The ‘Hole’ Story: Conan O’Brien and Anderson Cooper Once Said Don’t Talk ‘Sh**’ About Edenic Haiti

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats spent President Donald Trump’s first term defending the ‘earthly paradise’ of Haiti. It all stemmed from Trump allegedly referring to Haiti as a ‘sh**hole country’ behind closed doors. The legacy media and Hollywood celebrities were activated to let America know that ‘Haiti is already great!’ Well, that dishonest knee-jerk reaction to the truth is now biting them in the butt. Why? The U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed that Trump can send Haitian refugees who were temporarily protected in America back to their Caribbean Eden. This has put Democrats in a hilarious position of now admitting that Haiti is actually the ‘sh**hole’ we honest people always knew it to be.

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Here’s what two prominent Democrats had to say eight years ago. (READ)

Jan 2018. Democrats and the media were apoplectic over Trump’s “sh**hole” comments, and were engaged in a campaign to defend Haiti. Here, Anderson Cooper explains to Conan what an “amazing,” “incredible” and "culturally rich" place it is, and how he loves to spend his weekends and vacation time there. Conan then went to Haiti and posed for the infamous “beautiful country” photo while sipping a drink out of a coconut. Now, Dems and the media are telling you it would mean suffering or death for anyone to be sent back there. Their narrative is wholly dependent on what is deemed to be politically useful at any given time.

See, we common folk just aren’t up on how beautiful and tranquil Haiti really is. Here’s CNN’s Anderson Cooper and late-night host Conan O’Brien in 2018. (WATCH)

Jan 2018. Democrats and the media were apoplectic over Trump’s “sh**hole” comments, and were engaged in a campaign to defend Haiti.



Here, Anderson Cooper explains to Conan what an “amazing,” “incredible” and "culturally rich" place it is, and how he loves to spend his weekends… pic.twitter.com/WKeqCqBZvo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2026

I’m sure the heir of the Vanderbilt family stayed amongst the people in Haiti. — Howard (@Bossmustangfan) June 27, 2026

We’re trying to imagine Cooper with his ghostly skin walking unnoticed and happy among throngs of Haitians on his weekends.

It was obvious then that we weren’t being told the ‘hole’ truth and that O’Brien, Cooper, and others were full of ‘sh**.’

Remember what Conan taught us- pic.twitter.com/CieX1eLAIj — TheGorillaBob (@TheGorillaBob) June 27, 2026

If haiti is already great, then send all the haitians there. — Azderathos (@azderathos) June 27, 2026

Maybe Democrats can pay for returning refugees to live at the exclusive luxury resorts they frequent in Haiti.

Posters point out that the reality of Haiti is not the side of the island reserved for wealthy visiting elites like Cooper, O’Brien, and the rest.

These lunatics go stay in luxury resorts that have armed security at their gates, and then preach about how beautiful the country is. How do they have any credibility? pic.twitter.com/q8DdgDFJdZ — Justin Illusion 🪄 (@JustinIllusionn) June 27, 2026

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Everywhere is enjoyable when you stay at Uber Luxury resorts with armed guards. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) June 27, 2026

Same thing they do in Cuba. They extol the virtues of the Cuban system, but never left the all-inclusive resort. — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) June 27, 2026

They’ve never ventured outside their resorts. They assume the whole island is the same.

One poster illustrates the conundrum Democrats now find themselves in. Others say it’s because Democrats have found themselves here since they don’t actually stand for anything.

Calling Haiti a shithole country is racist.



Same People



It would be cruel to send these people to a shithole country like Haiti pic.twitter.com/7lCrspJBPx — Cal Yonts (@calvinyonts) June 27, 2026

Most prominent people on the left don't really have beliefs. They have temporary positions of convenience. — Ted Nightingale (@tedjnightingale) June 27, 2026

And that’s the point everyone needs to understand about Democrats. They only say what is politically useful to them at the time they say it. No conviction. No values. No shame because all is just a means to an end they hardly understand themselves. — George Aucoin (@SteelblueIII) June 27, 2026

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in other words, they lie to suit themselves and not the American people. I don't believe anything they say.

Dear Democrats pic.twitter.com/FUy2BV2bsB — Peter Hubert (@PeterHubert16) June 27, 2026

Democrats lying and putting foreigners and illegal aliens over Americans is what they exist for. Their legacy media goons aren’t going to call them on it, especially while sipping cocktails at their Haitian resorts.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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