Unthinkable Evil: Swatting Plot Targets Family of Texas Track Meet Stabbing Victim

Swatting has become out of control in the United States. Lately, the victims have been conservative influencers or outspoken conservative activists. Now, these insane people have 'swatted' the family of Austin Metcalf. He is the young man who was stabbed and murdered at a track meet tragically.

Evil people walk among us. pic.twitter.com/IwoYV1Fe9W — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 18, 2025

As verified with Nancy Grace, the family of Austin Metcalf have indeed been receiving threats and now been Swatted.



Meghan Metcalf was not home at the time the Police arrived.



Is it truly not enough that she has had to bury one of her twin sons!?!



The Swatting needs to end!! pic.twitter.com/q1nY6BqW3F — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) April 17, 2025

This behavior is beyond evil.

The thugs supporting the thug that Dad Austin Metcalf had Austin ‘s mom’s house swatted. Lord have mercy. pic.twitter.com/vgLFAdcmCM — Birdie IRENE (@BirdiesRants) April 17, 2025

How could anyone do such a thing to innocent people?

DEVELOPING: Frisco PD confirms to @wfaa that the home of Jeff Metcalf was swatted earlier tonight.



Metcalf tells me no one was home at the time.



Press release is below. Address redacted.



This happening hours after Metcalf made a surprise appearance at a press conference… pic.twitter.com/5XjbXzdAJS — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 18, 2025

Thank God the family was not at home.

Swatting needs to be a federal, capital crime. And police departments need to required to positively identify the caller before they send armed force to a home. https://t.co/n6OXfFERwc — Keith (@KeithinRockies) April 18, 2025

It puts the lives of citizens and law enforcement in danger.

Swatting a grieving family days after they buried their child isn’t just evil—it’s demonic cosplay masquerading as activism. These aren’t trolls. They’re terrorists in hoodies. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 18, 2025

As if this poor family has not been through enough.

Yes there are, & they are legion; prepare accordingly — The Real Fred Garvin (@Pbizzlemyshizzl) April 18, 2025

Absolutely sickening. — YB Baba Yaga #🟦🎗️ (@YB_herenow) April 18, 2025

How horrible! Person who did this belongs in jail! Arrest and prosecute! — K Chow (@Karenjgchow) April 18, 2025

Law enforcement and the courts must make an example of these people who terrorize others.

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

Ephesians 6:12 NIV — Gomez Addams (@gomezaddams45) April 18, 2025

There are many people full of evil and they are out to hurt good people.

All over — Mike Joseph (@MikeJosephAZ) April 18, 2025

It's unfortunately everywhere you turn.

We must stand together — Sara Dykema (@dykema_Sajh) April 18, 2025

Never give up finding these people... Assign as many people to this case as you can.. Just find them and put in jail for a very long long time... — athis steel (@AthisSteel26024) April 18, 2025

It's the only way to stop this. People must fear severe consequences for engaging in this egregious behavior.