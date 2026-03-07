Geriatric Meltdown Alert: Senile Swamp Creature James Carville Begs God to Supercharge His Trump Hate

VIP
justmindy
March 07, 2026
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Trump Derangement Syndrome has taken many victims over the years, but it seems Democrat strategist James Carville has caught a terminal case. Ooh boy, he has lost his ever-loving mind. They need to send medics to pick him up and take him directly for a grippy sock vacation. He needs intensive in-patient therapy.

Apparently, these people don't live in fear of God. Invoking His name in these kinds of rants. Yikes!

Carville has reached the last years of his life and he is spending them in a pent up rage like this. It's sad to see.

They should share medication and a Psychologist, as well.

It's too bad they don't love their country more than they hate Trump. Very sad, indeed.

One of the tell-tale signs is the screaming and spittle flying everywhere. 

Carville has turned into a vulgar ball of hate.

He thinks it shows some kind of strength. It does quite the opposite. All this tantrum exhibited was extreme weakness.

