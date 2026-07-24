Randy Fine Putting the Senate on FAFO Notice for Not Even TRYING to...
CNN’s Abby Phillip Gets Schooled by Halperin for Excusing Illegal Voters
Mike Lee's Thread Puts HEAP BIG Hurtin' on Liz Warren for Pushing Another...
Trump DOJ Confirms Investigation Into New Jersey Voter Rolls
Rand Paul Drops Damning, DEET-FILLED Thread About the Actual Origins of COVID and...
Jessica Tarlov's Desperation to Downplay Dems/DSA Civil War Tells Us It's SO MUCH...
Rep. Ro Khanna SCHOOLED by Iraqi Veteran in Heated Debate About Trump VS...
VIP
Stunning Border Security Graph Confirms We Didn't Need More Laws, Just a New...
CBS News: Motive Not Yet Known for Attacker Who Yelled 'Allahu Akbar' During...
Universal and Atari Announce Classic Video Games Are Leaping From the TV Screen...
So Much for the First Amendment: Conservatives React to OUTRAGEOUS Shiloh Hendrix Verdict
VIP
Kamala Harris SOUNDS THE ALARM Because Women Are Getting Pregnant EVERY DAY (No,...
Elon Musk Told a Journo That Open Borders Dems Weren't Always Crazy (and...
DRAG HIM! John Thune Just Said the WRONG THING on the Senate Floor...

'Cite a Case of Sanctuary Cities Not Turning in Criminal Illegals,' Said Rep Goldman. DHS Gave 6,947

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Apparently, Rep. Goldman of New York does not have access to any kind of news reporting, or he lives under a rock, but for some reason, he believes there is no evidence of a sanctuary city refusing to turn over criminal illegals. 

Advertisement

Maybe, he should check in with DHS while he's in DC and ask them about it.

New York City congressman drew swift pushback from Republicans and the Department of Homeland Security after claiming sanctuary jurisdictions turn over removable criminal illegal immigrants to federal authorities upon completion of their sentences.

Rep. Daniel Goldman, a Democrat representing Lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn, was responding to remarks about the immigration system from Reps. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and Tom McClintock, R-Calif., during a markup of a bill that would enshrine President Donald Trump’s border security orders into law.

"Sanctuary cities, I ask you please cite one case where there was a criminal conviction, the defendant served his time and was convicted of a removable offense under the [Immigration & Nationality Act of 1952] and he was not turned over by the city or the state to the Department of Homeland Security," Goldman addressed his Republican colleagues during the markup.

Recommended

So Much for the First Amendment: Conservatives React to OUTRAGEOUS Shiloh Hendrix Verdict
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Seven thousand cases seems like quite a lot actually. 

Fair point.

It's why Leftists hate Twitter and Elon, specifically. 

He should, but apparently he does not. 

Advertisement

Apparently, he has decided to cling to the party line until the bitter end. 

They certainly don't care about the safety of Americans.

Shocking. 

He's still unwilling to face reality. That's sad. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DAN GOLDMAN DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Much for the First Amendment: Conservatives React to OUTRAGEOUS Shiloh Hendrix Verdict
Grateful Calvin
CNN’s Abby Phillip Gets Schooled by Halperin for Excusing Illegal Voters
justmindy
Mike Lee's Thread Puts HEAP BIG Hurtin' on Liz Warren for Pushing Another Dem Lie About the SAVE Act
Sam J.
Rand Paul Drops Damning, DEET-FILLED Thread About the Actual Origins of COVID and HELLOOOO Fauci
Sam J.
Jessica Tarlov's Desperation to Downplay Dems/DSA Civil War Tells Us It's SO MUCH WORSE (Watch)
Sam J.
Randy Fine Putting the Senate on FAFO Notice for Not Even TRYING to Pass the SAVE Act Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So Much for the First Amendment: Conservatives React to OUTRAGEOUS Shiloh Hendrix Verdict Grateful Calvin
Advertisement