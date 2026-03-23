Media's Already Putting a Predictable Spin on Tragic Story of Illegal Alien Arrested for Murder

As we told you last night, there's been another tragic example of the consequences from the previous administration's open border policies combined with Democrat sanctuary city insanity. The results have been disastrous and, sadly, these kinds of stories keep coming. Here's the latest:

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This appears to be Laken Riley 2.0.



Yet another Venezuelan illegal alien allowed into the country by the Biden administration, then released again by a sanctuary jurisdiction on a shoplifting arrest, now accused of murdering an innocent young American college student. https://t.co/1s2SyBHBXC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

Remember when you’re waiting in a four-hour TSA line that it’s because Democrats are fighting to keep people like this on the streets of U.S. cities.

Predictably the media's doing their thing again. We've seen reports about a "Maryland man," "children's chaplain" and "Alabama social worker," and all those terms were used to describe people in the U.S. illegally. The Democrats certainly appreciate the narrative assistance.

Here we go again:

Chicago Tribune is describing the Venezuelan illegal alien in custody for murdering Sheridan Gorman as a “Rogers Park man”. https://t.co/kVW74hxxlj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

Venezuelan illegal alien arrested for m*rdering young woman in Chicago.



Chicago Tribune: “Rogers Park Man" pic.twitter.com/Eu1BkOOuWs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 22, 2026

Let's fix the post for the Tribune: Chicago police have arrested a 25-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela who is accused of murdering a Loyola U. student. He entered the country via Biden's open border and was on the streets of Chicago due to Democrats sanctuary city polices.

Guess they’ll be meeting with him over margaritas soon🤦🏼‍♀️ — Keri Lynn (@kerilynnNY) March 22, 2026

Grab your margarita blender, Sen. Van Hollen.

It won't be surprising if other media outlets pick up the "Rogers Park man" approach in their headlines.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats and their failed policies that have had tragic consequences for Americans.

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