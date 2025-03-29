Let's GO! Speaker Mike Johnson Says the Adults Are Back In Charge and...
Brother’s Big Dress Reveal Steals Sister’s Wedding Thunder, Calls Her Transphobic for Noticing

justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Weddings can often be stressful for families. It's a day fraught with expectations and emotions, so it is not odd for a family to have some conflict in the days leading up to the big event. This family, however, has a unique struggle. 

This may be worse than the brother who proposed at his sister's wedding reception taking the spotlight off of her.

Yes, they hate women.

Absolutely, not the fault of the bride.

That's another way to tell he's not a real woman. A real woman would know better. 

Never buy into the illusion. It creates a monster.

That's his whole intention. If he does come to the wedding, it will cause consternation and talk as it will be his first time dressing up as a woman. He knows the attention will be on him if the sister relents and allows him to attend in costume.

This is excellent advice. Hopefully, the bride takes it.

Of course! Actual women know that.

Well said.

