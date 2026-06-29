Safe at Home: DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin Explains to CNN's Jake Tapper Why Haiti is All Right for Haitians

It’s pretty hilarious watching ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats trying to claim Haiti is a desolate, unsafe hellhole after they swore it was beautiful (and definitely not a ‘sh*thole country) just eight years ago. This about-face is because the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under President Donald Trump could soon revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Haitians currently residing in America. That’s upsetting to CNN’s Jake Tapper, which is funny because it puts him at odds with a fellow host on his cable channel.

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On Sunday, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin endured Tapper's 'concerned’ face on CNN. (READ)

HOLY CRAP! Jake Tapper just got mic dropped by DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin after he tried to say Haitian 3rd world migrants should stay in America forever. TAPPER: Do you maintain that it's safe in Haiti to send these people back?! MULLIN: Well, the do not travel is NOT for Haitians, it’s for Americans! HAITIANS CAN LIVE IN HAITI. STOP THE BS. Deport, deport, deport!

DHS Secretary Mullin explains to Tapper why travel warnings for Haiti apply to American citizens but not Haitian refugees living in the U.S. (WATCH)

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Jake Tapper just got mic dropped by DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin after he tried to say Haitian 3rd world migrants should stay in America forever



TAPPER: Do you maintain that it's safe in Haiti to send these people back?!



MULLIN: Well, the do not travel is NOT for… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 28, 2026

Sounds like Jake is calling Haiti a sh*thole country to me…. — Drewski (@LangeAS) June 28, 2026

What? How can this be? One of his CNN co-workers says it’s a wonderful travel destination.

Here’s Anderson Cooper telling Conan O’Brien eight years ago that Haiti is a great place to visit on the weekend. (WATCH)

Jan 2018. Democrats and the media were apoplectic over Trump’s “shithole” comments, and were engaged in a campaign to defend Haiti.



Here, Anderson Cooper explains to Conan what an “amazing,” “incredible” and "culturally rich" place it is, and how he loves to spend his weekends… pic.twitter.com/WKeqCqBZvo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2026

(post continues) ...and vacation time there.Conan then went to Haiti and posed for the infamous “beautiful country” photo while sipping a drink out of a coconut. Now, Dems and the media are telling you it would mean suffering or death for anyone to be sent back there. Their narrative is wholly dependent on what is deemed to be politically useful at any given time.

Wait Jake? Is this true also? Have you also seen where Anderson Cooper says he vacations down there every year because it is such a wonderful country? pic.twitter.com/mXJIviQsHp — Bob Healey (@BobHealey18) June 28, 2026

Send the Haitians to Haiti. I’ve heard it’s awesome! 🙂👍 pic.twitter.com/OMx8zByufM — John Qtarski (@JimBeam96584868) June 28, 2026

Ohio or idyllic Haiti? Surely, Haitians are missing their home country, right?

If Haitians don’t want to return to their island, there's always their second homes in South America.

100% correct. When I was at the Del Rio, TX Haitian bridge camp in 2021, many of the Haitians told me they had been living in Chile & Brazil for years before coming to the US illegally for economic (not safety) reasons. The Haitians were dumping & tearing up their Chilean… https://t.co/KbbX55bKda pic.twitter.com/okEZkjRoqI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 26, 2026

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(post continues) ...documents at the river’s edge hide this fact from the US, so it wouldn’t hurt their fraudulent asylum claims. The idea that all these Haitians came directly from Haiti after an earthquake or assassination is false. Many of them were living happily and safely for years in South America until Biden’s open border policies became too attractive to pass up. Others also flew into the US via Biden’s CHNV mass parole program which was supposed to be for only 2 year humanitarian parole grants. Of course, most never left.

Well, what do you know? Sounds like South America is safe for Haitians as well.

Tapper and other Democrats have to maintain that there are dangerous natives in Haiti while maintaining that those natives who have made their way into the U.S. border on sainthood.

"Haitians are violent, ruthless people. They rob, kidnap, murder, steal. Why should the US send Haitians back to Haiti?"

--Jakey Taps



"Why should we keep those types of people IN the United States?"

--Common Sense — Chris Ochs (@TheChrisOchs) June 28, 2026

So you want to import from one of the worst rape statistical countries in the world?! Do you even hear yourself talk?! — drtysth (@JJ_FALCONSfan) June 29, 2026

Schrödinger’s Haiti: perfectly safe to import from, but too dangerous to deport back to. — Brownie (@just_in_brown) June 28, 2026

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If the Haitians living in America are as loving and educated as Democrats keep telling us, imagine how they can reshape their native country if they return home. Homeward-bound Haitians could transform their country, and make it twice the paradise that Democrats swore up and down that it was just eight years ago.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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