Gavin Newsom Press Office Tries to Blame Dr. Oz for Massive Medicare Fraud in California

The story about Medicare fraud in Gavin Newsom's California just keeps getting worse.

Here's the latest:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of dollars in Medicare fraud was just uncovered by Fox in California



76,000 CLAIMS worth $600 MILLION was billed to taxpayers under ONE 87-year-old doctor's name



SEVERAL hospice centers are listed under the one doctor's name in the Los Angeles… pic.twitter.com/ltC7XZg9QP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 12, 2026

Advertisement

Wow. California Dems just told Minnesota Dems "hold our beer."

First off, by way of @mazemoore, Gavin Newsom previously said he stopped the fraud:

There must be some mistake. Gavin Newsom said months ago that he ended the hospice fraud.pic.twitter.com/U313GXZs6D — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 12, 2026

Keep the "we've been after that for years before Oz was even on the scene" comment from Newsom in mind.

This is the Newsom Press Office's spin on the story:

MAGA learning in real time this is a federally run program — DR OZ runs, not Gavin Newsom.



They are now highlighting the fraud in their own party’s government — incredible turn of events here https://t.co/D3vd372QgB — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 13, 2026

Hey, at least Team Newsom isn't denying it happened this time.

In January Gavin Newsom's social media team was claiming that fraud was like unicorns in California, it didn't actually exist.



Now they say it exists but it's Dr. Oz's fault. 🤣 https://t.co/AVi1OBGa0L pic.twitter.com/c91ochjudO — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 13, 2026

It's the usual pattern: "It's not happening. OK, it's happening but not that much. Well, it's really bad but it's somebody else's fault."

Watching Team Newsom trying to pretend that Dr. Oz alone monitors these programs in separate states would be comical if it weren't so maddening:

Gavin blaming Dr Oz for stopping fraud that happened for YEARS BEFORE Oz took over is hilarious https://t.co/HP7fDpaOPx — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 13, 2026

Gavin Newsom’s gaslighting again!

California, you license these ghost hospices, you conduct inspections, and your own auditor called out weak controls. This massive hospice fraud happened right under your nose @GavinNewsom https://t.co/RTPPN54GHK — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) March 13, 2026

Medicaid is a state administered program and each state sets its own guidelines regarding eligibility and services. https://t.co/7vGmprSeb6 — Krisi Gorbet (@KrisiGorbet) March 13, 2026

Suddenly Newsom and the Dems are going to pretend that they have nothing to do with administering those programs.

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like like those in Dem-run states where massive fraud has been allowed to take place and fleece taxpayers (looking at you, Gavin Newsom and Tim Walz).

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!