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‘Temporary’ Insanity: Attorney on MS NOW Says Haitian Refugees Should Stay Because Equity Trumps Policy

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on June 25, 2026
Twitchy

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed President Donald Trump’s authority to send Haitian refugees living in America back to their home country. Of course, this sent Democrats into a tizzy as they hoped to bypass immigration law and make these temporary refugees into permanent voting residents. Well, that’s not going to happen. As expected, the meltdowns have begun. ‘Policy be damned, we demand equity!’

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Here’s a leftist immigration attorney echoing that sentiment on MS NOW. (WATCH)

Democrats don’t care about Americans’ suffering. We all take a back seat to foreigners.

Posters say the tired emotional blackmail of ‘people are gonna die’ doesn’t work anymore.

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Wait, is a zillion larger than eleventy bajillion? It must be since it starts with a ‘Z.’

Commenters say words have definitions, and Democrats are always trying to ignore pesky words or redefine them to get what they want.

Democrats believe that no matter how someone entered the United States, they deserve instant citizenship.

It’s hilarious how Democrats were aghast that Trump allegedly called Haiti ‘a s***hole country’ during his first term and are now screaming that ‘Trump is evil for dooming these people by sending them back to their s***hole country!’ Were they lying when they said it was great?

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Democrats should pay for these soon-departing temporary refugees to stay at the Haitian luxury resorts they frequent. They won’t, of course. Why should they? All of ‘Haiti is great already,' right?

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAITI ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT

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