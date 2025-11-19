Here's Our 'Headline vs. What's Buried in the Story' Legacy Media Anti-ICE Spin of the Day

The legacy media just can't stop framing headlines about potential deportees that in many cases have criminal pasts in a sympathetic way. It's done on purpose, of course, and the Democrats certainly appreciate the help. We've seen "Maryland dad," "children's chaplain" an "Alabama social worker detained by ICE," and many more..

Advertisement

This week brought with us a report about a "Sanford grandfather" who has been "nabbed by ICE":

Sanford grandfather, born in refugee camp, nabbed by ICE after 70 years in U.S. https://t.co/agoCizeOHM pic.twitter.com/8uMCHGHzAO — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) November 16, 2025

The Orlando Sentinel story starts out this way:

Paul John Bojerski was born to Polish parents in a German refugee camp a year after World War II ended. His family legally emigrated to the United States in 1952 when he was five. More than seven decades later, the 79-year-old Sanford grandfather – still a man without a country – found himself in legal limbo in the Alligator Alcatraz detention camp in the Everglades, picked up on a decades-old deportation order authorities had previously chosen not to enforce. Bojerski’s case is complex and unusual – the most bizarre one his immigration attorney says he has handled in 30 years – but also part of the Trump administration’s widespread effort to deport millions of immigrants who it claims lack legal standing to be in the U.S, even those who lived here for decades with full knowledge of immigration officials. The retired optician, taken into custody late last month, was recently moved to the Krome Detention Center in Miami and has a bond hearing on Nov. 18. His family worries his health is failing while he’s in custody and fears for his future.

As @ChristinaPushaw noted, you'd have to use a deep sea submersible to dive down into the accompanying story in order to find out some details the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) wouldn't have wanted in the headline or first few paragraphs:

Not mentioned in the headline, but 32 PARAGRAPHS INTO THE STORY, we find out that this "Sanford grandfather nabbed by ICE" is a convicted rapist. pic.twitter.com/7bLQ8mjPGo — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 17, 2025

A little earlier in the story the Orlando Sentinel touched on the man's prior "run-ins with the law," and apparently that was one of them -- which seems like more than a "run-in with the law" if you ask us.

BTW, this illegal alien rapist is from Poland. It's hardly a terrible country to live in; in fact it's safer than the USA. Much better than what he deserves but at least we do not need to keep him here. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 18, 2025

Governor Ron DeSantis saw the legacy media covering itself in more glory yet again:

Good grief the legacy media is shilling for a convicted rapist.



That is your sob story? https://t.co/rfce6zAQAH — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 17, 2025

Advertisement

Yep, that's their sob story, and they (and other outlets) have no intention of stopping any time soon.

These stories are ALWAYS like this. https://t.co/UcC15yRVRd — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) November 17, 2025

1/2 truths once again! I read the headline and knew there was something they were neglecting! https://t.co/sZUxChZUUk — David J. Greathouse (@scope2u2) November 17, 2025

When you see a sympathetic headline when it involves an ICE arrest it almost always leaves out some important context.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while pushing propaganda on behalf of the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!