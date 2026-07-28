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Rahm Emanuel, the Last Sane Dem, Tells Party: Stop Chasing Abolition Fantasies and Start Winning

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 AM on July 28, 2026
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

There is one Democrat with some sense left. It's just shocking it's Obama Bro Rahm Emanuel. 

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Oh, so voters really don't want criminals running around free

The Commies who have taken over the Democrat Party really don't like Rahm's opinion. This is Dems in Disarray. 

There are a few sane people left, but probably not enough to matter. 

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Unfortunately, most Democrats are lunatics. 

Old or not, that's the truth. There are just a whole bunch of Democrats who don't want to accept that truth. 

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Let them fight.

This is a better idea. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP SUPREME COURT

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