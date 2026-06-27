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The ‘Hole’ Story: Conan O’Brien and Anderson Cooper Once Said Don’t Talk ‘Sh**’ About Edenic Haiti

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on June 27, 2026
CBS

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats spent President Donald Trump’s first term defending the ‘earthly paradise’ of Haiti. It all stemmed from Trump allegedly referring to Haiti as a ‘sh**hole country’ behind closed doors. The legacy media and Hollywood celebrities were activated to let America know that ‘Haiti is already great!’ Well, that dishonest knee-jerk reaction to the truth is now biting them in the butt. Why? The U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed that Trump can send Haitian refugees who were temporarily protected in America back to their Caribbean Eden. This has put Democrats in a hilarious position of now admitting that Haiti is actually the ‘sh**hole’ we honest people always knew it to be.

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Here’s what two prominent Democrats had to say eight years ago. (READ)

Jan 2018. Democrats and the media were apoplectic over Trump’s “sh**hole” comments, and were engaged in a campaign to defend Haiti.

Here, Anderson Cooper explains to Conan what an “amazing,” “incredible” and "culturally rich" place it is, and how he loves to spend his weekends and vacation time there.

Conan then went to Haiti and posed for the infamous “beautiful country” photo while sipping a drink out of a coconut.

Now, Dems and the media are telling you it would mean suffering or death for anyone to be sent back there.

Their narrative is wholly dependent on what is deemed to be politically useful at any given time.

See, we common folk just aren’t up on how beautiful and tranquil Haiti really is. Here’s CNN’s Anderson Cooper and late-night host Conan O’Brien in 2018. (WATCH)

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We’re trying to imagine Cooper with his ghostly skin walking unnoticed and happy among throngs of Haitians on his weekends.

It was obvious then that we weren’t being told the ‘hole’ truth and that O’Brien, Cooper, and others were full of ‘sh**.’

Maybe Democrats can pay for returning refugees to live at the exclusive luxury resorts they frequent in Haiti.

Posters point out that the reality of Haiti is not the side of the island reserved for wealthy visiting elites like Cooper, O’Brien, and the rest.

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They’ve never ventured outside their resorts. They assume the whole island is the same.

One poster illustrates the conundrum Democrats now find themselves in. Others say it’s because Democrats have found themselves here since they don’t actually stand for anything.

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Democrats lying and putting foreigners and illegal aliens over Americans is what they exist for. Their legacy media goons aren’t going to call them on it, especially while sipping cocktails at their Haitian resorts.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANDERSON COOPER CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAITI ILLEGAL ALIEN

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