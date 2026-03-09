James Talarico Has Met So Many Non-Christians Who Are More Christ-Like Than His Christian Colleagues

Mamdani’s Wife: Actually Born in Houston, Rebranded as 'From Damascus' for the Instagram...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 09, 2026
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Our own Sam J. published a VIP post earlier on Monday about The New York Times' David French fanboying over the pro-abortion, pro-"gender-affirming care" Senate candidate from Texas, James Talarico. "Talarico shines," concluded French, saying that the divide in the country was between decent and indecent. It's not surprising French would love Talarico, who has declared that "the clearest anti-Trump we have is Jesus."

French is famous for telling Christians that they're doing Christianity wrong. Talarico, hanging out on the couch with James Carville, who, as we reported last week, said he prays to God to "reign the righteous reign of Trump Derangement Syndrome on me," also believes that his so-called Christian colleagues in the Texas legislature were less Christ-like than even atheists.

This editor has admitted he's not the most religious person, but isn't being Christian accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and savior, not just how you treat other people. Talarico is getting a lot of mileage out of that one verse.

Nailed it. 

"It is about how you treat other people" seems to be this guy's only measure of a Christian. 

***

