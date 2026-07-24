'Cite a Case of Sanctuary Cities Not Turning in Criminal Illegals,' Said Rep Goldman. DHS Gave 6,947

Apparently, Rep. Goldman of New York does not have access to any kind of news reporting, or he lives under a rock, but for some reason, he believes there is no evidence of a sanctuary city refusing to turn over criminal illegals.

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Rep Dan Goldman (D-NY) insisted opponents of sanctuary cities can’t provide one example of such cities not turning over illegal immigrants convicted of crimes.



DHS found 6,947 such cases only in NYC since Jan of this year, inc 29 convicted of homicides.https://t.co/jwFlgNYPM4 pic.twitter.com/4hvk3kuhGq — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 24, 2026

Maybe, he should check in with DHS while he's in DC and ask them about it.

A New York City congressman drew swift pushback from Republicans and the Department of Homeland Security after claiming sanctuary jurisdictions turn over removable criminal illegal immigrants to federal authorities upon completion of their sentences. Rep. Daniel Goldman, a Democrat representing Lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn, was responding to remarks about the immigration system from Reps. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and Tom McClintock, R-Calif., during a markup of a bill that would enshrine President Donald Trump’s border security orders into law. "Sanctuary cities, I ask you please cite one case where there was a criminal conviction, the defendant served his time and was convicted of a removable offense under the [Immigration & Nationality Act of 1952] and he was not turned over by the city or the state to the Department of Homeland Security," Goldman addressed his Republican colleagues during the markup.

DHS fires back at NYC Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman after he challenged Republicans to cite a single case where a sanctuary city failed to turn over a convicted criminal illegal immigrant to federal authorities.



The answer: nearly 7,000 criminally-convicted illegal immigrants… pic.twitter.com/Ixpe695Eaz — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) July 23, 2026

Seven thousand cases seems like quite a lot actually.

In fairness to Goldman, he challenged Republicans to "Cite a single case where sanctuary city failed to turn over a convicted criminal illegal immigrant to federal authorities."



They didn't find a single case, they found nearly 7,000! https://t.co/ONEl2OptYD — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) July 24, 2026

Fair point.

The days of Democrats blatantly lying are over. If the media won't call them out, social media will.@RepDanGoldman @RoKhanna @jaketapper https://t.co/TEk61kUYgo — AAE (@AAC0519) July 24, 2026

It's why Leftists hate Twitter and Elon, specifically.

NYC Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman should know better than to ask questions that he does not know the answers to. https://t.co/VhaqeUingh — Brent Monday (@Global_Occupant) July 24, 2026

He should, but apparently he does not.

He cannot help himself, you would think he would just be quiet and finish his term with dignity and grace after losing to a socialist.



He is no longer useful to America or the Democrats! https://t.co/BF1z1DBM7p — A Common Sense Sententious (@NavVet1985) July 24, 2026

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Apparently, he has decided to cling to the party line until the bitter end.

Democrat Sanctuary policies are a literal danger to public safety.



Completely preventable crimes being committed in an effort to destroy the immigration system and the country as we know it.



Democrats are a terrorist organization. https://t.co/0VvRg9mBmq — RBe (@RBPundit) July 24, 2026

They certainly don't care about the safety of Americans.

Reading is fundamental,

Dumacrats are just too stupid to comprehend it https://t.co/grzQY0yTpI — MAGACF74 (@MAGACF74) July 24, 2026

Wait. But that would mean… Dan Goldman LIED?! pic.twitter.com/rKqWH6LnWu — Socratic Method Man (@Elder_Haman) July 24, 2026

Shocking.

Poor .@RepDanGoldman - he tried so hard to appease the leftist base of his party with this & other nonsensical stances, only to find out that to the leftist base he’s just another Jew. — Josey 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 (@MeUrsoTataVoca) July 24, 2026

He's still unwilling to face reality. That's sad.

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