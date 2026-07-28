Rahm Emanuel, the Last Sane Dem, Tells Party: Stop Chasing Abolition Fantasies and Start Winning

There is one Democrat with some sense left. It's just shocking it's Obama Bro Rahm Emanuel.

You can be focused on winning tough races, flipping red seats blue. Or you can be focused on abolishing prisons and... the Senate and Supreme Court? You can’t do both. I’m for winning this November and ending Trump’s corruption - and I’m also for putting an end to all the… https://t.co/ZlGhwNLOU2 — Rahm Emanuel (@RahmEmanuel) July 27, 2026

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Oh, so voters really don't want criminals running around free?

you're also for getting 0% of the vote in NH https://t.co/pTffC2sDWg pic.twitter.com/Gxd6hMss0o — Sean (@demsocsean) July 28, 2026

People like Rahm are how we ended up with Trump. https://t.co/MU6Fk5OzFN — Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) July 28, 2026

You establishment Dems love to talk about "winning" while doing nothing but punch left, but without real policy that is going to improve people's lives, then why should anyone care if you win, Rahm? The Senate and SCOTUS are undemocratic. Prisons are legalized slavery. https://t.co/hUuOPU1uau — ☭Josh Mosh ☭ 🇵🇸 (@JoshMosh138) July 28, 2026

The Commies who have taken over the Democrat Party really don't like Rahm's opinion. This is Dems in Disarray.

Rahm Emanuel should run the DNC. He'd put the fundraising machine back to work. Can't forget how he ran the DCCC in 2006 and 2008. He knows how to win. https://t.co/V6WXLc0oIz — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) July 28, 2026

There are a few sane people left, but probably not enough to matter.

Rahm is a little too slippery here. He doesn’t say abolishing prisons, the Senate and the Supreme Court is crazy and dangerous, but just that it won’t win elections. I’m voting for people who strongly oppose those terrible ideas on moral and practical grounds. https://t.co/7t3oJBMPMw — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) July 28, 2026

We need more Democrats to start calling out the lunacy. This is a layup. https://t.co/BkNyXve4yr — Bill Doerrer (@BXDoerrer) July 28, 2026

Unfortunately, most Democrats are lunatics.

He's right https://t.co/kVBidTFzph — Mike Unpronounceable Last Name (@mikeresistance1) July 28, 2026

Rahm is yelling into an echo chamber https://t.co/wfhApRvhSg — dem~on~dem~violence (@mudflapp24) July 28, 2026

I hate to sound like a crotchety old man which I am but DSA is a cancer in the Democratic Party @RahmEman https://t.co/rpEfB76Swu — Bob Reid (@rhreid) July 28, 2026

Old or not, that's the truth. There are just a whole bunch of Democrats who don't want to accept that truth.

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Looks like the DSA has Democrats by their rather scarce balls. https://t.co/EZED1m1tyn — Ricky Rocket (@fodder4skeptics) July 28, 2026

Looks like the DSA has Democrats by their rather scarce balls. https://t.co/EZED1m1tyn — Ricky Rocket (@fodder4skeptics) July 28, 2026

Let them fight.

This is the modern liberal. Incompatible with living in America. DSA or @TheDemocrats they all need to be thrown out of the country. — Liars Never Win (@ShootDrinkScrew) July 27, 2026

This is a better idea.

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