Brother’s Big Dress Reveal Steals Sister’s Wedding Thunder, Calls Her Transphobic for Noticing

Weddings can often be stressful for families. It's a day fraught with expectations and emotions, so it is not odd for a family to have some conflict in the days leading up to the big event. This family, however, has a unique struggle.

‘My brother has decided to use my wedding to wear a dress for the first time



This is the dress… 👀



When I suggested it would take the attention off me, he called me transphobic and an attention whore’



AGP man jealous of his younger sisters big day



Prick

This may be worse than the brother who proposed at his sister's wedding reception taking the spotlight off of her.

These men are eaten up with jealousy of women and cannot bear not to be the centre of attention. Prime times for trans types to come out: wife's pregnancy, just after wife gives birth, a close relative's wedding or funeral.

Yes, they hate women.

See the boundary violation thrill?



This poor woman seems oblivious to the narc abuse behaviours of her older brother

Absolutely, not the fault of the bride.

1) only a man would want to upstage his sister on her wedding day



1) only a man would want to upstage his sister on her wedding day

2) wedding day attire is NOT a long dress with a plunging neckline

That's another way to tell he's not a real woman. A real woman would know better.

Yeah that's too naked for even a woman that's not trans to wear. It's inappropriate for the sister of the bride to wear.

You signed up for this when you started calling him a her.



Delusional and abusive behavior never stops at just one aspect of life. The entire point of it is to bully others and make them feel uncomfortable. That is part of the kink.



Tell him to stay home.

Never buy into the illusion. It creates a monster.

Nope the brother is an attention whore trying to make the wedding all about him.



Nope the brother is an attention whore trying to make the wedding all about him.

He should be off the guest list NOW. If he comes you know it will all be about him and he will 100% ruin the wedding.

That's his whole intention. If he does come to the wedding, it will cause consternation and talk as it will be his first time dressing up as a woman. He knows the attention will be on him if the sister relents and allows him to attend in costume.

They are all narcissistic bullies. Every one of them.

My advice as a 63 year old female is to say to your brother that the dress is not appropriate-even for a bio female-and that the day to "come out" to everyone is not going to be your wedding day. It's your day, you call the shots. And tell him you'll miss him.

This is excellent advice. Hopefully, the bride takes it.

Setting the trans issue aside, that dress is inappropriate for a guest at a wedding, period.

Of course! Actual women know that.

Nope!



First, let us state facts:



1.) She does not have a sister. She has a brother who wants to wear women’s clothing.



2.) This is her wedding; a day for her and her soon-to-be-husband. NOT a coming out day/celebration for her delusional brother.



Now, for the opinion:



1.)…

Well said.