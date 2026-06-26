Dan Bongino Waxing POETIC About Just How MUCH Democrats Hate America Is a Hilariously BEAUTIFUL Thing

Democrats are some of the most miserable people in the country.

In other news, water is still wet.

They hate that people from other countries are enjoying being in America ...

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Democrats grapple uncomfortably with World Cup success https://t.co/CPU4GKBaQn — POLITICO (@politico) June 26, 2026

They suck, right?

Dan Bongino didn’t hold back in calling out what he sees as a deep-seated resentment from Democrats and their media allies toward anything that highlights American success or national pride.

His post is true Bongino ...

Libs, and their media sycophants, genuinely hate your guts.

They hate you, this country, freedom, liberty, democracy and anything else that makes us peerless.

You’re blind or ignorant if you fail to see this as it kicks you in the balls. https://t.co/EfWmmyOM9F — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 26, 2026

Kicks you in the balls.

Yeah, that it does.

At the end of the day, Bongino is right — this isn’t mere political awkwardness. It’s a revealing glimpse into a mindset that views American excellence, whether on the soccer pitch or anywhere else, as something to downplay or apologize for. While normal Americans are out here enjoying the World Cup success and cheering for Team USA, a loud chunk of the left and their media cheerleaders can barely muster enthusiasm because it happened under the wrong president and highlights everything they claim to despise about this country.

The rest of us will keep waving the flag.

They can sit in the corner and seethe.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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