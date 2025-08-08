DHS Adds Context to Reuters' Sob Story of a Headline About 'Alabama Social Worker Detained By ICE'

The media framing of stories about people in the country illegally who are being arrested and then deported has gotten so predictable, and they never have room for any relevant details in the headlines.

We've seen stories about the "Maryland dad" and a "children's chaplain," and now Reuters has a headline about an "Alabama social worker" who was detained by ICE.

Supporters rally to free Alabama social worker detained by ICE https://t.co/B1mFBeOm10 https://t.co/B1mFBeOm10 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2025

Hmm, that's it, Reuters?

Well, the Department of Homeland Security posted some additional information, none of which Reuters had room for in the headline or first few paragraphs of the story:

This sob story being pushed by @Reuters is PATHETIC.



Here are the FACTS: Giovanna Hernandez Martinez was tailgating a law enforcement vehicle, passed them erratically at 80 MPH, and cut them off. Upon witnessing this reckless driving, ICE and local police initiated a traffic… pic.twitter.com/pWXnTKZShg — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 8, 2025

Here's the full post if you can't see it all above:

Here are the FACTS: Giovanna Hernandez Martinez was tailgating a law enforcement vehicle, passed them erratically at 80 MPH, and cut them off. Upon witnessing this reckless driving, ICE and local police initiated a traffic stop and discovered she was an illegal alien from Mexico. Unlike the Biden Administration, we are NOT going to ignore the law. When we encounter an illegal alien, they will be arrested and face the consequences for illegally entering the U.S.

Those extra details provided by the DHS do appear in the Reuters story, but not until several paragraphs into the article.

Maryland Man is being replaced with Alabama Social Worker. https://t.co/sA4JxRLmMZ — Tom Passon (@TomSandyEggo) August 8, 2025

Yep, these "journalists" couldn't be more predictable.

