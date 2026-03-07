Geriatric Meltdown Alert: Senile Swamp Creature James Carville Begs God to Supercharge His Trump Hate

Trump Derangement Syndrome has taken many victims over the years, but it seems Democrat strategist James Carville has caught a terminal case. Ooh boy, he has lost his ever-loving mind. They need to send medics to pick him up and take him directly for a grippy sock vacation. He needs intensive in-patient therapy.

Advertisement

🚨NEW *UNHINGED* JAMES CARVILLE🤬



"Look, you fat f*ck Trump — if you listen to this, you listen good!"



"I got Trump Derangement Syndrome. I hate the motherf*cker! And you know what? I don't want to get rid of it. I don't want to get better! I want to get WORSE! I want to hate… pic.twitter.com/p9rfP1lCcC — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 7, 2026

Apparently, these people don't live in fear of God. Invoking His name in these kinds of rants. Yikes!

The best thing about Trump is all the geriatric libs are going to die angry knowing the vision of America they pushed since the 60s is going down in flames. https://t.co/H248sueNpc — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) March 7, 2026

Carville has reached the last years of his life and he is spending them in a pent up rage like this. It's sad to see.

The face of peak late-stage TDS. Just look at how ugly (inside and out) it makes people suffering from its ravages. https://t.co/zI2LOYOOBz — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) March 7, 2026

Carville and Candace will be on tour together soon. https://t.co/H1Rjay5SQ2 — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) March 7, 2026

They should share medication and a Psychologist, as well.

When you play the video game Trumpamania this is the final boss in Hicklib Land https://t.co/RRHbJjTCNB — Pub (@PubWanghaf) March 7, 2026

He might just be the only Democrat who says what they all think. This is why they want us to lose in Iran, want the economy to tank, want illegals to vote, they have no value other than a culturally programmed hatred of Trump. https://t.co/3dIHIS3KX6 — Doug TenNapel (@DougTenNapel) March 7, 2026

It's too bad they don't love their country more than they hate Trump. Very sad, indeed.

Well this is a healthy way to go through life 😵‍💫 https://t.co/TtlLp2Qswp — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) March 7, 2026

James Carville has end stage IV TDS. https://t.co/UNcCkyenw6 — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) March 7, 2026

One of the tell-tale signs is the screaming and spittle flying everywhere.

James Carville screaming ‘I got Trump Derangement Syndrome & I pray to God it gets WORSE—I wanna hate the motherf**ker MORE!’ isn’t owning it, it’s a cry for help turned into content. Healthy minds fix obsessions; they don’t beg for divine upgrades to their hate. https://t.co/5kMwkad8HN — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@GregoryEck) March 7, 2026

Advertisement

Carville has turned into a vulgar ball of hate.

Three assassination attempts weren't enough for this clown. https://t.co/BJvpCjmVti — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 7, 2026

He seems... Well. I'll bet Sun Tzu would tell us to sit back and enjoy this meltdown. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 7, 2026

He thinks it shows some kind of strength. It does quite the opposite. All this tantrum exhibited was extreme weakness.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.