. "Mr. Thompson never actually got the opportunity to get any type of treatment," Davis said, referencing mental health and anger management services. "Unfortunately, he fell through the cracks and ended up in this court."

Fell through the cracks and raped a woman.

In America, if a Black guy carjacks a woman, rapes her in a school parking lot, forces her to go to an ATM to withdraw cash, then rapes her again, the judge will cut his sentence in half and argue that he is the real victim.



Welcome to liberalism I guess. https://t.co/dTb44pSSb7 — varrock (@varrock) April 30, 2026

The reporter says "Thompson repeatedly stated that he did not care. Not about the sentence, the victim or her family." The judge is making excuses while he is saying that he will do it again. Incredible clip. She needs to be removed from the bench. — Alexandra (@Alexandra282072) April 30, 2026

Sickening. You can’t fix this man’s mentality but you can certainly prevent his mentality from destroying the lives of others.

This judge is a racist POS DEI hire. — XplusMe (@XplusMe) April 30, 2026

Happens every day, different crimes but the perps are made out to be the victim and rape and other grievous bodily and emotional harm suffered by victims is proportionally disregarded. We have sick judges make sick decisions. — Xavier Roder (@XavierRoder) April 30, 2026

Black privilege, aided and abetted by a black judge. — Terrible Swift Sword (@TerribleSword) April 30, 2026

Remove her and jail her. — Sharmc (@SharonMcCutchan) April 30, 2026

She should serve the other half of his sentence — Mark Depass 🇺🇸 (@mddepass) April 30, 2026

Oh look, another female judge. I guess it’s impossible to find a pattern to these cases, it’s an eternal mystery. — ThePathless1🇺🇸🤦🏻‍♂️ (@Pathless110) April 30, 2026

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It's a perverted from of "reparations" black judges keep handing out to black perpetrators. It needs to stop now. — Bearing Light (@wordcook) April 30, 2026

He didn't get the anger management classes he needed and somehow slipped through the cracks, yeah, that's it.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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