Unthinkable Evil: Swatting Plot Targets Family of Texas Track Meet Stabbing Victim

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on April 18, 2025
Twitchy

Swatting has become out of control in the United States. Lately, the victims have been conservative influencers or outspoken conservative activists. Now, these insane people have 'swatted' the family of Austin Metcalf. He is the young man who was stabbed and murdered at a track meet tragically.

This behavior is beyond evil.

How could anyone do such a thing to innocent people?

Thank God the family was not at home.

It puts the lives of citizens and law enforcement in danger. 

As if this poor family has not been through enough.

Law enforcement and the courts must make an example of these people who terrorize others.

There are many people full of evil and they are out to hurt good people.

It's unfortunately everywhere you turn.

It's the only way to stop this. People must fear severe consequences for engaging in this egregious behavior.

Tags: CRIME MURDER SWAT TEXAS

