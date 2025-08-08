DHS Adds Context to Reuters' Sob Story of a Headline About 'Alabama Social Worker Detained By ICE'

Just Following ORDERS? Newly Released Peter Strzok Doc Is NOT a Good Look...
Doug P. | 9:25 AM on August 08, 2025
Meme screenshot

The media framing of stories about people in the country illegally who are being arrested and then deported has gotten so predictable, and they never have room for any relevant details in the headlines. 

We've seen stories about the "Maryland dad" and a "children's chaplain," and now Reuters has a headline about an "Alabama social worker" who was detained by ICE.

Hmm, that's it, Reuters? 

Well, the Department of Homeland Security posted some additional information, none of which Reuters had room for in the headline or first few paragraphs of the story: 

Here's the full post if you can't see it all above:

Here are the FACTS: Giovanna Hernandez Martinez was tailgating a law enforcement vehicle, passed them erratically at 80 MPH, and cut them off. Upon witnessing this reckless driving, ICE and local police initiated a traffic stop and discovered she was an illegal alien from Mexico. 

Unlike the Biden Administration, we are NOT going to ignore the law. When we encounter an illegal alien, they will be arrested and face the consequences for illegally entering the U.S.

Just Following ORDERS? Newly Released Peter Strzok Doc Is NOT a Good Look for James Comey OR ... Obama
Sam J.
Those extra details provided by the DHS do appear in the Reuters story, but not until several paragraphs into the article. 

Yep, these "journalists" couldn't be more predictable. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, conservatives and the enforcement of immigration laws. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

