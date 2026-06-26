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Dan Bongino Waxing POETIC About Just How MUCH Democrats Hate America Is a Hilariously BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on June 26, 2026
Gif

Democrats are some of the most miserable people in the country.

In other news, water is still wet.

They hate that people from other countries are enjoying being in America ... 

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They suck, right?

Dan Bongino didn’t hold back in calling out what he sees as a deep-seated resentment from Democrats and their media allies toward anything that highlights American success or national pride. 

His post is true Bongino ...

Kicks you in the balls.

Yeah, that it does.

At the end of the day, Bongino is right — this isn’t mere political awkwardness. It’s a revealing glimpse into a mindset that views American excellence, whether on the soccer pitch or anywhere else, as something to downplay or apologize for. While normal Americans are out here enjoying the World Cup success and cheering for Team USA, a loud chunk of the left and their media cheerleaders can barely muster enthusiasm because it happened under the wrong president and highlights everything they claim to despise about this country. 

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The rest of us will keep waving the flag. 

They can sit in the corner and seethe.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP GOP KAITLAN COLLINS LIBERAL MEDIA

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