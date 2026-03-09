James Talarico Has Met So Many Non-Christians Who Are More Christ-Like Than His Christian Colleagues

Our own Sam J. published a VIP post earlier on Monday about The New York Times' David French fanboying over the pro-abortion, pro-"gender-affirming care" Senate candidate from Texas, James Talarico. "Talarico shines," concluded French, saying that the divide in the country was between decent and indecent. It's not surprising French would love Talarico, who has declared that "the clearest anti-Trump we have is Jesus."

French is famous for telling Christians that they're doing Christianity wrong. Talarico, hanging out on the couch with James Carville, who, as we reported last week, said he prays to God to "reign the righteous reign of Trump Derangement Syndrome on me," also believes that his so-called Christian colleagues in the Texas legislature were less Christ-like than even atheists.

James Talarico: “I have met so many Hindus, Buddhists, Sikh, Jews, Muslims, Atheists, Agnostics who are more Christ-like than some of the Christians I served with in the Texas legislature. It is about how you treat other people” pic.twitter.com/mLzClstBwC — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 9, 2026

This editor has admitted he's not the most religious person, but isn't being Christian accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and savior, not just how you treat other people. Talarico is getting a lot of mileage out of that one verse.

This is ridiculously insulting. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 9, 2026

Talarico may not be the antichrist, but they are acquainted. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) March 9, 2026

And yet here he sits with one of the most vile and nasty people in politics over the last 35 years. — Ken Ostdiek (@kostdiek) March 9, 2026

You can use many terms and phrases to describe people who deny the divinity of Christ - ‘Christ-like’ isn’t one of them. — Spuddogg (@spuddoggman) March 9, 2026

Spiritual relativism and do-goodism goes against the core teaching of Jesus and the Gospel:



“I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."



John 14:6 — JJ (@JJhkYank) March 9, 2026

Being warm and fuzzy all the time/not standing for anything isn’t Christian though. It’s much easier to believe in nothing and be fake nice. — Jordan (@Jordan163535) March 9, 2026

No, friend. We are saved by grace alone through faith alone. Nice try. — RootedAndRedRN (@RootedAndRedRN) March 9, 2026

He’s also implying he’s a beacon of Christianity and can judge people on being Christian enough — small bolz (@johnlev00580417) March 9, 2026

Faith in the Trinity is what defines a Christian. Not behavior. The paradox is that a good Christian knows they are a sinner and does NOT act like Christ enough, and should strive towards that, even if imperfectly. — chris (@Red_Baron_17) March 9, 2026

It’s like he’s never read the Bible. The Bible is clear that salvation is a free gift from God, received through faith in Jesus Christ alone, not by any effort or merit of our own. — Debbie Mac (@DmactotheD) March 9, 2026

Ahh, another "Christian" who thinks this is the only verse in the Bible. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) March 9, 2026

James is a Biblically illiterate person's idea of a Christian. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) March 9, 2026

Nailed it.

This is the epitome of hyper toxic tolerance. This is societal sacrificial suicide. I don’t consent. — Metal Nana (@Inadvertantview) March 9, 2026

Sophistry and cliches. — JW (@JWB1824) March 9, 2026

"It is about how you treat other people" seems to be this guy's only measure of a Christian.

