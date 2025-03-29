Three Yale Professors Depart for Canada Because of Trump

Losing Their Grift: Ilhan Omar Wants Us to Know Ending USAID Is Causing...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 29, 2025

University professors have to be among the most fragile professionals, along with public school teachers and the mainstream media. We've been lucky enough to have celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell follow through on their promises and leave the country, and on the way out the exit with them are coming three Yale professors who have found sanctuary at the University of Toronto’s Munk School.

"History department power couple" … and a philosophy professor. How will we go on?

The Yale Daily News reports:

Three prominent critics of President Donald Trump are leaving Yale’s faculty — and the United States — amid attacks on higher education to take up positions at the University of Toronto in fall 2025.

Philosophy professor Jason Stanley announced this week that he will leave Yale, while history professors Timothy Snyder and Marci Shore, who are married, decided to leave around the November elections. The three professors will work at Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. 

Stanley wrote to the Daily Nous that his decision to leave was “entirely because of the political climate in the United States.” On Wednesday, he told the Guardian that he chose to move after seeing how Columbia University handled political attacks from Trump. 

“When I saw Columbia completely capitulate, and I saw this vocabulary of, well, we’re going to work behind the scenes because we’re not going to get targeted — that whole way of thinking presupposes that some universities will get targeted, and you don’t want to be one of those universities, and that’s just a losing strategy,” Stanley told the Guardian.

Columbia University capitulated? No, they'll remain a haven for anti-Semitism, even after Donald Trump stripped Columbia of $400 million in federal grants and contracts.

"Citing Trump fears" … do they mean that literally? Do they have something to fear?

***

Tags: CANADA COLLEGE DONALD TRUMP TORONTO YALE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

