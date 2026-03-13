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Gavin Newsom Press Office Tries to Blame Dr. Oz for Massive Medicare Fraud in California

Doug P. | 10:45 AM on March 13, 2026
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The story about Medicare fraud in Gavin Newsom's California just keeps getting worse.

Here's the latest:

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Wow. California Dems just told Minnesota Dems "hold our beer."

First off, by way of @mazemoore, Gavin Newsom previously said he stopped the fraud:

Keep the "we've been after that for years before Oz was even on the scene" comment from Newsom in mind.

This is the Newsom Press Office's spin on the story:

Hey, at least Team Newsom isn't denying it happened this time. 

It's the usual pattern: "It's not happening. OK, it's happening but not that much. Well, it's really bad but it's somebody else's fault."

Watching Team Newsom trying to pretend that Dr. Oz alone monitors these programs in separate states would be comical if it weren't so maddening: 

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Suddenly Newsom and the Dems are going to pretend that they have nothing to do with administering those programs. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like like those in Dem-run states where massive fraud has been allowed to take place and fleece taxpayers (looking at you, Gavin Newsom and Tim Walz). 

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