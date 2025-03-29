Three Yale Professors Depart for Canada Because of Trump

University professors have to be among the most fragile professionals, along with public school teachers and the mainstream media. We've been lucky enough to have celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell follow through on their promises and leave the country, and on the way out the exit with them are coming three Yale professors who have found sanctuary at the University of Toronto’s Munk School.

Advertisement

UNIVERSITY | History department power couple Timothy Snyder and Marci Shore and philosophy professor Jason Stanley will begin teaching at the University of Toronto’s renowned Munk School in fall 2025.https://t.co/5p66ZysKNo — Yale Daily News (@yaledailynews) March 27, 2025

"History department power couple" … and a philosophy professor. How will we go on?

The Yale Daily News reports:

Three prominent critics of President Donald Trump are leaving Yale’s faculty — and the United States — amid attacks on higher education to take up positions at the University of Toronto in fall 2025. Philosophy professor Jason Stanley announced this week that he will leave Yale, while history professors Timothy Snyder and Marci Shore, who are married, decided to leave around the November elections. The three professors will work at Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. Stanley wrote to the Daily Nous that his decision to leave was “entirely because of the political climate in the United States.” On Wednesday, he told the Guardian that he chose to move after seeing how Columbia University handled political attacks from Trump. … “When I saw Columbia completely capitulate, and I saw this vocabulary of, well, we’re going to work behind the scenes because we’re not going to get targeted — that whole way of thinking presupposes that some universities will get targeted, and you don’t want to be one of those universities, and that’s just a losing strategy,” Stanley told the Guardian.

Columbia University capitulated? No, they'll remain a haven for anti-Semitism, even after Donald Trump stripped Columbia of $400 million in federal grants and contracts.

Weak, castrated, lobotomized invertebrate succumbing to emotional incontinence and faux-fear. pic.twitter.com/f5k2ikEfYW — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 28, 2025

This just goes to show that someone can be formally educated to the highest levels and still have the reasoning skills of a lobotomized Chihuahua. https://t.co/768OBfq23r — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 29, 2025

Every one of them leaving is making America great again! — CBStrike27 (@CBStrike27) March 29, 2025

Good. At least in Canada they won't be able to poison young American minds. 👍 — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) March 29, 2025

Drama queens — Shannon McKay (@Shannon51206694) March 29, 2025

Canada's loss - AGAIN. — Cal Murphy aka anothermagauser - Am Yisroel Chai (@AnotherMagaUser) March 29, 2025

They'll fit in great there — lkmann (@lkmann) March 29, 2025

… And just like that, Yale became a slightly more credible university. — SurfAndFlyGuy (@SurfAndFlyGuy) March 29, 2025

They'll be back.

Silently — Tomlyn Nicholson (@tomlynnicholson) March 29, 2025

Again, don’t need to know, just do it, you’re not that important to America. Have a nice trip. — Phil Gutier (@PhillipGutier) March 29, 2025

Advertisement

Self deporting, awesome. — Just Cannabis Seed Jerry (@LeeLindenburger) March 29, 2025

Curious that none of them are mathematicians or in the hard sciences. — Random Guy (@randomguyXVII) March 29, 2025

If they're trying to avoid potential criminal charges, we still have an extradition treaty with Canada. — Random Citizen (@TemereCivis) March 29, 2025

"Citing Trump fears" … do they mean that literally? Do they have something to fear?

***