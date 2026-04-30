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Judge Halves Rapist’s Sentence Noting He’s an African American Male Who’s ‘Experienced This Society’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 30, 2026
AngieArtist

Caution: This video is infuriating. We wouldn't have believed the caption if we hadn't watched the video ourselves. We looked it up, and it's an old story, from February, but it's still worth telling. A 24-year-old who was convicted of sodomy, robbery, and kidnapping in a Louisville, Kentucky court faced a 65-year prison sentence, but Judge Tracey Davis ultimately sentenced Christopher Thompson to 30 years. The judge heard that Thompson came in "hurt and angry" and apparently took pity on him because he was an African American male who had "you know, experienced this society, etc."

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WDRB reported back in February:

"Before we even get appearances, Mr. Thompson, I'm going to need you to be respectful," Davis told him.

Thompson responded with a string of obscenities and threats, at one point telling the judge to "eat a d***" and adding "If I could spit on you, I would."

The cursing and derogatory remarks continued through most of the sentencing hearing.

Despite the outbursts, Davis said her sentencing decision was based on Thompson's circumstances, not his behavior in the courtroom.

"Mr. Thompson never actually got the opportunity to get any type of treatment," Davis said, referencing mental health and anger management services. "Unfortunately, he fell through the cracks and ended up in this court."

Fell through the cracks and raped a woman.

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He didn't get the anger management classes he needed and somehow slipped through the cracks, yeah, that's it.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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CRIME JUDGES KENTUCKY LAW AND ORDER

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