Harpy Blogger Says Democrats ARE Giddy Over Americans Suffering at Airports (Check Out...
On Diego Garcia, Anthony Scaramucci Is Just Asking Questions -- Really, Really Dumb...
The Crying Caucus: Democrat Presidential Hopefuls 'Lean Into Their Childhood Traumas'
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Lies That His Party Never Withholds Government Funding for Political...
Amnesty Aim: Dem Peter Welch Reveals His Party’s Real Reason For Making Americans...
VIP
FL Gov Candidate's Lawyer Seeks Withdrawal Over Unpaid Fees; Harmeet Dhillon Questions Con...
Dems Are So Weird ... AOC's Old Chief of Staff Begs Peaches Christ...
Young Life Snuffed Out at Loyola: Killer Illegal Released Under Biden—But Cato Insists...
Mehdi Hasan Blames GOP for TSA Chaos—But Democrats Are Holding DHS Funding Hostage...
Poverty Tourism? Fine. But Don't Forget Your Mask, Comrades – Taylor Lorenz's Latest...
White Savior Vibes: Code Pink Jets to Cuba, Paints a Mural, Ignores the...
Joe Scarborough Dunks on Himself While Trying to Blame Republicans for DHS Shutdown
Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Remembers Robert Mueller

Media's Already Putting a Predictable Spin on Tragic Story of Illegal Alien Arrested for Murder

Doug P. | 9:15 AM on March 23, 2026
Meme

As we told you last night, there's been another tragic example of the consequences from the previous administration's open border policies combined with Democrat sanctuary city insanity. The results have been disastrous and, sadly, these kinds of stories keep coming. Here's the latest: 

Advertisement

Remember when you’re waiting in a four-hour TSA line that it’s because Democrats are fighting to keep people like this on the streets of U.S. cities.

Predictably the media's doing their thing again. We've seen reports about a "Maryland man," "children's chaplain" and "Alabama social worker," and all those terms were used to describe people in the U.S. illegally. The Democrats certainly appreciate the narrative assistance. 

Here we go again: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Let's fix the post for the Tribune: Chicago police have arrested a 25-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela who is accused of murdering a Loyola U. student. He entered the country via Biden's open border and was on the streets of Chicago due to Democrats sanctuary city polices. 

Grab your margarita blender, Sen. Van Hollen.

It won't be surprising if other media outlets pick up the "Rogers Park man" approach in their headlines. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats and their failed policies that have had tragic consequences for Americans. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Harpy Blogger Says Democrats ARE Giddy Over Americans Suffering at Airports (Check Out THESE Quotes)
Sam J.
On Diego Garcia, Anthony Scaramucci Is Just Asking Questions -- Really, Really Dumb Questions
Grateful Calvin
The Crying Caucus: Democrat Presidential Hopefuls 'Lean Into Their Childhood Traumas'
Grateful Calvin
Amnesty Aim: Dem Peter Welch Reveals His Party’s Real Reason For Making Americans Suffer at Airports
Warren Squire
Dems Are So Weird ... AOC's Old Chief of Staff Begs Peaches Christ to 'Drag' Him to Pelosi's Old Seat
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement