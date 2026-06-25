‘Temporary’ Insanity: Attorney on MS NOW Says Haitian Refugees Should Stay Because Equity Trumps Policy

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed President Donald Trump’s authority to send Haitian refugees living in America back to their home country. Of course, this sent Democrats into a tizzy as they hoped to bypass immigration law and make these temporary refugees into permanent voting residents. Well, that’s not going to happen. As expected, the meltdowns have begun. ‘Policy be damned, we demand equity!’

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Here’s a leftist immigration attorney echoing that sentiment on MS NOW. (WATCH)

MSNOW is melting down over SCOTUS decision on TPS for Haitians.



Immigration Atty: "There are a lot of people who are going to die and suffer."



Weren't we told Haiti is an amazing, beautiful country? pic.twitter.com/KK0RCfTKP8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2026

Since when do they care about people suffering? — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) June 25, 2026

When it’s politically useful. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2026

Democrats don’t care about Americans’ suffering. We all take a back seat to foreigners.

Posters say the tired emotional blackmail of ‘people are gonna die’ doesn’t work anymore.

Same old gloom and doom mass hysteria 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sVsQS7jA2k — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) June 25, 2026

I thought everyone already died from net neutrality, climate change, USAID cuts and NPR being defunded — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2026

"People will die and suffer" is always the emotional blackmailing line by the left. They used it with DOGE and USAID cuts. They used it with deportations. They used it with fake asylum seekers.



Noone talks about AMERICANS who die and suffer because of all these invaders! — DocM (@NotThatDocM) June 25, 2026

Yes, by the way I didn't check the updated number of children that have supposedly died due to USAID cuts. Should be up to 2 billion today — OleSpice (@ole_spice) June 25, 2026

The TV box told me it was at least a zillion people. — Redueredie (@redueredie) June 25, 2026

Wait, is a zillion larger than eleventy bajillion? It must be since it starts with a ‘Z.’

Commenters say words have definitions, and Democrats are always trying to ignore pesky words or redefine them to get what they want.

What part of “temporary” are they struggling with? — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) June 25, 2026

The Atty actually said later in the comments they should change that word instead of the policy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2026

They don't even know the difference between illegal and legal. Well, they act like they don't anyway. 🤬🤬🤬 — Chop Chop (@ToddMcK73235618) June 25, 2026

Democrats believe that no matter how someone entered the United States, they deserve instant citizenship.

It’s hilarious how Democrats were aghast that Trump allegedly called Haiti ‘a s***hole country’ during his first term and are now screaming that ‘Trump is evil for dooming these people by sending them back to their s***hole country!’ Were they lying when they said it was great?

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😂 the internet wins again! — PaulaJamz96 (@thatsmypjamz) June 25, 2026

They can all donate to them — Jasper Fenix (@jasperfenix9) June 25, 2026

Democrats should pay for these soon-departing temporary refugees to stay at the Haitian luxury resorts they frequent. They won’t, of course. Why should they? All of ‘Haiti is great already,' right?

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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